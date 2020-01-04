News

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 4, 2020, 9:21 pm

Chilly temperatures expected for next three nights

 

Temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to dip into the 30s over the next three nights, with patchy frost possible in some areas, forecasters said.

The cooling trend starts Saturday night (Jan. 4) with the arrival of a weak cold front, the National Weather Service said.

Clear skies with light winds will develop by Sunday night and persist through Monday night. The coldest temperatures are expected around sunrise on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Only a scant amount of rain is expected over the next few days, with coastal Sonoma County possibly receiving a quarter inch on Saturday, the weather service said. Most Bay Area locations will see only a trace or no rain at all.

The weather service advised that the chilly overnight temperatures could harm those without heat or shelter, livestock and outdoor pets.

— Bay City News Service

