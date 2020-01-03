Two men arrested for alleged vehicle burglaries in Mountain View, neighboring cities

Following a citywide search by detectives and patrol officers, Mountain View police arrested two Richmond men on Thursday after getting multiple reports that thieves were casing cars and trying door handles.

Initial reports came from the 1000 block of Grant Road, where witnesses say two men were seen trying to open car doors before leaving the area in a grey Infinity sedan around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to a statement released Friday.

Officers were initially unable to find the vehicle, but received reports 30 minutes later of an auto burglary at the intersection of Middlefield Road and N. Whisman Road. Witnesses said a vehicle matching the Infinity sedan's description was involved in the theft, according to police.

Detectives eventually found the two men, ages 19 and 20, in a parking lot on the 500 block of N. Rengstorff Avenue and arrested both. They were booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Officers say the men were in possession of items stolen from Mountain View, Sunnyvale and San Jose, and that the police department is seeking to return all of the property to the rightful owners, according to the statement.