Uploaded: Fri, Jan 3, 2020, 1:47 pm

Two men arrested for alleged vehicle burglaries in Mountain View, neighboring cities

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Following a citywide search by detectives and patrol officers, Mountain View police arrested two Richmond men on Thursday after getting multiple reports that thieves were casing cars and trying door handles.

Initial reports came from the 1000 block of Grant Road, where witnesses say two men were seen trying to open car doors before leaving the area in a grey Infinity sedan around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to a statement released Friday.

Officers were initially unable to find the vehicle, but received reports 30 minutes later of an auto burglary at the intersection of Middlefield Road and N. Whisman Road. Witnesses said a vehicle matching the Infinity sedan's description was involved in the theft, according to police.

Detectives eventually found the two men, ages 19 and 20, in a parking lot on the 500 block of N. Rengstorff Avenue and arrested both. They were booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Officers say the men were in possession of items stolen from Mountain View, Sunnyvale and San Jose, and that the police department is seeking to return all of the property to the rightful owners, according to the statement.

Comments

Posted by David B. Karpf, MD
a resident of North Whisman
7 hours ago
Many thanks to the MVPD for this arrest!

Posted by if you see something, call 911 immediately
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

If you see someone breaking into cars, call 911 immediately so the police can respond promptly. Thanks to all the witnesses that helped out this time. Thank you.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
The reporter should follow up. See if they bail out. See if they had prior adult records. See if they are new to the Bay Area or CA.

Posted by Dr. Strange
a resident of Blossom Valley
6 hours ago
Thank you MV police! Vehicle burglaries are becoming a major problem in the Bay Area.

Posted by Old Mtn Vjew
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Agee ... what happened to them after the arrest?

Hello Voice, let us know

