Uploaded: Fri, Jan 3, 2020, 9:52 am

Most Airbnb hosts are ignoring city rules

Only 1 in 14 short-term rentals complying with new registry and business license requirements

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's new regulations on Airbnb and other short-term rental services are off to a sluggish start.

Under the new rules launched in September, hundreds of short-term rental hosts in Mountain View were supposed to obtain business licenses and register with the city. But new numbers provided by the city indicate most Airbnb operators are not complying: Only 56 hosts have registered, according to the city's database.

This fall, city staff reported there were about 850 short-term rental listings in Mountain View spread across platforms including Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com. For years, these services have been tacitly allowed to proliferate with no oversight or tax burden as city officials waited to adopt formal regulations. As the cottage industry grew, Mountain View was essentially forgoing about $1 million annually by not collecting any taxes.

After years of consideration, city officials in 2018 passed a short-term rental ordinance meant to rein in hosts who were subverting the city's housing supply by turning homes into de facto hotels. Effective in September, short-term rental hosts are supposed to register with the city, obtain business licenses and pay a 10% fee on bookings.

Following a public records request by the Voice, city officials last week provided initial data showing that not many hosts are registering with the city. The city's listings show a total of 61 units, all of which are owned by small operators running one or two rentals.

In recent years, certain types of short-term rental operations have riled up neighborhoods in Mountain View, spurring complaints of noise, garbage and loss of parking. Some neighbors have criticized hosts who convert residences into cheap "hacker house" dormitories for dozens of tech workers. Other landlords have converted swaths of older apartments into Airbnb rentals to circumvent the city's rent control rules. There is no sign that any of these large-scale hosts have signed up with the city, according to the city's data.

City officials familiar with the short-term rental program could not be immediately reached for comment. Previously, the city manager's office reported that staff would focus on educating hosts rather than enforcement at this early stage.

Additionally, hosts are supposed to comply with rules to ensure they aren't taking affordable housing off the market in order to turn an easy buck. Unoccupied housing can be rented out through Airbnb and other services for no more than 60 days per year under the city rules. Under the city's ordinance, any hosts who fail to abide by the regulations will be given a warning, and then fines of $500 or more could be imposed.

Other cities have also experienced tremendous difficulty getting Airbnb hosts to comply with regulations. In San Francisco, fewer than 1 in 4 Airbnb hosts signed up and paid mandatory fees after the city launched a similar registry system in 2015. Significant compliance came about only after San Francisco had issued more than $1 million in fines and legally forced Airbnb and other short-term rental companies to delist hosts who weren't following the city's rules.

Comments

19 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

Doesn't AirBNB list the properties by city? How hard is it for tax collectors to contact the property owners through AirBNB and demand payment? Charge late fees and collection fees if that is helpful.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by JMBMV
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago
JMBMV is a registered user.

Residents who have a problem Air BnB near them can contact the city and let them know what's going on. We had an unlawful hacker house and worked with the city frequently, letting them know about issues. The house has now been delisted and our block has improved tremendously. The city has a ton of these to stay on top of so residents can and should be their eyes and ears.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Slumlord
a resident of North Bayshore
11 hours ago

If I'm running one of these hacker houses and renting out for more than 60 days per year then I pretty much can't sign up, can I?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by MV Resident, LASD
a resident of Blossom Valley
7 hours ago
MV Resident, LASD is a registered user.

His registration should apply to “hacker houses“ in which the owner does not reside in the residence and multiple rooms per home or being rented out. It should not apply to people renting out single rooms in their homes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Seize them
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Yet more landlords evading taxes and gouging people on rents. The city should not seize the properties and use them to house the homeless.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by AirBnB operator
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

I operate small backyard cottage AirBnB and registered (and now pay the city 10.3% of the revenue).

I had been expecting the amount we could charge/night for this cottage unit to increase, since all the "full apartment" AirBnB units should be taken off the market.

The price we can charge hasn't gone up, now I know why, the apartment AirBnB units are still in business.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by AirBnB operator
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Just as a note. When the apartment AirBnBs are shut down the amount of tax money the city collects will go down considerably. Now everyone pays, registered or not. Not sure of the numbers, but if 1/2 of the units are apartments, then the city probably will end up getting only 1/2 of the "$1M in fees" quoted in this article.

I do agree with limitations that have been put on AirBnB units in Mountain View. I hope though they will never be extended to owner occupied properties.

If for instance backyard cottage AirBnBs could only be rented out 60 days a year, we would not turn it into a full time rental. Since we want the use of the cottage for large family visits and also just times when we want the full backyard to ourselves. Also keeping it open in case a grown child ever wants to move here.

Many times (maybe 1/4 of the rentals) we do, go to parents visiting their children who live in the area. Since many live in small apartments they don't have room for their parents to stay with them. They are grateful the AirBnB option is available, since it is only ~1/2 the cost of a hotel, they can afford to visit their resident children longer.

Just making these comments so people hear from another angle.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Old Mtn View
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

A rather strange article leaving more questions.

How many people got the warning letter? Also $500 is a small fine for second violation given the money here. Many people will take their chance and see if it’s worth it to keep renting.

Also “turn an easy buck” is not a phrase you normally see in a newspaper unless it’s quoting someone. Use of slang not something you learn in journalism...

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Polomom
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago
Polomom is a registered user.

San Francisco was mentioned: Platform liability is used in San Francisco, where only permanent residents can host vacation rentals, and they’re required to register with the city. Hosting platforms are fined if they do not remove listings that are unregistered – and therefore illegal. Peter Byrne, senior analyst in San Francisco’s Office of Short-Term Rentals, says the platforms have been cooperative and the city now has fewer than 4,000 short-term rental listings on major platforms, compared to 12,00 to 15,000 before platform liability was required.
Are we requiring the platform liability?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to AirBnB operator you said:

“I operate small backyard cottage AirBnB and registered (and now pay the city 10.3% of the revenue).

I had been expecting the amount we could charge/night for this cottage unit to increase, since all the "full apartment" AirBnB units should be taken off the market.”

That has not occurred in Mountain View yet. In fact there is little enforcement to prevent AirBnB abuse in the city. And in fact that is allowed because you also stated:

“Just as a note. When the apartment AirBnBs are shut down the amount of tax money the city collects will go down considerably. Now everyone pays, registered or not. Not sure of the numbers, but if 1/2 of the units are apartments, then the city probably will end up getting only 1/2 of the "$1M in fees" quoted in this article.”

So there is in effect an incentive to the City to avoid enforcement of the new regulations. That is why the initial cost is as small as $500. You also said:

“If for instance backyard cottage AirBnBs could only be rented out 60 days a year, we would not turn it into a full time rental. Since we want the use of the cottage for large family visits and also just times when we want the full backyard to ourselves. Also keeping it open in case a grown child ever wants to move here.

Many times (maybe 1/4 of the rentals) we do, go to parents visiting their children who live in the area. Since many live in small apartments they don't have room for their parents to stay with them. They are grateful the AirBnB option is available, since it is only ~1/2 the cost of a hotel, they can afford to visit their resident children longer.”

So if what you said is accurate you rent your unit for 15 days out of 60 to the parents, only 2 weeks? You also state that you charge ½ the cost of a hotel. Given that the average hotel in Mountain view is about $175 a night you claim to charger $85 a night. Multiply that by 60 comes to only $3200 a year. That does seem reasonable.

But I can argue that the lack of registration means that others are not in compliance with the regulations. That is why they do not self identify. They are renting for longer periods of time and not paying their taxes on it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Polomom
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago
Polomom is a registered user.

Hawaii only started to enforce illegal AirBnb rentals in August: Airbnb hosts must obtain a Certificate of Registration, as required by Hawaii state law. After successfully obtaining the Certificate of Registration, Airbnb hosts are required to post that ID on their online listing. Any listing not showing their number is in violation. Daily fine is $ 1,000.00.
MV should require this from the registered AirBnB hosts. Makes it easy for the city to ID the non registered hosts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


