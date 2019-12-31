News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 31, 2019, 10:17 am

Homeless deaths increase in 2019

 

Of the more than 9,700 homeless people estimated living in Santa Clara County in 2019, at least 161 died in between Nov. 30 last year and Dec. 1 this year, the county medical examiner's office said earlier this month.

HomeFirst, a local shelter and homeless advocacy organization, hosted a memorial Dec. 20 where the names of all those lost were read aloud. A bell tolled after each name.

"We have children sleeping in cars overnight not tucked into a warm bed, we have fellow humans taking refuge in parks, on the stoops of businesses downtown, anywhere they can to protect themselves from the elements, the darkness and the loneliness," Andrea Urton, chief executive officer for HomeFirst, said in the organization's San Jose shelter Dec. 20. "We have 250 people staying in this shelter alone, and as you well know, shelter is no home."

Last year, the medical examiner listed 157 individuals who died in the county, which shows more homeless people died in the recent count than the year before.

"It makes me feel angry. It's not necessary," Urton said. "In a humane society, it shouldn't be happening."

Earlier in the day, housing advocates â€” several of whom have their own experience being homeless or working with homeless people â€” held a news conference in memoriam for the lost lives.

The oldest person on the list of the dead was a 94-year-old man, and the youngest were two infants who died the day they were born. About half of those listed died at age 55 or older.

"There's clearly something that needs to be addressed in our county," Shaunn Cartwright, a San Jose advocate, said Dec. 20. "Everyone knew that baby boomers were going to get old, so I don't know how we didn't plan for that. It wasn't a surprise, it didn't sneak up on anyone, and I just feel that's something we really need to address because we're not addressing seniors."

Peter Miron-Conk, also a San Jose advocate who helped found Hope Village â€” a now-defunct encampment run by local homeless people â€” debuted a plan to gather homeless individuals for Villages of Home, a new campaign calling for private donors and land owners to open their pocketbooks and doors for homeless people in Santa Clara County and Silicon Valley.

"It's going to take years and years and years to build enough homes, but we know that organized encampments can help people with a dignified way to live," Miron-Conk said. "We're going out and we're looking for private money and private land to pressure people to allow us to build large villages of hope."

Urton, at the HomeFirst memorial, also called on the county's elected officials and residents to do more for homeless people.

"More of everything can be done in the county â€” more affordable housing, more shelter, safe sanctioned encampments, bridge-housing solutions (housing with support services on-site) â€” all of those things are needed," Urton said, also asking for safe-parking programs for cars and RVs throughout the county.

The city of San Jose will soon debut its own bridge housing program, with a tiny-home village called the Mabury Bridge Housing Community opening in mid-January.

However, "we've got a long way to go to end homelessness," Urton said.

— Bay City News Service

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

A Climate-Friendly 2020
By Sherry Listgarten | 16 comments | 1,664 views

After six decades, Palo Alto sandwich standby Village Cheese House closes
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 839 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Support local families in need

Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Voice readers and the Wakerly, Packard and Hewlett foundations contributed a total of $72,000.

DONATE