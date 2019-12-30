Four arrested in bust of suspected Mountain View drug den

Mountain View police arrested four people last week on drug charges after serving a search warrant on a Old Mountain View home, finding a large stash of methamphetamine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

The search of the home on the 500 block of Church Street on Tuesday, Dec. 24, caps off weeks of investigating the home, which officers believe was being used as a hub for drug sales, according to a statement released Monday by the Mountain View Police Department. The four people inside the home were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Among the illicit substances found inside, police reported there was nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, meth pipes and several grams of psilocybin, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms. In order to conduct the search, officers had to air out the home, which was filled with a heavy cloud of smoke from recent meth use, according to the statement.

Mountain View residents Mark Nietert, 64, and Kathleen Polito, 64, were both arrested on suspicion of operating the home as a drug den and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Polito is also suspected of possessing a pound of marijuana, which is more than legally permissible under the state's Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA).

The other two suspects, a 61-year-old Mountain View woman and a 45-year-old man from Clearlake, were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.