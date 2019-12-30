News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 30, 2019, 12:31 pm

Four arrested in bust of suspected Mountain View drug den

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested four people last week on drug charges after serving a search warrant on a Old Mountain View home, finding a large stash of methamphetamine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

The search of the home on the 500 block of Church Street on Tuesday, Dec. 24, caps off weeks of investigating the home, which officers believe was being used as a hub for drug sales, according to a statement released Monday by the Mountain View Police Department. The four people inside the home were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Among the illicit substances found inside, police reported there was nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, meth pipes and several grams of psilocybin, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms. In order to conduct the search, officers had to air out the home, which was filled with a heavy cloud of smoke from recent meth use, according to the statement.

Mountain View residents Mark Nietert, 64, and Kathleen Polito, 64, were both arrested on suspicion of operating the home as a drug den and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Polito is also suspected of possessing a pound of marijuana, which is more than legally permissible under the state's Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA).

The other two suspects, a 61-year-old Mountain View woman and a 45-year-old man from Clearlake, were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

16 people like this
Posted by Dwellers
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

When will City Council and the concerned citizens of Mountain View stop ignoring the rampant criminality amongst single-family home dwellers? Every time I walk past a single-family home, I hold my children close to me, fearful of the dangerous element lurking within. Why do we tolerate people living in single-family homes, that clearly encourage such antisocial and criminal behavior?

I hope Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak will ban these breeding grounds of criminality.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Maybe they are renters. 500 block of Church Street. The mushrooms might be a religious thing. In their 60's. Must not have qualified for government pensions. Republican, Democrat, Independent or not registered to vote? That's what I want to know.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Old Mtn View
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

I came here to read dumb comments blaming the left for a crime problem or the city council.

I was not disappointed.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Incredulous
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago

What? Ban single-family homes? So we all get to live in high-rise apartment complexes, or what? I live walking distance from the home in question; in fact, I walked past it this morning, and had no fear of anyone lurking within ready to pounce. I've owned a single-family home on Latham Street for over 20 years, and I can assure you that neither I nor any of my single-family home owning neighbors are anti-social criminals. Neither is the one renter on my block.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Devil Single Fam Home
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

O my dear sweet God, save us from the evil denizens of the single family home dens of iniquity! Breeding grounds of criminality! Vice! Women in slacks! Men with earrings! People <gasp> drinking home-made lattes!

Are you extremely ignorant or merely paranoid?

I certainly hope your children don't grow up warped.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Tom
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

Good that you are keeping track of "one" renter on your block! The first two comments on this story did not blame "the left" or the "city council" for anything. Those comments were plainly meant to be sarcastic or funny or both. Lighten up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Other Side of San Antonio
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

That any of you take "Dwellers" seriously is a sign of how far we have fallen.

Great commentary ("Gary" too) - keep it up, humor is all we have left as we head towards 2020.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Doug
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Guess this proves that people who live in houses do illicit things, and we aren't asking them to move. This is the second time in several years this house has been busted, and multiple people arrested. Make note when you vote for the RV issue.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Humor
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

What is funny about this thread is that the house in question for years and years had a beat-up RV parked in the driveway!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Local resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Anyone who lives nearby knows exactly which house this is. There are cops there all the time, the busts have been regular over the last 20+ years weâ€™ve lived in the neighborhood.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by location location location
a resident of Willowgate
39 minutes ago

Why is it always a drug "den"? Seems to me most of it ends up in the kitchen.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Facing monthslong closure due to chemical contamination, Mountain View brewery Tied House calls it quits
By Elena Kadvany | 28 comments | 23,458 views

A Climate-Friendly 2020
By Sherry Listgarten | 9 comments | 1,057 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Support local families in need

Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Voice readers and the Wakerly, Packard and Hewlett foundations contributed a total of $72,000.

DONATE