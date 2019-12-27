Year in Review: Mountain View's biggest crime stories of 2019

Major criminal cases involving assault, rape and murder charges rattled Mountain View and neighboring cities in 2019, some of which involved the targeting of strangers. It was also a year where, like other Bay Area cities, property crime and thefts from vehicles spiked to unprecedented levels.

But the year also brought closure to some of the top cases in Mountain View. A man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl pleaded no contest to molestation charges; a tutor volunteering at the Sanyu Learning Center took a guilty plea on molesting two boys; and Mountain View police underwent a herculean effort to nab prolific auto burglars believed to have stolen from 11 vehicles in Mountain View and neighboring cities over the span of two months.



Auto burglaries worsen

The city of Mountain View reeled from a rapid rise in reported thefts from vehicles, with data from the police department showing thieves are increasingly targeting unattended cars in busy parking lots in hopes of nabbing valuable belongings inside.

The latest data shows that there have been 876 reported auto burglaries in Mountain View for 2019, already a more than 40% increase over the 622 cases last year.

In incidents where there is security footage, the thefts are often quick smash-and-grab operations: Suspects show up, break a window and grab whatever they can before fleeing the area.

Parking lots at the In-N-Out Burger on N. Rengstorff Avenue and the Century Cinema 16 on Shoreline Boulevard, both situated next to Highway 101 for a quick getaway, have been frequently targeted in years past, and 2019 was no different. The big divergence is the scourge of thefts from vehicles parked in the downtown area, which increased substantially over prior years. One business owner in downtown Mountain View told the Voice that his car was broken into four times in the same downtown parking lot in the span of four months.

The steep rise in thefts began three years ago. In 2016, there was an average of about one auto burglary case each day -- 342 cases in total -- which grew by a staggering 62% to 555 cases in 2017. Other cities, including Palo Alto and Sunnyvale, are also reporting a recent increase in car break-ins.

The Mountain View Police Department has been responding to the trend with increased patrols in targeted areas, including the downtown. Though notoriously difficult to investigate, the department was able to make multiple auto burglary arrests in 2019. In one case, a monthslong investigation ended in the arrest of a trio of men allegedly operating an extensive smash-and-grab operation connected to at least 11 burglaries throughout Santa Clara County.

Stevens Creek Trail attack

A woman visiting Mountain View from the East Coast on a work-related trip was brutally attacked by a man on Stevens Creek Trail in February. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested, and faces kidnapping and assault charges, with the next court hearing scheduled for February.

Investigators believe the man, identified as 30-year-old Michael Wendy Adonis, may have followed the victim from downtown Mountain View onto Stevens Creek Trail. The woman told police that she felt uneasy about using the trail at night, particularly with the poor lighting, but believed it would be safe.

Adonis allegedly punched the woman in the face repeatedly and tried to muffle her screams with his hands, and she fought back and bit the suspect's finger "down to the bone" during the altercation. Officers encountered Adonis during an unrelated domestic violence incident at a home on Santa Clara Avenue four days later, and identified him as the suspect in the Stevens Creek Trail attack.

One officer took careful note of Adonis' hand injuries, concluding they were consistent with the injury he allegedly sustained during the trail attack.

Four months after the attack, the Mountain View Police Department released a statement saying that the city installed two new emergency call boxes along the trail -- one at Yuba Drive and another at Sleeper Avenue. Also referred to as "blue towers," the call boxes provide a direct line to the department's dispatch center for emergency situations.

Murder charges in Rancho San Antonio attack

The most popular Midpeninsula preserve, Rancho San Antonio, was the site of a vehicular rampage in October that left one person dead and another scrambling for safety.

According to a statement provided by a sergeant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, a woman identified as 50-year-old Mireya Orta drove onto park trails and swerved into pedestrians, reportedly acting "erratic" during the incident.

The statement describes how Orta, driving a black Audi, struck a 77-year-old man who was on one of the park trails and "intentionally reversed and drove back and forth over the man's body multiple times." The victim, later identified as Sunnyvale resident Lawrence Lupash, was taken to Stanford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim described how he was able to narrowly avoid getting hit by the vehicle, and took cover behind an oak tree.

Orta is being charged with murder using a deadly weapon and attempted murder. If convicted, she faces 33 years to life in prison.

She remains in jail and has been denied bail. Upcoming court dates show she is scheduled for a hearing on her mental competency to stand trial on Jan. 2.

Plea deals in molestation cases

A 2018 case involving a volunteer accused of molesting two young boys finally reached resolution this year, after the 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to four counts of molesting children while he volunteered at an after-school Chinese language program at the Sanyu Learning Center.

Yizhuang "John" Liu pleaded guilty in October to the charges, which stem from an arrest last February. Two families with boys enrolled at the center reported that their children, ages 10 and 11, said they were inappropriately touched by Liu over the course of several months.

Liu now faces 12 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 10. Though he was out of jail on home detention with GPS monitoring during the court proceedings, prosecutors say the plea waives his right to reduce his sentence with time served during that period.

Residents saw more swift resolution in another molestation case involving a 47-year-old Waverly Park man, who pleaded no contest last month to having sex with a 12-year-old Sunnyvale girl.

According to police, Sean Muilenburg picked up the girl from her house and took her to his home in the Waverly Park neighborhood to have sex. The victim's foster parents quickly discovered she was missing that evening and called police, who tracked down Muilenburg and arrested him the same day.

The girl told police she met Muilenburg on a dating site that ran an advertisement she saw on Facebook, and subsequently agreed over text messages to meet with him in the early hours of May 13.

Muilenburg has since pleaded to one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The second count he originally faced, oral copulation with a minor, will be dismissed as part of the plea deal during sentencing on Jan. 16.

A murder case unresolved

In a protracted court process that has drawn out for more than two years, prosecutors say they are tentatively planning to move forward on a trial involving a man accused of brutally attacking a disabled homeless man in downtown Mountain View.

Jan Neal, 45, was arrested by Mountain View police in November 2017 and faces one count of murder after he allegedly struck and killed the victim in the Civic Center Plaza on Castro Street. According to police, Neal hit the victim -- 55-year-old Jose Ospina Jaramillo -- with a bicycle, a metal chair and a metal table. The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Progress in adjudicating the case and bringing closure to Mountain View's only murder in five years slowed to a halt late last year amid doubts that Neal was mentally competent to stand trial. All of 2019 was spent working with Neal to conduct psychiatric evaluations, which wasn't an easy task -- court records indicate he was not present at many of his hearings, in one instance refusing to be transported, and at another, refusing to meet with his psychiatrist.

The latest timeline for the case is for the prosecution and defense to meet in July to decide whether he is competent to stand trial. If he is, a jury trial is anticipated to take five days.