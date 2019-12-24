News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 24, 2019, 1:26 pm

Air district asks people not to burn wood over Christmas holiday

 

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking residents not to burn wood in their fireplaces or woodstoves over the Christmas holiday to prevent unhealthy air quality in the region.

The agency, which is responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, says that while air quality is expected to be good to moderate throughout the region, wood burning during the Christmas holiday could significantly impact localized areas and neighborhoods, as well as affecting indoor air quality.

"We are asking Bay Area residents to forego their fire this Christmas to help keep air pollution low," said Jack Broadbent, the air district's executive officer. "Not burning wood indoors or outdoors will help us all enjoy a healthier and happier holiday."

Air district officials remind residents that like cigarette smoke, wood smoke contains fine particles and carcinogenic substances that make the air unhealthy to breathe.

The agency also is reminding people that burning wrapping paper is illegal. Decorative wrapping paper is manufactured using synthetic inks, plastic film, metallic finishes and other chemicals, which release toxic and carcinogenic compounds into the air when burned.

Bay Area residents can sign on to find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect is by texting the word START to 817-57 or calling (877) 4NO-BURN.

— Bay City News Service

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Frank Zajac
a resident of Willowgate
6 hours ago

The Air District tends to be uncaring about American traditions. They use unelected power to stamp out family togetherness around a roaring fire during Christian Holidays. Instead of allowing exceptions on festive days they wield an iron fist of suppression.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Grinch
a resident of Shoreline West
5 hours ago

I've burning since 10AM and will continue until the New Year.

Merry Christmas everyone. And a Happy New Year!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Asthma sufferer
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

To all who think fires are a good idea; 'Christian'; and 'burning since 10am'; please consider your neighbors that are forced to visit emergency rooms because of your callous dirty (air) habits. Fires are not 'Christian' either. There are a wealth of fireplace videos if you need to look at fire. Most traditional fireplaces do not provide efficient warmth anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Facing monthslong closure due to chemical contamination, Mountain View brewery Tied House calls it quits
By Elena Kadvany | 18 comments | 14,037 views

Premarital and Couples: Road Trips and Getaways
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,627 views

An Interlude of Gratitude
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 946 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Support local families in need

Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Voice readers and the Wakerly, Packard and Hewlett foundations contributed a total of $72,000.

DONATE