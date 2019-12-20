News

Union workers, Santa Clara County fail to reach agreement in mediation talks

Talks to resume in 2020; union voluntarily agrees not to strike

After entering into voluntary mediation Oct. 31, Santa Clara County and its union workers have ended discussions without resolving ongoing months-long negotiations for new contracts.

"Jeff Smith, under the direction of the Board of Supervisors, has for months ridiculed and undermined efforts of frontline workers to reach an equitable agreement that puts forth long-term solutions to the staffing crisis impacting our residents' ability to obtain critical services," Janet Diaz, chapter president of Service Employees International Union Local 521, said in a statement Thursday.

The union for months has been negotiating with the county for new contracts to include higher wages and promises to fill open positions in understaffed offices and departments throughout the county.

Following the county's last offer to the union on Oct. 15, workers authorized strikes throughout the county's many government buildings and medical offices.

"The Board's stance is not about sustainability - it's about a total lack of respect for the county's lowest paid workers and for the residents who don't get the level of service they need because of the high number of vacancies that result from inadequate pay for the jobs we do," Diaz said.

The union said it will refrain from strikes and continue labor negotiations into the new year.

"We remain willing to continue negotiations to reach a fair agreement on the terms of a collective bargaining agreement. We also will continue to insist that the many outstanding unfair labor practices which the County has committed be remedied," Diaz said. "We will voluntarily commit to refrain from calling a strike until further notice and such notice will not be given prior to Friday January 10."

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Transparent CA
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:59 am
Transparent CA is a registered user.

What are these workers paid? How much do they demand? Which positions are short-staffed and overworked? Where does the county get money and how is it being used currently. Start with "Jeff Smith." How much does he receive? There is a website: Transparent California. Look there.

Posted by Transparent CA
a resident of Sylvan Park
20 hours ago

It appears the highest paid county employees are doctors - more than 100 receive more that County Executive Jeff Smith whose compensation package in 2018 was over $439,000. There just isn't money left over for REAL WORKERS.

Email:


