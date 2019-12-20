News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 20, 2019, 9:51 am

Students, parents complain that dress codes target, humiliate girls

Mountain View Whisman school board opts to revise dress code policy

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

After students and parents protested that school dress codes are outdated, unfair to girls and inconsistent, the Mountain View Whisman School District will spend the next three months exploring ways to revamp its policies.

Board members agreed at the Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider the dress code policy, which sets an overarching framework but leaves it up to each of the 11 schools to set rules and restrictions. Middle school students and district parents slammed the existing rules for being unrealistic, and enforced in a way that shames girls for seemingly arbitrary infractions.

Students reported feeling embarrassed when pulled aside to talk about inappropriate attire in front of their peers.

"It is shaming, it is humiliating, it is embarrassing," said Graham parent Jasmine Teleki.

The board policy, adopted in 2003, is short and broad, essentially stating that students' clothing should be neither a hazard nor a distraction to others. The rest of the rules dictating what students can or cannot wear, from hats to sandals, are handled differently at each school. At Graham Middle School, low-cut tops, tube tops and tank tops with straps less than 2 inches wide are not allowed, as are the less-defined "oversized clothing" and "sagging pants."

At Graham, shorts, skirts and dresses must be at least "fist length" when the student's arms are down at their sides, whereas at Crittenden Middle School the length must reach below the fingertips. Both schools do not permit shirts that expose the torso or midriff.

There has been a student-led effort at Crittenden to get the rules changed over the last year, said district parent and staff member Shanna Bengtson, which she said began when four eighth-grade girls approached her and expressed frustration over the existing dress code policy. To drive the point home, they made a presentation to Principal Sonia Gomez while all wearing the same outfit, showing that various body types can either violate or conform with the fingertip test.

"It was different for each girl," Bengtson said. "We are policing bodies -- different body shapes -- using this standard, and obviously that can be problematic."

Seventh grade Crittenden student Adriana Eden told board members that almost none of her shorts actually follow the dress code, but she's never been called out by school staff when wearing them. Other girls might be targeted for the same clothes, she said, raising equity issues for students based on factors like the length of their arms.

Teleki, who raised the issue to trustees in the past, said some of the existing rules across the district are absurd, particularly tank tops that must have straps that are at least 2 inches wide -- about the thickness of the straps on a men's XXL basketball jersey. Pulling students aside and asking them to cover up or change into less revealing attire is more distracting than the clothes themselves, she said, and arguably gets in the way of the district's educational mission.

"The dress code policy is an opportunity for us as a community to reinforce radical inclusion rather than, 'Your education is the most important thing, unless you're wearing a spaghetti-strap tank top,'" Teleki said.

The level of dress code enforcement and number of students pulled aside to talk about inappropriate clothing is not tracked, and the most recent dress code-related violation that led to a disciplinary action was in 2013, said Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph. That could still mean that students are being regularly confronted about their clothing, but the district has no way of knowing whether girls or other specific groups of students are being targeted.

"We do not have any data whatsoever," Rudolph said. "It doesn't mean students aren't being talked to or addressed by teachers, but when the district pools the data, we can't see that there's any suspensions or incidents that are being logged under dress codes."

Board members generally agreed, without taking a vote, that the dress code should be updated to reflect the changing sentiments over appropriate school clothing, but left open the possibility for site-specific dress codes rather than a one-size-fits-all approach at the district level. One potential example for the district to follow is the Alameda Unified School District's 2018 dress code update, which broadly expanded what students could wear on campus.

The Alameda policy states students are allowed to wear hats, hoodies, yoga and other fitted pants, as well as midriff-baring shirts, ripped jeans and tube tops. While Mountain View Whisman trustees were amenable to some of Alameda's more liberal dress code, a few of the allowed clothing types seemed a little over the top. Board president Tamara Wilson questioned whether pajamas were appropriate at school, while board member Laura Blakely questioned allowing tube tops.

Certain types of clothing are almost guaranteed to stay banned in the revised policy. Rudolph said gang paraphernalia, including bandannas that frequently serve to represent gangs, will likely be prohibited in accordance with state laws. State education code does not explicitly call for a ban on bandannas, but does permit local school boards to prohibit gang-related apparel that could constitute a hazard to health and safety.

Blakely said she would want any revised dress code policy to include the option for individual school communities, if they chose, to have school uniforms exempted from the district's regulations. Doing so requires at least six months' notice to parents and enough resources to help low-income families afford the new uniforms.

Rudolph said the district will aim to update the dress code policy by the end of the 2019-20 school year, and that students will get a chance to give input during the process.

Comments

Posted by MVR
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:24 pm
When I see a tween in tight thin yoga pants and a crop top with skin showing, I feel a twinge of disgust at the poor choice of clothing and wonder where her parents were when she got dressed that morning.

Take this poor choice and plop it into a school environment is a recipe for trouble.

School is a place to learn how to be the best person you can be; how to develop a sense of respect as a learner. Wearing underwear to school accomplishes neither.

I say bring back school uniforms. Actually cheaper for parents in the long run, and a great equalizer for both genders.

Posted by Rolling Eyes
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:40 pm

When I see a tween in tight thin yoga pants and a crop top with skin showing, I assume that's what they felt like wearing today and go about my business, which has nothing to do with their clothing choices.

Posted by Seeking attention during the unsure ages
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:51 pm

"Am I pretty? Well look at how much attention I get when I wear these ultra revealing clothes. I must be pretty!"

They wear it fully knowing the reaction they will get. They seek that reaction. If it did not happen they would not wear it. Most grow out of it but make no mistake about why they are doing it.

Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Shoreline West
on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:53 pm
Uniforms . . . uniforms . . . I attended several schools where uniforms were provided and were mandatory. Sure everyone fussed but to no avail.

Ultimately we ALL graduated. Uniforms . . . please.

Posted by Thought
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:23 pm

I'm kind of okay with humiliating and shaming parents for not teaching their kids about how to dress. I'm not even using the word "appropriate", because it's subjective.

I'm okay with shaming parents, embarrassing them, being a pain-in-the-butt to them getting calls from the school while they're at work for not teaching the following:

* Dress (or don't dress, or undress) however you want on your own time and in your own space.
* When you are at school or at work, you are *not* on your own time or in your own space.
* When engaging in activity, dress however is comfortable and practical for the activity (ski pants when skiing, yoga pants when yoga, sweats when working out)
* When engaging in social situations, dress to make the statement you want to make. And *comfort* may not be the primary concern. Wear a tie to court, button your shirt on your driver's license photo. Dress however you think gets you taken seriously (if you want to be taken seriously), or ignored (if you want to be ignored), or however (if you seriously don't care what anyone else thinks)
* When you go to school: You are in a social situation, you are not at home, you are not on your own time. You're supposed to be there on time, and you are supposed to agree to the social contract of that venue.
* BTW, you are also supposed to honour the social contracts of your home, your friends, and your family
* Unless you really and truly just don't care; then do whatever. Which implicitly includes skipping school (and therefore being a non-issue anyway)

Your minor kids are minors, you know. They're not being punished or corrected. YOU are.

Posted by reader
a resident of Waverly Park
on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:38 pm

Uniforms! Put them in polo shirts and khakis and be done with it!

It's not just girls. I taught middle school 25 years ago and can't believe that sagging pants are still a thing. I was so sick of seeing preteen boy's butts and underwear. Girls in leggings that reveal every curvature of their crotch. Call me old-fashioned, I'm sorry but I really don't want to see what people look like naked, I just feel uncomfortable seeing other people's boobs and butts. Teens dress like that because it's a pack mentality, to fit in with the crowd. The district needs to consider that some kids dress this way because "that's what everyone else is wearing" (although they will never admit to peer pressure). Dressing "appropriately" is a social skill, you don't go to a job interview in ripped jeans (I hope).

And a dress code for teachers is needed as well! I was embarrassed to be working with teachers who dressed like they were going out to wash their car, in old faded jeans and baggy tshirts. Whether you agree with it or not, people will judge you on your appearance, and people in positions of authority wear uniforms that convey a certain image. Airline pilots, medical and health care providers, firefighters, police officers, etc look competent and like they know what they are doing. Teachers need to start dressing like they are important. I don't care that Zuckerberg wears tshirts and jeans, teachers still need to dress like they are worth $100,000.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
on Dec 20, 2019 at 4:45 pm

The district just published their draft dress code policy (after this story went to press). I think most would find it to be very considerate, balanced, and reflective of the diversity of MV. It is very well done.

Full Text:
Web Link

Excerpt of the new draft policy:
· All students should be able to dress comfortably for school without fear of discipline or body shaming.
· An individual students’ clothing/self-expression should not be regulated based upon another student’s or staff member’s personal perspective or discomfort.
· Staff should be able to focus on their jobs without the additional burden of dress code enforcement.
· Students should not face unnecessary barriers to school attendance.
· Reasons for conflict and inconsistent discipline should be minimized whenever possible. A policy governing student dress will:
· Maintain a safe learning environment in classes where protective or supportive clothing is needed, such as chemistry/biology (eye or body protection), dance (bare feet, tights/leotards), or PE (athletic attire/shoes).
· Allow students to wear clothing of their choice that is comfortable.
· Allow students to wear clothing that expresses their self-identified gender.
· Allow students to wear religious attire without fear of discipline or discrimination.

Posted by Pam
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 6:15 pm

Excuse me?

Since when do parents need a dress code to determine what is appropriate dress for their middle-school children??? \\

My parents certainly didn't. They knew exactly what we needed to wear to attend school, not attract unwanted attention and focus on our studies, NOT our clothing.

Parents, focus on your children's studies, not their clothing. Forget what your KID thinks is appropriate. You know what is right for a middle-school child. Try worrying about their grades and what they happen to be learning instead.

Posted by Pam
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 6:16 pm

Excuse me?

Since when do parents need a dress code to determine what is appropriate dress for their middle-school children???

My parents certainly didn't. They knew exactly what we needed to wear to attend school, not attract unwanted attention and focus on our studies, NOT our clothing.

Parents, focus on your children's studies, not their clothing. Forget what your KID thinks is appropriate. You know what is right for a middle-school child. Try worrying about their grades and what they happen to be learning instead.

Posted by Two Words
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 20, 2019 at 6:30 pm

Two words for all the people getting the vapors in this comments section...

Ok boomers

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 20, 2019 at 6:58 pm

khakis and polo shirts, gender neutral, inexpensive...problem solved.


Posted by Not a Boomer
a resident of Old Mountain View
18 hours ago

Here is the link to the proposed dress code. Looks great to me, and unlike some commenters above I have an actual student enrolled in the district!
Web Link

Posted by Jackie
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

It appears the district just borrowed a policy from elsewhere for adoption in January. I hope no consultant from back EAST was hired to check online for a policy to borrow. At least someone else thought about it. The proposed policy says nothing about dressing too sexy but does require areas to be covered. That may be enough.

Posted by @MVR
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

“both” genders?

You’ve been reported.

