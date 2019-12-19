News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 19, 2019, 4:01 pm

Crime brief: Residential burglary in Waverly Park leads to arrest

Yorkton Drive resident wakes up, finds man in her bedroom

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Livermore man was arrested last week on an outstanding warrant after he was found during a manhunt for a residential burglary reported in the Waverly Park neighborhood. Police could not immediately confirm if he was the man involved in the burglary.

Police received a call shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 9 from a woman on Yorkton Drive saying she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. She told the man to leave, which he did, before calling police and providing a description.

A man matching the suspect description was found at the intersection of Grant Road and Oak Drive, and was detained. The 36-year-old man had an outstanding warrant from another Bay Area law enforcement agency, Nelson said. Footage from neighbors was also provided to the police department.

In a potentially related case, officers received reports of an incident shortly before the burglary -- around 5:20 a.m. -- nearby on the 300 block of South Drive. A man allegedly attempted to open a woman's car door while she was sleeping inside. The woman in the car knocked on the window to let him know the vehicle was occupied, and he ran off, Nelson said.

The suspect description in that case also matched the Livermore man. As of Dec. 12, the department was still investigating whether to file criminal complaints against the man.

