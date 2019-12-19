News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 19, 2019, 10:01 am

After four months, Vargas Elementary finally has electricity

Dispute, delays led to costly use of gas generator to power new school

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A dispute between PG&E and a Mountain View homeowners' association meant Vargas Elementary School opened in August without a permanent power supply. Halfway through the school year and one week before students took off for the holiday break, district officials announced that the school is finally hooked up to the grid.

In an announcement to families earlier this month, Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said the school district was "cautiously optimistic" that PG&E would finish installing utilities and supply Vargas Elementary with a permanent source of electricity for the first time on Monday, Dec. 16. District officials confirmed on Monday that the school now has power, and no longer needs to rely on a rented gas generator to keep the lights on.

"I am thankful for the MVWSD board of trustees and district staff members for their tireless, behind-the-scenes advocacy and coordination with PG&E," Rudolph said in the announcement. "They have worked daily to ensure the power connection work continues."

Vargas Elementary, a new campus on N. Whisman Road, had a rough start to its inaugural year when construction crews hit a snag trying to hook up the school to a power supply. The original plan was to have PG&E power the school through an existing vault across the street, only to discover that the route was completely full.

The workaround was to approach the power supply from the other side, encroaching on private property owned by the neighboring California Station homeowners association. What came next was a monthslong dispute between the utility company and the HOA over PG&E's right to use the wedge of undeveloped land at the corner of Pacific Drive.

At the time, representatives from the neighborhood association said they were sympathetic to the needs of the school district and were willing to work with PG&E to craft an easement agreement, but that PG&E had been both slow to respond and unwilling to agree to the HOA's terms for use of the property. As of August, HOA representatives said they were still in the dark on precisely what PG&E planned to do with the property.

Shortly after the start of the school year and a Voice story about the dispute, district officials said they were done waiting for a resolution, and instead sought to hook up at an alternate location. Slower and more expensive than the original plan, PG&E had to install a new power vault, run an electrical conduit and test the lines over several months, according to the district. The electricity to the school switched on for the first time over the weekend.

In an email, California Station HOA president Shirley Sutton said that her board hasn't heard from PG&E or the school district on Vargas' electrical utilities since Aug. 22, nor were they warned that the power was being turned on Monday morning. No one from PG&E or its subcontractor warned homeowners that there would be a roughly seven-hour power outage Sunday night as the final connection was made, Sutton said.

Vargas Elementary had been operating on a gas generator, a costly alternative that came with a host of logistical challenges. The school's elevator could not operate on a temporary power source, meaning the second-story classrooms at the school could not be used, due to accessibility requirements. Three rooms designated as "flex" space had to be converted into classrooms, displacing after-school programs and the YMCA-run child care.

Because the gas generator was shut off at night, food had to be stored off-site instead of in the school's cafeteria, and janitorial work had to be completed early. The district also had to hire someone to act as a fire lookout while the fire alarm system was without power.

The temporary power source didn't get in the way of educating students, said Vargas third-grade teacher Sean Dechter. Power was fairly steady during school hours and only cut out once for a few hours when the generator ran out of gas. Dechter said his classroom currently doubles as the kindergarten YMCA room, and that he looks forward to having a permanent home room on the second floor.

Tallying up all the costs of extra construction, operating the generator and hiring a fire watch, the district spent an estimated $156,703, according to district spokeswoman Shelly Hausman. Even though it took several months, district officials say that it took advocacy work on the part of trustees and help from state Assemblyman Marc Berman to expedite PG&E's construction work through the fall.

One of the side effects is that the school still does not have field space, which was supposed to be completed in October. District staff members were reluctant to remove temporary portable buildings located on the future field, fearing that the space might be needed pending a resolution between PG&E and the HOA. The plan is to have the field done by February, but that hinges on good weather this winter, Hausman said.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by CHW
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:44 pm

Classic PG&E incompetence bred by monopoly. How incompetent is it to find out your own power vault is full shortly before the school opens when they had years between planning and construction. Donâ€™t PG&E know enough to check their own records? First time in the rodeo! To compound the problem, they just start tearing into a neighborâ€™s property, no permission, no communication. The mess PG&E left behind is not fixed. The neighborâ€™s property is still all torn up.

15 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:55 pm
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

since I'm retired and can 'endlessly comment' :)
I'm not going to vote for a new local MVWSD facilities bond. GIVE IT A REST for 2 years.

This problem was foreseeable and IMO represents a failure of administration. Not specifically The Superintendent and new/inexperienced Chief Business officer, but the BUCK does stop there - and with The TRUSTEES.

The New tax authorization measure- will 'fill up the coffers' now depleted from the previous bond Measure. More than 30 possible projects, no legally enforceable priorities! (according to the controlling bond Measure language and the state's Citizen Oversight Committee rules in statutory Codes). See the Voice press coverage on that.


BTW - the state in it's sovereignty (remember 'republic') allows school districts like MVWSD to use eminent domain powers to seize and pay for land needed for 'the public good'. Don't know how long that would have taken though.

14 people like this
Posted by Geraldine
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:58 pm

Funny how you never read many quotes from the Board Members any more. They all appear quiet as church mice. Wheeler and Blakley and especially Gutierrez couldn't shut up a few years back. Now you wonder if they even are doing their due diligence when a school goes without power for four months. November 2020 can't come fast enough. Time to clean house.

16 people like this
Posted by Greg Coladonato
a resident of Slater
on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:13 pm
Greg Coladonato is a registered user.

I'm just glad that's over with and everyone at Vargas can get back to teaching and learning, and supporting those two efforts, using the whole facility.

14 people like this
Posted by RoxieK
a resident of Slater
on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:42 pm

This debacle was the direct result of poor project management. Plain and simple. It is shameful that the school district tried to push blame onto the HOA. Another $150,000+ wasted. Why on God's green earth would anyone vote to give this school district even more money to mismanage. Vote NO on the upcoming school bond.

6 people like this
Posted by Old Steve
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:50 am
Old Steve is a registered user.

@Roxie,

I have to disagree with you and Jim Pollart. I work on projects with PG&E everyday. For a variety of reasons, many widely published, they are having trouble getting out of their own way. When that is the case, there is little their outside partners and customers can do about it. The District's only possible alternative would have been to not open the school on time. The HOA did what they thought they had to do, although as a member in another HOA I was somewhat disappointed by their responses.

8 people like this
Posted by Ebenezer Chuddi
a resident of Whisman Station
19 hours ago

Does anyone know what the carbon footprint was of the diesel generator?

The complete lack of competence from P&GE is their calling card. What is disappointing is the callous, self serving actions of the Superintendent. First he relocates a crony to be Principal. That guy scrams before school begins. Then, a school in planning for 3 years, he attempts to throw his tax payers under the school bus when P$GE illegally digs up their property. The whole thing stinks.

All them little children were inhaling diesel fuel emissions for months! Stanford should do a long range study on how much lower their grades will be in the long run. Makes me weep.

