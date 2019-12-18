Police chief takes over as Mountain View's interim city manager

For taking over temporarily as city manager, Mountain View police Chief Max Bosel will receive 60 hours of additional vacation time.

This week, Bosel began serving as interim city manager, following the departure on Wednesday of retiring city manager Dan Rich.

In a unanimous vote taken at the Dec. 10 meeting, the City Council agreed to give Bosel the bonus leave time for taking over the city's top position. Bosel will receive no other additional compensation, according to city staff.

Elected leaders are currently screening nearly 70 individual applicants for the city manager position. Last week, the council held its first candidate interviews, in two separate rounds of closed-session meetings at the Fenwick & West law firm offices at 801 Castro St.

Human resources staff at City Hall declined to give an estimate of when a new city manager is likely to be appointed.