Uploaded: Wed, Dec 18, 2019, 10:02 am

Mountain View rent control, school bonds on March ballot

Measure D is City Council-backed revision of rent control law

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's bid on the March ballot to reform the city's rent control program now has a title: Measure D.

Last week, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters applied labels to dozens of proposed initiatives for the March 3 primary election, including several that will be of interest to Mountain View residents.

Of those items, the Mountain View City Council's proposed tweaks to the rent control law are certain to remain in the spotlight in the coming months. Among its provisions, Measure D calls for raising the annual rent cap to 4% and allow higher increases for certain housing improvements, such as seismic safety upgrades. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District is proposing Measures G and H, both of which would raise funds. Measure G would issue $898 million in bonds to build and repair college facilities, which would be raised by charging property owners $16 per $100,000 of property valuation. Measure G requires a 55% majority to pass.

The college district's Measure H would also raise funding through a new property tax. The measure would raise about $27 million by levying a $48 parcel tax on all property owners within the district. This money could be used for a wide variety of purposes, including teachers' salaries, science and tech instruction, or programs to aid homeless students. The only exception in the measure is it explicitly pledges that no funding will go toward administrator salaries. To pass, Measure H needs a two-thirds majority.

The Mountain View Whisman School District is also floating a funding initiative, dubbed Measure T. If passed, the measure would issue $259 million in bonds to build and upgrade school facilities. This money would come from charging $30 per $100,000 of assessed value on each property within the district. The measure needs a 55% majority to pass.

Comments

13 people like this
Posted by Ok
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm

College and school districts need to learn how to live within their means.

18 people like this
Posted by homeowner
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:06 pm

Measure D is unnecessary. I find it extremely frustrating that the city council is swooping in to "save" the comfortable. The city council stayed out of the rent issue when landlords were raising rents indiscriminately. The CC should at least be consistent and stay out of the same issue just because the other side is now complaining.

Government should be there to protect the least powerful. The powerful have enough resources.

No on Measure D.

1 person likes this
Posted by Support the students
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:10 pm

Community colleges are there to provide the skills for tomorrows workers. Those skills enable them to get and hold the good paying jobs of the future.

In California, Community colleges provide a guaranteed pathway to a four year California public university. This is important for students that struggled in high school.

Now more than ever the community college system needs support. Education is not a luxury nor is it optional. California's economy grows because of our talented work force.

Yes to Community College funding

18 people like this
Posted by Longview
a resident of another community
on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:23 pm
Longview is a registered user.

If Measure D is deceptive - when landlords realize they can pass costs of roofs, plumbing improvements and new driveways on to tenants, what is to stop them? The real limit on rent increases will be 10% - year after year. Who will leave Mountain View? Teachers - and many of them will find new jobs in more affordable locations. Measure D will hurt Mountain View.

The Voice needs to improve its description D is not reform - D is destruction.

1 person likes this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

Only voting for 2 of 4 education spending increases: The State Bond (facilities for K-12 + college) and the Community College Special Tax (operations). The local community college district is a very FISCALLY effective way for post-secondary education. It is supported at a very frugal $ rate-per-student. It gets significantly less than University of Calif. system or the Cal State system. Yet - it provides AA degrees and transfer-to-4-yr UC/CSU for those students/families that need and want a less expensive way to a public college degree!

Please Support local MEASURE H. Community College operational needs new tax. 2/3 support needed! As a former "fiscal conservative" (now relabeled "fiscally prudent" :) I support public spending and TAXATION where this clearly "promotes the general Welfare." At less than $250 total over 5 years, each parcel in the Foothill-DeAnza district can easily hold this load. [my sadness - they 'didn't get' the idea that a 1 or 2 cent per-square-foot tax could probably raise more revenue and have a better chance of passage (research on special-taxation-voting out of LaVern).

Please consider supporting STATE School Bond. Yes, it really is PROPOSITION 13 ! This 'authorizes' the state to sell bonds and pay off with general CA STATE revenue (not local). The new rules, in this measure are Much More Equitable - fast-and-rich districts are no longer at an 'unfair advantage' (IMO) to get get most of the money.

4 people like this
Posted by No to MeasureT
a resident of Gemello
on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:29 am

School got MeasureB passed but thet put all the money in builders pocket. Teachers still dont have aids in the classroom. No study/food programs for socially disadvanted students. They put money in builders pocket and bought horrible iready program that teachers don't even like/support. Espacially kids that are left behind are totally ignored.

Did they say "measure would issue $259 million in bonds to build and upgrade school facilities". We don't need new facilities, we need that money to spend on humans. Like teachers, students, aids.

Our schools need money but not for what they want.

Like this comment
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:59 pm
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

@No Those business interests who pay - get rewarded. The campaign committee contributors supporting T (facilities) can expect, like the measure in 2012, that their contributions to get it passed will be rewarded. About 98% of the campaign money raised for the last bond campaign came from outside Mountain View, and most from bond financing banks, contractors, architects, and trade unions.

None of that money went to the district - to help pay for the elections costs (shy of $100,000?). A contribution to the MVWSD would be tax deductible, but the rate-of-return seems to say "pay for those mailers".

Citizens United / on the local scene (we clear on quid pro quo?). The Voice ran a piece on the 2012 bond campaign political contributors by it's previous education reporter.

