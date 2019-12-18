Mountain View rent control, school bonds on March ballot

Mountain View's bid on the March ballot to reform the city's rent control program now has a title: Measure D.

Last week, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters applied labels to dozens of proposed initiatives for the March 3 primary election, including several that will be of interest to Mountain View residents.

Of those items, the Mountain View City Council's proposed tweaks to the rent control law are certain to remain in the spotlight in the coming months. Among its provisions, Measure D calls for raising the annual rent cap to 4% and allow higher increases for certain housing improvements, such as seismic safety upgrades. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District is proposing Measures G and H, both of which would raise funds. Measure G would issue $898 million in bonds to build and repair college facilities, which would be raised by charging property owners $16 per $100,000 of property valuation. Measure G requires a 55% majority to pass.

The college district's Measure H would also raise funding through a new property tax. The measure would raise about $27 million by levying a $48 parcel tax on all property owners within the district. This money could be used for a wide variety of purposes, including teachers' salaries, science and tech instruction, or programs to aid homeless students. The only exception in the measure is it explicitly pledges that no funding will go toward administrator salaries. To pass, Measure H needs a two-thirds majority.

The Mountain View Whisman School District is also floating a funding initiative, dubbed Measure T. If passed, the measure would issue $259 million in bonds to build and upgrade school facilities. This money would come from charging $30 per $100,000 of assessed value on each property within the district. The measure needs a 55% majority to pass.