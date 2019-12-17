Huge crowd cheers on Trump impeachment

More than 200 people from across the South Bay flocked to downtown Mountain View on Tuesday evening in a show of support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Gathering at the intersection of Castro Street and El Camino Real, the rally and candlelight vigil was part of a nationwide “Impeachment Eve” movement intended to put pressure on the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain View protest was one of more than 600 pro-impeachment rallies organized for Tuesday night by the liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org.

Standing along the curb of El Camino Real, crowds of protesters waved signs decrying the Trump administration. For many people who came out, it was their first political rally ever.

The breaking point for San Jose resident Amereek Singh was when he heard comments last weekend by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), dismissing the notion that he had to be a “fair juror” in the impeachment. A couple of decades ago, Graham was urging unbiased bipartisan support for investigating then-President Bill Clinton, he said. That’s when Singh decided to attend his first political rally.

“It’s utter hypocrisy,” Singh said. “At this point, you have to come out and give your voice. We have to show them this is what America is about.”

Standing nearby on the street corner, Diane and Pete of Los Altos, who declined to give their last names, said this was probably their sixth or seventh anti-Trump rally so far.

“You need to stand up and make your voice heard,” Pete said.

“Otherwise if you don’t, then you’re the one who is complicit,” Diane added.

While the outrage was abundantly clear among the crowd, they were less sanguine about the prospects for an impeachment trial once it reaches the U.S. Senate.

“There’s a chance that this will all split on party lines, but we still have to try,” said Tim Taylor of San Jose. “Voting is not enough, making contributions isn’t enough, this is when people have to make their voices heard.”

In downtown Palo Alto, a crowd of hundreds gathered at Lytton Plaza, a block away from Rep. Anna Eshoo's office, to sing songs of impeachment.

"Jingle bells, something smells, something in D.C.," protesters sang, as members of the social justice activist group, Raging Grannies, led the impeachment choral.

Palo Alto resident Emilie Cappella, 41, came with her mother and 4-year-old daughter because the rally was a family event they needed to witness, she said.

"Tomorrow is an important day," she said. "I want my mother and my daughter to share that moment with me."

After the songs, a 12-foot balloon of "Chicken Trump" was inflated in the plaza for people to poke at, take pictures with and eventually deflate. The chicken was paid for by residents of Palo Alto and Los Altos, according to Vara Ramakrishman, an active member of Vigil for Democracy, who is responsible for storing the chicken.

Lloyd Lee contributed to this report.