Uploaded: Tue, Dec 17, 2019, 8:57 pm

Huge crowd cheers on Trump impeachment

Hundreds gather in Mountain View to urge Senate to conduct fair trial

Catherine Milton and Michael Closson hold their lit candles in show of support for impeaching President Donald Trump at a rally part of a nationwide "Impeachment Eve" movement at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real on Dec. 17. Photo by Magali Gauthier

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

More than 200 people from across the South Bay flocked to downtown Mountain View on Tuesday evening in a show of support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Gathering at the intersection of Castro Street and El Camino Real, the rally and candlelight vigil was part of a nationwide “Impeachment Eve” movement intended to put pressure on the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain View protest was one of more than 600 pro-impeachment rallies organized for Tuesday night by the liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org.

Standing along the curb of El Camino Real, crowds of protesters waved signs decrying the Trump administration. For many people who came out, it was their first political rally ever.

The breaking point for San Jose resident Amereek Singh was when he heard comments last weekend by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), dismissing the notion that he had to be a “fair juror” in the impeachment. A couple of decades ago, Graham was urging unbiased bipartisan support for investigating then-President Bill Clinton, he said. That’s when Singh decided to attend his first political rally.

“It’s utter hypocrisy,” Singh said. “At this point, you have to come out and give your voice. We have to show them this is what America is about.”

Standing nearby on the street corner, Diane and Pete of Los Altos, who declined to give their last names, said this was probably their sixth or seventh anti-Trump rally so far.

“You need to stand up and make your voice heard,” Pete said.

“Otherwise if you don’t, then you’re the one who is complicit,” Diane added.

While the outrage was abundantly clear among the crowd, they were less sanguine about the prospects for an impeachment trial once it reaches the U.S. Senate.

“There’s a chance that this will all split on party lines, but we still have to try,” said Tim Taylor of San Jose. “Voting is not enough, making contributions isn’t enough, this is when people have to make their voices heard.”

In downtown Palo Alto, a crowd of hundreds gathered at Lytton Plaza, a block away from Rep. Anna Eshoo's office, to sing songs of impeachment.

"Jingle bells, something smells, something in D.C.," protesters sang, as members of the social justice activist group, Raging Grannies, led the impeachment choral.

Palo Alto resident Emilie Cappella, 41, came with her mother and 4-year-old daughter because the rally was a family event they needed to witness, she said.

"Tomorrow is an important day," she said. "I want my mother and my daughter to share that moment with me."

After the songs, a 12-foot balloon of "Chicken Trump" was inflated in the plaza for people to poke at, take pictures with and eventually deflate. The chicken was paid for by residents of Palo Alto and Los Altos, according to Vara Ramakrishman, an active member of Vigil for Democracy, who is responsible for storing the chicken.

Lloyd Lee contributed to this report.

Comments

39 people like this
Posted by Ruthless Russians & Republicans
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 18, 2019 at 6:13 am

Not all Russians and Republican officeholders are bad. Just the ones working ruthlessly on behalf of corrupt "leaders" named Putin and Trump. Neither lying despot will go away without a fight. Here, we need to find a candidate to beat Trump at the ballot box. But voting for President only matters in swing states. And even counting votes is not assured. If we can survive until a Democrat is sworn in, we can be pretty sure the "deep state" will ensure that Trump (and Pence) exercise no more power. And if they are then incarcerated for conspiring or attempting to sell secrets to Putin, we could finally exhail and hope, as a famous rock song warns, we didn't just GET FOOLED AGAIN.

218 people like this
Posted by MAGA
a resident of Castro City
on Dec 18, 2019 at 6:44 am

200 people? From across the Bay Area? That's some turn out.

God Bless President Trump. He is a great President. Three years of investigations and these angry, sore losers still can't come up with a case against him.

39 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:08 am

@MAGA: You seem to have failed to realize that the Senate is on the verge of effectively abolishing the Constitution and empowering a king... which is about the least American thing we can do. We’ve been failing to check executive power for decades in this country and it’s now reached a tipping point where the foundations of the Republic and our election system are at risk. Wake up.

28 people like this
Posted by Free Republic
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:45 am

> From across the Bay Area?

Haha... there were 8 events between SF and SJ alone, numerous others in the north and east bay. Hundreds nationwide.

When's the last time the far fringe-right showed up in the rain? 2010? Talking about tea bag stuff, at a few town halls. (source - Free Republic signage for their sheep Web Link )

Clearly, they didn't show up to trumps inauguration anywhere near the numbers Obama had.

Why is trump obstructing justice by not having witnesses testify to his 'innocence'?

117 people like this
Posted by Trump 2020
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:19 am

5 more years!!!!

94 people like this
Posted by Luna
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:43 am

A dozen of self righteous people blocked traffic at the rush hour.
It took 15 minutes to travel just one block on El Camino real. Imagine someone could be rushing to hospital. Why don’t you contain yourselves and party on your backyards? Such a public nuisance.

63 people like this
Posted by TRE45ON_IMPEACH
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:02 pm
TRE45ON_IMPEACH is a registered user.

@ LUNA

The demonstrators did not block any traffic. We were standing on the side walk and only walked across the street when the walk signal was on. The drivers of the cars were all very supportive of the demonstrators. You should join us next time.

43 people like this
Posted by universe
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:47 pm
universe is a registered user.

Putin reached his goal by successfully pitting half of American people against the other half, yet Democrats keep letting the anger cloud their judgement. Trump has been harsher to Russian than Obama had ever been (remember that private moment Obama asks Russian PM to cut him some slack before election?), Mueller could not find any evidence of Russia collusion, meanwhile FBI was clearly spying on Trump campaign; yet all you hear from MSM is that Trump is destroying democracy. Not a fan of Trump's big ago, but Dems leave me no choice but to vote for him again next year.

18 people like this
Posted by TRE45ON_IMPEACH
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:09 pm
TRE45ON_IMPEACH is a registered user.

@ Universe

You yourself are divided and supporting someone who is Putins Puppet. When you point a finger at others there are 4 pointing right back at you. If you will vote for Trump even after seeing what he has done to the country then my friend you are voting for the death of Democracy.

14 people like this
Posted by gretchen
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:25 pm
gretchen is a registered user.

I was there and came close to becoming a statistic. Was just about to cross Castro st. with the pedestrian light when a gentleman with a stopped car in from of him, shouting out his window, pulled into the center lane, sped up and ran the red light. He crossed El Camino, ran the red light there, and continued on Castro on the other side. If I had not been watching I would have been in the cross walk.

I understand differences but not this level of anger and rage.

26 people like this
Posted by Groot
a resident of Willowgate
on Dec 18, 2019 at 7:34 pm
Groot is a registered user.



We'll remember in November what Dems had done in December.

9 people like this
Posted by home of registered user
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:14 pm
home of registered user is a registered user.

"We'll remember in November"

Perhaps you recall November 2018?

If it were not for historic gains by Democrats (historic losses by the GOP, courtesy of Trump,) this impeachment of Trump might not have happened.

20 people like this
Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm
Jim Neal is a registered user.

While 200 people were cheering the impeachment of the President (which means absolutely nothing except that the Democrats have enough votes to do whatever they want in the House) over 5400 people rallied for the President in Battle Creek, Michigan... a Blue State! (Web Link)

There has never been any doubt that the Democrats would look for any excuse to impeach the President as he has shown that even without the House or the Senate doing anything meaningful; he can get things done on his own, He has renegotiated trade deals with many countries leading to better trade and more jobs for the US, unemployment is at record lows for all minority groups, and wages are rising for everyone! All this in spite of the Democrat party and the Press attacking him at every turn and planning his impeachment since BEFORE he even won the Republican nomination! (Web Link )

For those who are saying that the Republicans need to be fair Jurors in the Senate, I say that they need to be just as fair as the Democrats were in the house when they held secret hearings and released only the testimony that they thought would benefit their phony case.

I watched the hearings that were public and every fact witness and expert that testified said that they had "No firsthand knowledge of any crime or impeachable offense committed by the President". So what was the impeachment for if not for partisan political purposes?

I'll wait for all the personal attacks and insults now.....


Jim Neal
Modesto, Ca
(Formerly Old Mountain View)

2 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:19 pm
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

@Neil, it was interesting to see and hear you run for MV City Council / but 'those attitudes' (above) are why you had-not-a-chance of getting elected.
@universe, In the universe that most of us live in, the Muller Report (such a slog! only 1/5 of the way through myself) did not find evidence enough for a criminal action against the Trump Campaign people for criminal "collusion". Not the same as grey area cooperative action! Read the timeline of Trump publicly 'asking for help at releasing Hilary "emails" and when WikiLeaks released the Russian intelligence gathered first-batch of files.

Voting in a Swing state? Is Arizona a swing state? (I know - it's small in Electorial College total votes). I'm thinking of moving out / retire to ... / would Arizona be a good place to move-retire to in 2020 and then Vote in November 2020?

4 people like this
Posted by home of registered user
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:25 pm
home of registered user is a registered user.

> leading to better trade and more jobs for the US

Jim: am curious why you repeat such demonstrably false canards.

- Jobs?
Look at the monthly job chart from 2008 to present. Web Link It's the same trajectory we've been on since the Obama Recovery pulled us out of the Bush Recession.

Worse, we gave away a trillion in tax cuts to billionaires and corporations with the promise of more jobs.

Whoops. Didn't work. It was a lie.



- Trade?

Again, look at any trade deficit chart, such as: United States' trade balance from 2000 to 2018 Web Link

Exports only? Here's 25 years of exports per the Census bureau: Web Link

Yeah. No "better trade" as described.



> I'll wait for all the personal attacks and insults now.....

No attacks. Do you normally get 'attacked' when you post falsehoods? All I have for you is a lot of curiosity, that in the age of search engines, you think you can get away with repeating lies from one political side. It's a puzzle.


To paraphrase - "I'll wait for all the (explanations) now....."


Have a great day!


8 people like this
Posted by TRE45ON_IMPEACH
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm
TRE45ON_IMPEACH is a registered user.

@ Jim

In regards to trade Trump created the trade war with China which hurt our farmers the most and guess which country it helped the most... If you guessed Russian you are right. Those agricultural contracts are not coming back to the US. On top of the Trillion Dollar tax breaks for the rich Trump has provided Subsidies/Handouts (Corporate Socialism) to the farmers. Where is the Republican outcry now?

When we are looking at the unemployment numbers what criteria are we looking at? People have to work 2 to 3 jobs to support their families now. Most of these jobs do not have any benefits, no holiday pay, no PTO, no advancement guarantees. No need to be proud of this. The rich are getting richer day by day while the working class people keep suffering.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:51 am
Jim Neal is a registered user.

Mr. Nelson - Thanks for the insult, thus proving my point. By the way, what I wrote were facts, not attitudes; hence the web links provided.

Impeach- The President did not start the trade war with China, they have been placing tariffs on our goods and stealing our intellectual property for decades. You think he should have just allowed that to continue like Clinton, Bush, and Obama? By the way, those agricultural sales to China ARE coming back and will be larger than before. As to the unemployment numbers, we are looking at the same numbers that were used under every previous administration including Obama, who had 8 years and people were still working 2 jobs with no benefits. However the President has provided a better economy with higher wages so there are fewer people in poverty now. The fact is more people are getting richer and that's always a good thing.


Jim Neal
Modesto, Ca
(Formerly Old Mountain View)

