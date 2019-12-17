Council drops plans for human rights analysis

Seeing little of value in the practice, Mountain View leaders are dropping plans to adopt a human rights analysis in city decision-making.

In 2018, City Council members approved trying out a pilot program to have city staff examine local development projects and municipal policies through a human-rights lens. A broad term by nature, "human rights" was defined by city officials as impacts on housing displacement, affordability, social equity and economic prosperity. Further narrowing the scope, the city tested out using the human rights framework on only a handful of projects, including the city's restrictions on short-term rentals, the East Whisman Precise Plan and the Vision Zero traffic safety plan.

In general, city staff found it difficult if not impossible to assess the human rights consequences. For regulations on Airbnb and other short-term rentals, city staffers say they were working with unreliable listings gleaned from third-party websites. For East Whisman, staffers reported they had little data on small businesses that could be displaced if the area were redeveloped.

In short, Christina Gilmore, the assistant to the city manager, warned it create a hefty workload to appraise the human rights impact of each and every city action. Even if staff made that effort, she reported it likely wouldn't affect any staff decisions or recommendations.

In a brief discussion, the City Council unanimously agreed to discontinue the human rights analysis. Elected leaders gave assurances that human rights will remain an informal priority because they would pick closely aligned goals in future years.

"Mountain View does take human rights into consideration in our words and deeds and how we look at projects," said Councilman John McAlister. "That is more important than putting a human rights label on it."

Former Councilman Ken Rosenberg, who championed the human rights framework during his time in office, expressed disappointment that the council is now jettisoning it as a priority.

"I'm disheartened to learn that people, even elected officials, feel that human rights don't need to be codified," he said. "This is somewhat of a metaphor for how human rights have to be championed and people have to be reminded of them constantly to preserve them."