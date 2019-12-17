News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 17, 2019, 10:38 am

Council drops plans for human rights analysis

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Seeing little of value in the practice, Mountain View leaders are dropping plans to adopt a human rights analysis in city decision-making.

In 2018, City Council members approved trying out a pilot program to have city staff examine local development projects and municipal policies through a human-rights lens. A broad term by nature, "human rights" was defined by city officials as impacts on housing displacement, affordability, social equity and economic prosperity. Further narrowing the scope, the city tested out using the human rights framework on only a handful of projects, including the city's restrictions on short-term rentals, the East Whisman Precise Plan and the Vision Zero traffic safety plan.

In general, city staff found it difficult if not impossible to assess the human rights consequences. For regulations on Airbnb and other short-term rentals, city staffers say they were working with unreliable listings gleaned from third-party websites. For East Whisman, staffers reported they had little data on small businesses that could be displaced if the area were redeveloped.

In short, Christina Gilmore, the assistant to the city manager, warned it create a hefty workload to appraise the human rights impact of each and every city action. Even if staff made that effort, she reported it likely wouldn't affect any staff decisions or recommendations.

In a brief discussion, the City Council unanimously agreed to discontinue the human rights analysis. Elected leaders gave assurances that human rights will remain an informal priority because they would pick closely aligned goals in future years.

"Mountain View does take human rights into consideration in our words and deeds and how we look at projects," said Councilman John McAlister. "That is more important than putting a human rights label on it."

Former Councilman Ken Rosenberg, who championed the human rights framework during his time in office, expressed disappointment that the council is now jettisoning it as a priority.

"I'm disheartened to learn that people, even elected officials, feel that human rights don't need to be codified," he said. "This is somewhat of a metaphor for how human rights have to be championed and people have to be reminded of them constantly to preserve them."

Comments

Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 17, 2019 at 11:07 am
TLDR: "We were bad at it and it was hard, so we're giving up."

Posted by Even if...
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:43 pm

“ Even if staff made that effort, she reported it likely wouldn't affect any staff decisions or recommendations.”

Means..

“Even if we did our jobs to get relevant data, we are so set in our ways that no way would it ever see the light of day.”

Bonus points: Even if data driven analysis would be submitted to Council, Matchiak and Abe-Koga are too dumb to understand it and just stick to Nimby-ism 101.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
on Dec 17, 2019 at 9:28 pm
A related policy from a similarly sized city in Southern California (MV pop: 80k, SM pop: 92k).
"Santa Monica: the first city in the world to measure its residents’ wellbeing" background article: Web Link
Excerpt: "What is the purpose of government? There are countless partial answers. To keep people safe. To support business. To fill in potholes. But what’s the overarching purpose?... The answer they came to was deceptively simple: to improve the wellbeing of their residents."
More info from Santa Monica's Office of Well Being:
Web Link

Posted by It's the corporations, stupid
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 18, 2019 at 7:44 am

This city council is beholden to corporate special interests. Human rights? Bah Humbug.

