Uploaded: Tue, Dec 17, 2019, 1:37 pm

City set to launch new headcount tax

Business license tax to bring in $6 million annually; Google expected to pay $3.5M

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In the coming weeks, Mountain View leaders will roll out a new business tax that could eventually net $6 million or more per year from the city's largest employers.

Starting in January, the city will begin charging companies big and small a new fee based on their total headcount of employees. The tax was specifically designed to extract more revenue for public services from the city's largest tech companies to offset the traffic and housing demands that they create.

The new business tax will be gradually phased in over the next three years to allow larger businesses to adapt to the new fee structure. Large employers with 50 or more workers will be required to pay one-third of their license fees next year, and then two-thirds in 2021. The full tax will be implemented in 2022.

A graphic showing how the tax would affect each business can be found here.

Over recent months, officials in the city's Finance Department have sent out notices of the new fees to about 5,000 businesses registered with the city. Staff have been fielding questions from business owners, but overall there doesn't seem to be any major problems with the new fee regime, said Finance Director Jesse Takahashi. The new fees will be due at the start of January.

"There's been quite a variety of responses," Takahaski said. "Most are trying to understand how this will work and how it's different from the previous system. But overall it seems like folks are accepting it."

The new business tax operates on a tiered system that charges a higher per-employee fee based on the size of the company. For example, Trader Joe's with 63 workers would pay up to $75 per employee. Pure Storage and its 1,150-person workforce would pay a maximum of $100 per employee.

Small businesses with annual revenues of less than $5,000 would be exempt under the new city business tax, as would any business owned by a military veteran as the sole proprietor.

As Mountain View's largest employer by far, Google stands to pay the most under the new fee structure. The tech giant reportedly has more than 23,000 employees in Mountain View, which would require the company to pay about $3.5 million annually.

Mountain View's experiment in taxing its large tech employers is expected to be closely watched by other cities. Seattle, Cupertino and East Palo Alto each proposed similar plans to tax large businesses last year, but local officials decided to take a wait-and-see approach.

In Cupertino, officials last year held off on a similar per-employee tax that would have had a lopsided impact on Apple. Instead, Cupertino officials decided to directly negotiate with Apple on greater corporate contributions to the community. Earlier this year, Apple proposed funding about $10 million for a series of bike paths, and Cupertino officials indicated they didn't need to press for more.

In Mountain View, the revenue from the new business tax is expected to be used mainly for transportation improvements, with some left over for to fund affordable housing or other projects.

Comments

19 people like this
Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:47 pm
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

It's sad to see such a flagrant shakedown of large, successful companies. And I find it hard to believe that the tax revenue be used solely to alleviate the purported misdeeds. The City of Mountain View has a tax and spend problem.

7 people like this
Posted by Local business guy
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:53 pm

The businesses that survive the state taxes and fees will be driven out of business or out of the state by new county and city taxes such as this one.... Time to vote these fools out.

5 people like this
Posted by Mtn view
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm

Yeah the flagrant shakedown is hard to accept, with all the extra traffic on Shoreline Blvd and all the employees that commute into town and donâ€™t leave their campus during the day to contribute to the sale tax or buy meals locally. How dare the city council?

Itâ€™s a shakedown all right, making them pay for the potholes and wear on the roads ... lol

2 people like this
Posted by Polomom
a resident of Waverly Park
on Dec 17, 2019 at 7:29 pm
Polomom is a registered user.

Will the collection be enforced or are we at the mercy of the companies to pay their taxes? Web Link The City seems to have a problem collecting unpaid fees....

Like this comment
Posted by Groot
a resident of Willowgate
on Dec 17, 2019 at 7:31 pm
Groot is a registered user.

The wise men of Chelm must have big plans for the loot.

What goal could possibly be worth running businesses away from Our Fair City?

Preventing Climate Change Catastrophe once and for all? Medicare for all? Peace on Earth, Goodwill Toward Men?

All three, I hope.

2 people like this
Posted by Fred
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:01 am

How many trillions of dollars have been wasted on regime-change Wars? How many babies have been killed? What good has any of this done for the American people? Will there be any repercussions for the past three presidents who consistently lied to us about the "progre$$" in Afghanistan? How thrilled are the American people to know that they'll be paying another 2 trillion to upgrade our nuclear Arsenal and devise smaller nukes that are "more usable"?
You know a trillion here and a trillion there and pretty soon you're talking real money. So of course the logical conclusion is to tap Google for whatever we can wring out of them.


7 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:05 am
Gary is a registered user.

Driving Google away? $3.5 million? How much profit does Google receive? Is the contention that any fee collected from a corporation is counter-productive?

4 people like this
Posted by Mark H.
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:07 am

Will there be any distinction made between or quibbles about ft/pt employees? Is there any incentive to prevent the employers from making some layoffs to save money while the remaining employees work harder for the same pay?

2 people like this
Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:40 pm
Greg David is a registered user.

Set to launch?

I received my business license renewal two weeks and got it in the mail this week. went ftom $30 to $75 this year. not exactly sure what I get for that $75...

Like this comment
Posted by Blue Doverton Square
a resident of Waverly Park
on Dec 19, 2019 at 8:38 pm
Blue Doverton Square is a registered user.

Don't all these companies already pay taxes? I thought our current taxes were supposed to cover infrastructure.
How dare companies be successful and pay their existing taxes in Mountain View!

Remember not all the companies in Mountain View are Google

Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:58 pm
Gary is a registered user.

$75 per employee. Next to nothing. Lay-offs? Absurd.

