News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 16, 2019, 11:19 pm

Speaking to Silicon Valley's wealthiest, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says democracy must be a value, not just a system

Mayor from Indiana points to military service, tenure in Midwestern city as strengths during Palo Alto fundraiser

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

With less than a year left until the general election, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg outlined his vision for the nation on Monday that included one bold proposal: doing away with the Electoral College in presidential elections and instead have each vote count as it does in every other election.

The move would make the nation more democratic, he said before an overflow crowd at a fundraiser in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood on Monday morning.

The coffee-and-light-breakfast event was held at the home of Flipboard CEO Mike McCue and his wife, Marci McCue, head of the tech company's marketing and communications, according to campaign staff. The morning gathering that cost $2,800 per ticket attracted 120 donors. The Palo Alto event is one of four fundraisers for Buttigieg this week in the Bay Area, where he was also scheduled to make stops in Napa Valley, Woodside and San Francisco. The South Bend, Indiana mayor last came through Silicon Valley in September.

By way of introducing Buttigieg, host Marci McCue told the crowd that the country cannot wait to address core issues such as climate change and press freedom — questions her children ask about all of the time.

"This is a time where we must take action," Marci McCue said.

Buttigieg, dressed in navy-blue dress slacks, a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a dark-blue, patterned tie, stood on a small raised platform in front of the fireplace, surrounded by red poinsettias. The crowd of attendees filled the living room and spilled out onto the outdoor deck. He spoke for roughly 37 minutes, which included a question-and-answer period, with a message that largely focused on how to bring a broken country together.

Despite having many Silicon Valley donors, he did not discuss technology policy. Instead, he stressed finding commonalities through issues that threaten the nation's security, such as climate change and gun violence. As president, he would help guide the nation to a new definition of patriotism and love of country that involves caring for each other rather than polarization, he said.

"Visualize, with as much detail as you can, what it's going to be like on a day that is fast approaching in this country — and it will come one way or the other — which is when the sun will come up over our country and Donald Trump will no longer be the president of the United States," Buttigieg said.

"It can't come soon enough, right? Just put the chaos behind us, put the tweets behind us. ... This is not only about bringing an end to the Trump presidency; this is about launching the era that begins on that day. And if you think about what America will need, if you think about what America will require of its president on that day, we will be a nation that will be even more divided than we are now. The sun will be coming up over a polarized country that's exhausted from fighting and is very much in need of being brought together," he said.

The country also needs urgent action on major issues, which aren't taking a vacation during the impeachment process, he said.

"The sun will be coming up in a climate that science tells us is a few years away from a point of no return. It will be coming up over a country where kids are learning active-shooter drills before they are old enough to learn how to read. And so, what that means is that the next president has to be ready to act boldly and swiftly to deal with those issues," he said.

Climate change, which he called "the greatest security challenge of our time," poses a grave threat to national security, he said. Fighting it requires the nation to come together and to lead the world.

Bringing the country together and meeting its many challenges is a tall order, he admitted. There's a road map, however, that guides the values that bring Americans together, such as love for the country, he said.

"When I think of patriotism, I am not talking about the chest-thumping militarism of a president who throws out military justice to pardon war criminals," Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran, said. "Certainly, (I'm) not talking about the cheap nationalism of a president who hugs the flag — literally — as though that makes you more pro-American. I'm talking about a sense of love of country that has a different foundation — the foundation being that our country is made of people, and you can't love a country if you hate half the people," he said.

Instead, Buttigieg said, he would strive to imbue values that build on an understanding that protecting the country is based on protecting each other. Such protections include gun control. The Second Amendment "would no longer be twisted into an excuse to do nothing at all when it comes to saving thousands of lives from gun violence," he said.

The nation can tap into faith and morality to help it heal and move progressively.

"People of any moral tradition in this country have a choice right now, and we have a different choice than what's on display in this White House. I'm here for a vision of democracy as a value — not just democracy as a system — but democracy as a value with moral weight," he said.

To that end, he stressed the dangers the nation faces by an uneven electoral system that grows increasingly fragile through precinct redistricting and voter suppression that favor political parties and not the people. Voting is a common value; the country cannot tolerate voter suppression, particularly racial voter suppression that changes election outcomes, he said.

"It's why Stacey Abrams is not the governor of Georgia, and (it) harms everybody in the process," he said in reference to the 2018 gubernatorial candidate.

Buttigieg also pushed back on "the thin idea of freedom" delivered by cutting every tax and program in sight. He proposed that government should get "out of the way of the business of dictating to women what their reproductive health care choices are," he said.

But he said the government also plays a role in securing freedom.

"Often, securing freedom requires that the public sector step up. We already understand this at the local level. We expect it of our mayors to enhance our freedom by making sure that a road is without any holes in it to get us to where we're going and that we have safe drinking water coming out of the tap. We expect it of our schools," he said.

The public sector should also step up to ensure that people have the choice of having health care "because you are not free if you don't have it," he said. His proposal for "Medicare for All for all who want it" respects American freedom by creating a public plan that people can join if they want to, he said.

Buttigieg also called on progressives to not reject "those who have not always been on our side."

By seeking to join around core issues and to find common ground, "We're not going to allow fighting to be all that we've got.

Buttigieg said he thinks an American experience is defined not by exclusion but by belonging. If we can build up that sense of belonging then everything else gets better in this country," he said.

Buttigieg said he would create a million-person, paid volunteer program to bring people together. He urged people to be serious about the problems facing the nation and the world.

"We can't wait 10 years; we can't wait four years to deal with these issues that are upon us. We can't wait four years or a minute longer to deal with the climate; we can't wait to act to dismantle structures of white supremacy that are threatening the entire future of the republic — and always has — but I think in our lifetime we will see what wins," he said.

Buttigieg challenged the notion that he isn't experienced enough to be president since he has only been a mayor and is not experienced in federal governance. He said being a mayor means he has had to deal with many of the same problems faced by a president and manage many more people than U.S. senators do. He holds himself accountable to the answers he gives on television when faced by his constituents in the grocery store, he said. He also noted that being a mayor in a Midwestern city and from the Rust Belt means he understands the challenges facing people in the middle of the country and the working class.

One of the greatest challenges he sees is breaking down the silos people have constructed that don't allow them to relate to others, particularly around race.

"We have to break through this idea that either you care about auto workers or you care about the plight of African American single mothers. Where I come from, that auto worker just might be an African American single mother," he said.

He views his military experience as a strength in responding to Trump's claims on how to utilize armed forces. Serving in Afghanistan has informed much of his understanding of how people can come together. While in the military, he worked alongside many people who were of different races, ethnicity and faiths.

"We had nothing in common but the flag on our shoulder, quite honestly," he said. In war, trust and support was crucial to survival, he said.

Buttigieg said that although younger voters appear to be gravitating to other Democratic presidential candidates such as U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he would offer the most progressive presidency if elected. Besides his young age — 37 — he would bring a different vision for the country.

"In the last 50 years, every single time my party's won the White House, certain things have been true about the nominee — always. It's been somebody who's been new on the national scene and had not run for president before; it's been somebody that's been calling the country to its highest values; it's been somebody who was not perceived as a creature of Washington ... and it's been somebody who has opened the door to a new type of leadership," he said.

"We need the right kind of leadership. We need to build it out in a way that can draw as many people as possible. And we need to spread a sense of hope," he said.

The act of running for office is its own kind of hope, he noted.

"It's why we're called presidential hopefuls," he joked. He added that it's the hope and will to take hold of the rudder and steer the country in a progressive direction — that is why a candidate runs for office.

In a nation that has become increasingly cynical, Buttigieg said that he's aware there are some who have just about given up hope. It's that group he asked the Palo Alto crowd to help reach out to and galvanize.

"The presidency has a purpose. The purpose of the presidency is not to glorify the president. It is to unify and empower the American people, and that's why I'm running for president," he said.

Buttigieg is one of a number of presidential candidates who have come through Silicon Valley in recent weeks. Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker attended separate fundraising events in Palo Alto over the past week and Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, was at Stanford University for a speaking engagement on Dec. 5.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by Not Biden
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:25 am

Joe Biden took care of his deranged son Hunter and it will now cost him a chance at becoming President. The nomination of someone to face Trump will likely come down to Elizabeth Warren against a centrist - but not Buttigieg. There are about 3700 delegates headed for the Democratic National Convention in mid-July. About 700 will be office-holders who qualify as automatic super-delegates (not selected by any caucus or primary vote). The current rule is that super-delegates cannot vote on the first ballot at the Convention. It should be interesting. In the fall, Democrats will need to increase voter registration and turnout in swing states. Central to the effort will be college students. Republican, corporate and Russian subversives will attempt to suppress and even electronically switch votes. Ask yourself not what the Democratic candidates can do for you - but what you can do to oust Donald Trump before he destroys the country and surrenders the free world to Vladimir Putin.

Email Town Square Moderator      


240 people like this
Posted by It's the economy stupid
a resident of Bailey Park
on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:50 am

Put the bottle down, get off twitter and turn of cable news. Like it or not, Trump will be re-elected because the economy is soaring and we are all making a lot of money in the stock market.

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by Not Biden
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:16 am

What is the annual budget deficit under Trump? Trade deficit? National debt. Cost of borrowing? Wealth cap? Cost of health care and education? Morality deficit? Prison sentence for Trump's old buddy Jeffrey Epstein? Environmental degradation? Risk of attack from IS in Syria to North Korea to Iran? As long as the Democrats do not nominate another deeply flawed candidate and thoughtful citizens get off their butts and work on ousting Trump, it should be the end of con-jobs such as the last post from Bailey Park or the Krelim.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Traitors Among Us
a resident of Willowgate
on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:50 am

"economy is soaring"

Continuation of the Obama Recovery from the Bush Great Recession is all you care about?

As long as you make a few bucks, you don't care that a president is extorting a foreign government to interfere in American elections?!!

You forsake the US Constitution for a couple of bucks????? Putin and coin over America?!?

Please - take your 30 pieces of silver and go away.

Email Town Square Moderator      


252 people like this
Posted by Jake O.
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:40 pm

I saw the headline and knew I'd be entertained by triggered comments. TRUMP 2020!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:55 pm
Bruce Karney is a registered user.

The "bold proposal" to do away with the electoral college has been a policy position of the League of Women Voters at the national level for decades. There is an interesting effort to make that happen without a Constitutional Amendment -- see Web Link

But even if we do achieve direct popular election of the President and VP, we would still be left with the problem of gross under-representation of large state's voters in the Senate. I see no possibility of that problem being solved; the 13 smallest states would always be able to block it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Not Biden
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 17, 2019 at 5:48 pm

There are wat bigger problems than having 2 of 100 Senate seats for California with about 13% of the population. We can whine or try to win in the states that are not going away. All Democrats need are 3 more Senate seats to control the Senate - with a Democrat Vice-President breaking any tie. But Democrats need to keep the House and evict the Trumps from the White House. Then, we will still have a trillion dollar annual deficit and problems all around the world with only Democrats in charge. But it will be far better than Trump and company.

Email Town Square Moderator      


379 people like this
Posted by Lots of Partisans here
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:08 pm

Laws and the Constitution do not not matter to you. You have an anger issue driven by the fact that your party lost the last election and you are steering you hate against the current president.

You deny the facts,refuse to follow the rules, use the levers of the federal government to attack your political opponent, then you want to change the rules so that no other party can win the White House except yours. This is what the founding fathers warned us about, not any of the non-sense that is coming from Liar Shift, Nancy P, et al.


Liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz scorched Democrats today for pushing two articles of impeachment that simply do not meet constitutional standards.

"Neither of these proposed articles satisfy the express constitutional criteria for an impeachment, which are limited to “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Neither are high or low crimes or misdemeanors. Neither are mentioned within the Constitution.

Both are so vague and open ended that they could be applied in partisan fashion by a majority of the House against almost any president from the opposing party. Both are precisely what the Framers had rejected at their Constitutional Convention. Both raise the “greatest danger,” in the words of Alexander Hamilton, that the decision to impeach will be based on the “comparative strength of parties,” rather than on “innocence or guilt.”

That danger is now coming to pass, as House Democrats seek for the first time in American history to impeach a president without having at least some bipartisan support in Congress. Nor can they find any support in the words of the Constitution, or in the history of its adoption. A majority of the House is simply making it up as they go along in the process, thus placing themselves not only above the law but above the Constitution."

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Partisans?
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:33 pm

I'm not a member of either party, but the last election was in 2018 and was focused around reining in Trump and possibly impeaching him. The Democrats won that handily, with the Republicans suffering a historic collapse. At this point, it looks mostly to me like Republicans are simply denying the facts and circling the wagons around their leader, at the expense of our democracy and institutions.

Email Town Square Moderator      


354 people like this
Posted by @Partisans?
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:48 pm

You sure sound like, to me, that you are a member of the D-Liberal party.

A.G Comey gave false info to his friend professor/attorney, to leak to the media to create an outrage with the public that Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, which created the Mueller investigation, which was the intent of Comey leaking the false info.

2 1/2 years later Mueller says NO collusion with Trump and Russia.

Adam Shitt said he had the evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians, he LIED. Congress members have immunity so they can lie all they want and have no repercussions for their action.

The latest IG report showed 17 errors that the McCabe led, hand picked FBI agents who where assembled to target Trump and his campaign. They lied on the FISA report that they submitted to the judges, changed the CIA info that Carter Page had worked with them to get to an Russian agent in the past> Lied to the FISA court that the Steele info was verified when in fact it was not and they new it. Had they not done this the FISA court would have denied them the orders to do the electronic surveillance, and other spying tactics. This was the testimony by the I.G inspector.

The H.Clinton campaign/DNC funded the false Steele report, that fact was not reported to the FISA report.

Today the head judge of the FISA court was furious and ordered the DOJ to show them what they are going to do to fix this.

You now have an unknown whistle blower who made many claims, that is now proven false, but you have this impeachment going on because of a false whistle blower report, and it started the same way as when Comey leaked false info out thru his attorney-to the media to get the Mueller investigation started.

The Dem party has been spreading lie after lie to smear Trump and you wonder why people did not vote the Rep's back in? Problem for you guys on the left is, you know Trump is going to win re-election, your guys in congress have said it. That is why you are throwing the kitchen sink at him in hopes that the Impeachment will prevent him from winning again.

If you do not know the facts, you should stop spreading propaganda.






Email Town Square Moderator      


47 people like this
Posted by @Partisans?
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:59 pm

Correction: I meant FBI Director Comey, not AG Comey.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by It's the economy stupid
a resident of Bailey Park
on Dec 18, 2019 at 7:48 am

Lying to a FISA court to target a President is high treason and evidence of a deep state and the lengths the Dems will go to steal an election. Even the FISA court is demanding answers. But all I hear are crickets from the Dem side.

Email Town Square Moderator      


67 people like this
Posted by Let the truth be known
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:30 am


Notice how the commies above want nothing better than to mislead people. First of all it was not obama that our economy is soaring, but the tax tweaking Trump did. Second, Epstein was not Trumps buddy, but Clintons and Obamas. Third if you want America to look like CA then vote for Democrats and what the unions tell you to. Under the Dems we have Shit in our our city streets, from homeless people whose numbers are soaring. Thanks to the Liberals Cali is turning pure Commie one party rule that is slowly taxing good people and good companys out of our state and taking their good jobs with them. The libs wanted to turn America into a Commie nation, only problem Trump got in the way and they are furious as all hell. Why do you think they want to take away your guns? Back in 2016 the dems joined with the Commies of America and ever since they have been a party of hate and want nothing better than to distroy the American way.

Recall Newsome and Trump2020!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Traitors Among Us
a resident of Willowgate
on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:37 am

"it was not obama that our economy is soaring"

False. And note these fools all think the Dow is an economic indicator.

See any economic chart from 2000 or 2008 to today and it shows the poster is either ignorant or lying.

See the monthly jobs chart here: Web Link 2008- Sept 2019 the famous "bikini graph" extended beyond Bush/Obama.

Note the Bush Great Recession and the Obama Recovery. True, trump juiced the stock market with tax cuts for corporations and billionaires.

Trump's tax giveaway to billionaires barely affected jobs - see the jobs charts, Trump is clearly riding the Obama Recovery.

Notice the liars never substantiate their claims with facts or charts? They will never link to a chart showing 2000 to today.

More: GDP growth Bush Obama trump Web Link

Trump owes Obama for a good economy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by @Traitors Among Us
a resident of Willowgate
on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Obama, Robert Reich, and many other top economic/economy adviser said before the 2016 election that these jobs that Trump said will come back if he is elected, can never come back. Facts have proven them wrong.

Obama and his buddies said if Trump is elected the economy/stock market will crash, it did not crash it SOARED. Record unemployment and jobs for everyone, including minorities.

The stock market soared the day after the 2016 election. They forecast ed the economy 6 o 9 months out that it would grow like it did not under the Obama administration and they bet that the Trump administration would establish a pro/strong economy agenda. They where right.

Talking points from friend, are not facts. Your hatred towards Trump is distorting your views between facts and fiction.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Palo Alto frozen yogurt shop Fraiche closes, but will reopen in new location
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 3,415 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 15 comments | 2,571 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 2,427 views

Premarital and Couples: Road Trips and Getaways
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 784 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Support local families in need

Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Voice readers and the Wakerly, Packard and Hewlett foundations contributed a total of $72,000.

DONATE