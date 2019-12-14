Letters to the editor: Affordable housing, natural gas ban

Opposing the natural gas ban

I'd like to support Tim Holmes' well-reasoned and fact-based guest opinion piece opposing the natural gas ban ("Natural gas ban is more about optics than sound policy," Nov. 22). This measure will do little to change the carbon footprint of Mountain View and take very long to accomplish much.

As Mr. Holmes points out, we can do a lot more in the short term with our car purchase, driving and especially flying habits. In the meantime, gas heating of space and water is a lot more efficient than electric, and depending on your assumption about the mix of power sources could actually increase carbon emissions in the short term. A more rational look at this (really marginal) problem would be to require pre-wiring for electric heating against the day that cheap all-renewable electricity becomes available.

Another point Mr Holmes raises is that serious cooks really prefer to cook with gas. I suppose people could just buy gas grills and cook on their porches and balconies with propane, which would be almost impossible to regulate and would negate the effect of the gas ban, but then we'd have people storing propane in living spaces, which doesn't sound like a great idea to me.

I see my old classmate Lenny Siegel has collected 3,700 signatures (to overturn the RV ban), so it shouldn't be that hard to get 3,700 signatures to reverse this folly!

Seth Neumann

Katrina Way

ADUs for affordable housing

After reading "No more offices without new homes" (Nov. 8), it seems that finally our council has realized that housing is needed and as equally important as office space.

As I drive through the neighborhoods here in Mountain View, there are plenty of "for rent" signs everywhere. Rent is too expensive for any ordinary person who works here. It's not a lack of housing per se; it's the affordable housing that's in dire need.

I don't believe that continuing to build expensive condominiums and homes is the solution. It's the affordable housing that is missing in our community. We should start with simple and basic solutions. The van owners parked on Shoreline Boulevard and around the city will likely not be able to afford these new homes.

On Oct. 1, the state passed the new Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) legislation, which takes effect on Jan. 1. This is the game changer for ADUs. Basically, homeowners can have two ADUs on their property — a standard ADU and a junior ADU. The legislation eliminates restrictions on lot size and replacement parking requirements, reduces impact fees and building setback requirements, and increases opportunities to build ADUs on multifamily-zoned properties. Cities will also be prohibited from establishing a maximum square footage requirement for an ADU that is less than 850 square feet.

The cities of Campbell, Sunnyvale and San Jose have already published their ADU summary sheet for (the law's) implementation on Jan. 1. I am curious when our ADU summary will be available.

It's been four years since a group of Mountain View residents requested ADUs on R2 (zoned for duplexes) lots. Unfortunately, our City Council was not interested. If it did allow them, the city of Mountain View would have been the leader on resolving the housing crisis here in Silicon Valley and a model for our neighboring cities.

Rae Tso

Centre Street