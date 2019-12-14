News

Letters to the editor: Affordable housing, natural gas ban

 

Opposing the natural gas ban

I'd like to support Tim Holmes' well-reasoned and fact-based guest opinion piece opposing the natural gas ban ("Natural gas ban is more about optics than sound policy," Nov. 22). This measure will do little to change the carbon footprint of Mountain View and take very long to accomplish much.

As Mr. Holmes points out, we can do a lot more in the short term with our car purchase, driving and especially flying habits. In the meantime, gas heating of space and water is a lot more efficient than electric, and depending on your assumption about the mix of power sources could actually increase carbon emissions in the short term. A more rational look at this (really marginal) problem would be to require pre-wiring for electric heating against the day that cheap all-renewable electricity becomes available.

Another point Mr Holmes raises is that serious cooks really prefer to cook with gas. I suppose people could just buy gas grills and cook on their porches and balconies with propane, which would be almost impossible to regulate and would negate the effect of the gas ban, but then we'd have people storing propane in living spaces, which doesn't sound like a great idea to me.

I see my old classmate Lenny Siegel has collected 3,700 signatures (to overturn the RV ban), so it shouldn't be that hard to get 3,700 signatures to reverse this folly!

Seth Neumann

Katrina Way

ADUs for affordable housing

After reading "No more offices without new homes" (Nov. 8), it seems that finally our council has realized that housing is needed and as equally important as office space.

As I drive through the neighborhoods here in Mountain View, there are plenty of "for rent" signs everywhere. Rent is too expensive for any ordinary person who works here. It's not a lack of housing per se; it's the affordable housing that's in dire need.

I don't believe that continuing to build expensive condominiums and homes is the solution. It's the affordable housing that is missing in our community. We should start with simple and basic solutions. The van owners parked on Shoreline Boulevard and around the city will likely not be able to afford these new homes.

On Oct. 1, the state passed the new Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) legislation, which takes effect on Jan. 1. This is the game changer for ADUs. Basically, homeowners can have two ADUs on their property — a standard ADU and a junior ADU. The legislation eliminates restrictions on lot size and replacement parking requirements, reduces impact fees and building setback requirements, and increases opportunities to build ADUs on multifamily-zoned properties. Cities will also be prohibited from establishing a maximum square footage requirement for an ADU that is less than 850 square feet.

The cities of Campbell, Sunnyvale and San Jose have already published their ADU summary sheet for (the law's) implementation on Jan. 1. I am curious when our ADU summary will be available.

It's been four years since a group of Mountain View residents requested ADUs on R2 (zoned for duplexes) lots. Unfortunately, our City Council was not interested. If it did allow them, the city of Mountain View would have been the leader on resolving the housing crisis here in Silicon Valley and a model for our neighboring cities.

Rae Tso

Centre Street

Comments

72 people like this
Posted by Mark
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

@Seth,

I total agree with you. The natural gas ban will have no effect on the so called climate change. It only makes people feel better about themselves thinking that they are making a difference.

Lenny Siegel is an activist, who is part of the South Bay network of activist. They will organize at the drop of the hat for anything that goes against the norm for an organized way of life.

Free drug needles, homeless tent cities along the sidewalks, RV living, tax payer funded services to these people, urinating and defecating any where in the city will not be charged or prosecuted. This is the start of what these people want.

Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalther where voted out of office during the last election and for very good reason. They do not care about what the people wanted in our city, only what they wanted matters. They would say anything to make you believe that they where on your side, then go back on the dais and vote against the best interest for the entire city.

Email Town Square Moderator      


29 people like this
Posted by Quit being so Lenny Triggered
a resident of Bailey Park
on Dec 14, 2019 at 7:33 pm

Jeeze, that guy is living rent free in your brain man. How you turn a letter about natural gas into a rant about Lenny Siegel is a sight to behold. Quit living the "I hate Lenny" life.

Email Town Square Moderator      


51 people like this
Posted by Gladys
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

@LOL,

Lenny's name is mentioned in the article. Nothing wrong with someone expressing their thought on Lenny and his way of collecting signatures to do things that he wants.

[Portion removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]


It would be such a wonderful Christmas gift for Mountain View to hear that Lenny changed his mind and will not run for city council, again.

And yes, I have a strong dislike for what he wants to turn our city into, and the people who he calls "long time friends" and still friends to this day, Job Lopez. The person who vandalized Lenny Siegels council candidates political opponents signs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


