Uploaded: Mon, Jun 24, 2019, 10:36 am

Crime briefs: Father's Day fight, copper theft, unpaid pizza bill

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Copper thieves target creek underpass

The lights illuminating the U.S. Highway 101 underpass on Stevens Creek Trail went out during stormy weather earlier this year. When city staff got them working again, they soon went out a second time.

This time, however, the outage was caused not by weather but by thieves. When asked about about the lights during a neighborhood meeting last month, interim Community Services Director John Marchant said the copper wiring had been stolen.

A passerby on the trail reported the theft on May 26 around 12:30 p.m., telling police that the electrical boxes on the trail had been opened and the copper wires inside had been removed, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Officers found that two of the utility boxes had the concrete cover removed.

No suspect description is available, Nelson said.

The trail's Highway 101 underpass was shut down twice during heavy winter storms this year, first in mid-February to clear debris and again in March to restore the trail lighting. Residents at the May 30 Council Neighborhood Committee meeting asked questions about trail lighting and safety, which was a particularly sensitive topic after a woman was attacked and beaten on a dark stretch of the trail near Creekside Park.

Refusal to pay

A transient woman was arrested in downtown Mountain View over the weekend after she bought food and wine from a restaurant and refused to pay the bill.

Police say the woman, 51, ate food and drank a bottle of wine at Blue Line Pizza but refused to pay for the meal around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. The woman reportedly yelled obscenities at the staff insisting that she pay, prompting the restaurant employees to call police, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The woman refused to pay the bill even with officers present and appeared to be intoxicated, Nelson said. She was arrested on suspicion of what the penal code refers to as "defrauding an innkeeper" and being drunk in public.

Downtown Father's Day fight

A Mountain View father and son were both arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after the two got into a fight in downtown Mountain View on Father's Day.

The father, 39, and the son, 21, reportedly got into an argument at the corner of Villa and Castro streets on Sunday, June 16. The fight escalated into a physical altercation around 8:30 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Both men were showing objective signs of intoxication during the incident, Nelson said. Both were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Neither man was seriously injured, Nelson said.

