Uploaded: Fri, Jun 21, 2019, 10:00 am

Mountain View Vehicle Residents group to hold potluck picnic on Sunday

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

To foster better dialogue on one of the city's most heated issues, local residents are throwing a picnic.

The Mountain View Vehicle Residents, a group representing the city's population living out of their cars, is throwing a "meet-thy-neighbor" event on Sunday to bring together stakeholders on the city's homelessness issue.

The meet-and-greet event, which is open to everyone, is intended as a way for local residents to come learn more about the people living out of their vehicles in a neutral, safe setting. The picnic is a potluck with food and drinks.

"It's important for us to get our stories out there to everyone to get rid of some of the bad stigma and views surrounding people living in vehicles," said Blaine Dzwonczyk, a Vehicle Residents steering committee member. "We want to invite all of our neighbor to get to know us and interact with us."

The public picnic is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the barbecue area near the basketball courts at Rengstorff Park.

