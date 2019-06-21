News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 21, 2019, 12:14 pm

Update: Skyline suspect charged with two murders

 

by Rick Radin / Almanac

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed two murder charges and five other felony counts against Pacifica resident Malik Dosouqi in relation to the two killings on Skyline Boulevard earlier this week.

The other charges include two counts each of use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury and one count of special circumstances for multiple murders, according to the Sheriff's Office and county District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Further special circumstances charges may be added as the investigation continues, he said Friday.

Dosouqi, 26, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on Thursday following medical treatment for an injury sustained while he was trying to flee the scene of the second murder in the early morning hours Wednesday, June 19. He is being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility and is set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The two victims, Abdulmalek Nasher and John Pekipaki, were apparently unknown to Dosouqi, according to media reports, but met tragic fates by chance because of their work responsibilities.

Sheriff's deputies on Monday night (June 17) found the body of Nasher, 32, a Yemeni-American cab driver and Pacifica resident who went to the remote location on Skyline in the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve on a work call. Nasher died at the scene of multiple stab wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies investigating Nasher's death the next evening heard a cry for help from Pekipaki, a tow truck driver who reportedly lived and worked in East Palo Alto, in roughly the same area and discovered him lying on the side of the road, also with multiple stab wounds.

Dosouqi was at the scene of the second killing and attempted a getaway by driving his BMW directly at deputies, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the deputies fired shots that missed the car, but Dosouqi drove off the road into a ditch and was arrested.

Pekipaki died of his wounds at the scene and Dosouqi was taken to the hospital to treat a laceration to his arm.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Cap On? Cap Off? Recycling Bottles is Confusing
By Laura Stec | 43 comments | 2,112 views

Premarital and Couples: "Our Deepest Fear" by Marianne Williamson
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,929 views

Verve Coffee to start brewing in Palo Alto this Friday
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 1,529 views

Everything you've always wanted to know ...
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 1,416 views

View all local blogs
 