Update: Skyline suspect charged with two murders

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed two murder charges and five other felony counts against Pacifica resident Malik Dosouqi in relation to the two killings on Skyline Boulevard earlier this week.

The other charges include two counts each of use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury and one count of special circumstances for multiple murders, according to the Sheriff's Office and county District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Further special circumstances charges may be added as the investigation continues, he said Friday.

Dosouqi, 26, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on Thursday following medical treatment for an injury sustained while he was trying to flee the scene of the second murder in the early morning hours Wednesday, June 19. He is being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility and is set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The two victims, Abdulmalek Nasher and John Pekipaki, were apparently unknown to Dosouqi, according to media reports, but met tragic fates by chance because of their work responsibilities.

Sheriff's deputies on Monday night (June 17) found the body of Nasher, 32, a Yemeni-American cab driver and Pacifica resident who went to the remote location on Skyline in the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve on a work call. Nasher died at the scene of multiple stab wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies investigating Nasher's death the next evening heard a cry for help from Pekipaki, a tow truck driver who reportedly lived and worked in East Palo Alto, in roughly the same area and discovered him lying on the side of the road, also with multiple stab wounds.

Dosouqi was at the scene of the second killing and attempted a getaway by driving his BMW directly at deputies, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the deputies fired shots that missed the car, but Dosouqi drove off the road into a ditch and was arrested.

Pekipaki died of his wounds at the scene and Dosouqi was taken to the hospital to treat a laceration to his arm.