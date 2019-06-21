News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 21, 2019, 9:51 am

He was a married hospital technician and a Boy Scouts leader. Was former Palo Alto resident John Getreu also a serial killer?

Living in Midtown in the 1970s, Getreu's criminal past was unknown; now he stands accused of the cold-case murders of two women on Stanford land

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

The 74-year-old man who has been charged in the 1970s cold-case murders of Stanford University graduate Leslie Marie Perlov and La Honda resident Janet Ann Taylor, both 21, has been a Boy Scouts troop leader, the "exalted ruler" of the Fremont Elks Lodge, a businessman, father, grandfather and husband.

Some who have known John Arthur Getreu have seen a seemingly normal person, a kindly man who left presents for neighbor kids at Christmas, a medical technician who worked for Stanford and Mills hospitals, a carpenter who loved woodworking.

For at least four years, from 1971-75, Getreu lived in the Midtown neighborhood of Palo Alto. Directories from that time show he resided on Avalon Court, off of Loma Verde Avenue, and at an apartment complex on Alma Street at East Meadow Drive.

But others have harbored deep suspicions that Getreu -- who now sits in a cell in the Santa Clara County Main Jail -- was a violent predator who could be getting away with rape or murder. There was the brother of the teenage girl whom Getreu, then 18, raped and murdered in Germany in 1963. There was the Palo Alto teenager whom Getreu was convicted of raping in 1975. And then there was the sister of Leslie Perlov, who -- even as the murder remained unsolved for more than four decades -- always suspected her sister had been the victim of a serial killer.

Read the full story at PaloAltoOnline.Atavist.com.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Cap On? Cap Off? Recycling Bottles is Confusing
By Laura Stec | 43 comments | 2,112 views

Premarital and Couples: "Our Deepest Fear" by Marianne Williamson
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,929 views

Verve Coffee to start brewing in Palo Alto this Friday
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 1,529 views

Everything you've always wanted to know ...
By Sherry Listgarten | 13 comments | 1,416 views

View all local blogs
 