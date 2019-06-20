News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 20, 2019, 1:56 pm

VTA union rejects offer, may go on strike

Dispute over wages, pensions could lead to first-ever VTA strike, affecting buses and light rail in Santa Clara County

A transit workers union voted overwhelmingly Wednesday night against a labor contract offer by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, opening up the possibility for VTA's first-ever strike in the next month.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 collected 912 "no" votes and 92 "yes" votes for the offer, which asked that union employees gradually begin increasing their pension contribution over the next three years, along with an 8 percent wage increase.

The groups had already reached 37 tentative agreements previously, but were unable to find common ground on the wage and pension issues.

If the union workers decide to strike, they will have to give VTA a 72-hour notice of their work stoppage. VTA has also contacted Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to request a "cooling period" that would last at least seven days and possibly bring both groups back to the bargaining table.

The strike could then happen as early as the first week of July.

VTA officials say they have a reserve of trained contract workers that could take over bus routes, but light-rail service will be impacted because it is a highly skilled task. Overall, only a fraction of VTA routes will be in service.

Going into negotiations, VTA believed its offer was "fair and equitable" to all employees.

About 1,300 "classic employees" in the union hired before 2016 currently contribute 1.9 percent of their gross salary toward a pension fund, and all other employees contribute 6 percent.

VTA wanted to bring these employees up to a 5 percent contribution over three years, but was only offering a 3.1 percent lump sum per employee's salary to offset the first year of increased costs.

The union could not be reached for comment, but indicated before the vote on Wednesday afternoon that members were poised to shoot down the offer.

VTA officials said they will continue providing updates to riders as they learn more about the timing of a potential strike.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by David Freitas
a resident of another community
19 minutes ago

If a news outlet is going to bother publishing a news story about the pending VTA strike they should at a minimum provide some context permitting readers to draw informed judgments. What percentage of VTA bus and train operators are union members (most public employees in California have the agency-fee opt out alternative where they can pay the union a fee in lieu of having to become a member)? How does the average VTA bus and light train operator's compensation (cash salary and benefits) compare to other large metropolitan areas in the U.S.? Once train and bus operators pass their probation what is the turnover rate in the first 1, 2 or 5 years on the job? I understand that at some private sector employers, especially in the retail sector, it's not uncommon for 80 to 90% of employees to be gone by the end of their first year on the job.

