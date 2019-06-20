News

School board approves 14% pay raise for superintendent

Board president says the big increase is needed to stay competitive

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View Whisman school board members voted unanimously last week to give Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph a 14% raise, calling it an important step toward making his salary close to that of other local superintendents.

Under the terms of the updated contract, Rudolph will now receive $281,477 in annual pay starting July 1, along with full family coverage for health insurance. The 5-0 vote at the June 13 school board meeting breaks from common practice across all three school districts serving Mountain View, where the superintendent typically gets a raise equal to the negotiated salary increase for its faculty and staff.


Ayinde Rudolph
Teachers, classified staff and Rudolph were all given a 5 percent raise for the 2018-19 school year. It's unclear what teachers will receive for raises for the upcoming school year, as negotiations on an updated contract are ongoing.

Shortly before the vote, board president Tamara Wilson said the raise acknowledges Rudolph's good performance while also recognizing that his salary hasn't kept pace with what other districts are offering. The board's goal was to bring Rudolph's salary up to the top quartile of superintendent salaries in the area, and that the 14% raise barely puts him into that range.

"It's part of our strategic plan, and part of that was to identify what that target value was for superintendents," she said. "We did a regional analysis, up to date for this current school year, in addition to previous ones that have been published and presented to the public."

Wilson pointed to two studies previously commissioned by the district that concluded Mountain View Whisman's superintendent salary falls below the average compensation of similar districts in the area. She also suggested that Rudolph had accepted the position for less than what was advertised during the superintendent search in 2015, and that the district has been slow in past years to bring his salary up to a competitive level. Documents from the search firm at the time, Proact, described the job's expectations, and listed compensation as a range between $200,000 and $220,000. Rudolph's initial salary with the district in 2015 was $200,000, within the range advertised. The district also spent $87,000 on executive coaching services for Rudolph during his first two years working in the district.

Superintendent salaries in Santa Clara County are a mixed bag. On the lower end is the neighboring Los Altos School District, where Superintendent Jeff Baier's base salary is $255,749. Paul Johnson, recently hired as the superintendent of Los Gatos Union Elementary, received $278,000 this year, while Superintendent Benjamin Picard of the Sunnyvale School District is paid $342,383.

The new superintendent of the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, Nellie Meyer, will be receiving $302,500 in annual pay for the 2019-20 school year.

Wilson praised Rudolph's performance at the meeting, calling his management of school construction and his partnership with the city of Mountain View to build teacher housing remarkable achievements. She also cited his educational leadership, adding that early test results for this year show improved academic performance.

"We're extremely pleased with what we've been seeing in terms of all the changes at the different sites," she said. "Preliminary results for student performance this year -- which haven't yet come out yet -- look fantastic, and we trust in his leadership."

Comments

Posted by Common sense
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

You have got to be kidding me. "Remarkable achievements" and "outstanding leadership"??? Is the MVWSD board really talking about the same Rudolph who staffed the office with his cronies, destroys morale at the school level, and fills open position with unqualified staff and pays through the nose for "coaching" while at the same time crying about an impending budget crisis to justifying laying off student-facing staff? This is disgusting.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
2 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

The board forgets that pay in the education world is based on experience and nearby superintendents are paid more for their experience. Many budget related news stories worth following. This will certainly be a factor in next year's teacher contract negotiations as it should since schools should always be about fairness (like supt full family health coverage exceeds what district educators are offered). Also in the news, MVWSD spends $95k for coaching new budget officer: Web Link What they aren't seeing is that many other districts are preparing for the end of the longest economic expansion on record: Web Link

I would love for teachers to get paid more and to get fully paid for health coverage for their families, even more, I would love for all district educators to get the same deal admistrators get, and also, I would love to ensure we don't have to lay off educators that work directly with students when budgets come short.

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Damn it feels good, to be a superintendent.

Posted by Shameful
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago

They have to pay him more or he might quit. Wouldn't that be a shame?

Posted by resident
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

so do I understand correctly that in 4 years with the district the pay has increased from 200,000 to 281,000? An 81,000 increase over 4 years....I can only hope that the teachers are also in line for a double digit salary increase since they are the ones working directly with the students.

Posted by Ski6
a resident of Cuesta Park
35 minutes ago
Ski6 is a registered user.

Uhhh...are we trying to retain him? The board is so hoodwinked by him because he is a good communicator and meets with them often; always spinning things to his advantage. He knows where his bread is buttered. He makes me ill he is so disingeneous and political. He wouldnt last 6 months at a corporation, but in education admin, i guess this is what success looks like.

Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
35 minutes ago
Bruce Karney is a registered user.

Here's what I would expect a school superintendent's pay increase to be based on:
50% improved academic performance of children
25% successful retention of high-performing teachers and administrators
10% approval rating from parents
10% managing expenses to budget
5% everything else

I wonder what exactly the MVWSD's Board was looking at.

