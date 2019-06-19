Mountain View detectives arrest three men after monthslong auto burglary investigation

Three men have been arrested in connection with numerous auto burglaries in Santa Clara County following a monthslong investigation by five law enforcement agencies, according to a statement released by the Mountain View Police Department.

Two Oakland men, 39-year-old Marcus Anigilaje and 29-year-old Paul Edwards, and Sacramento resident Troy Collins, 25, were all arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, and are being held without bail in Santa Clara County jail.



Burglary tools and a laptop suspected of being stolen was found in the vehicle, police said. The department is still seeking the laptop's rightful owner.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property, police said. The men were also wanted for a string of auto burglaries in the South Bay.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said the three suspects are all believed to be connected to thefts targeting Santa Clara County cities over the course of several months, including Mountain View. The men had been identified through security footage captured on the 400 block of Bryant Street in downtown Mountain View.

The Mountain View Police Department received help from the neighboring Los Altos Police Department and Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in the investigation, along with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the San Jose Police Department.