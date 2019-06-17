News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 17, 2019, 12:14 pm

Suspected Stevens Creek Trail flasher arrested by Mountain View police

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police are asking any additional victims to come forward following an indecent exposure incident on Stevens Creek Trail last week.

A woman told police that she spotted a man stepping onto the trail from the bushes around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, near Central Avenue. She continued to run but noticed the man trailing behind her for a short distance. As she stopped to approach him, Eminhizer reportedly pulled his shorts to the side and exposed his genitals, police said. A photo of him is included in the police statement.

The woman called police, and officers detained the man as he was leaving the trail. The 38-year-old man was identified by the victim and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and taken to Santa Clara County jail.

Police suspect there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone who is a victim or may know a victim to email Detective Robert Medina at robert.medina@mountainview.gov.

The Mountain View Police Department is also looking into whether Emihizer was connected to an incident earlier this month, when a man reportedly ran up to a woman and tried to pull down her shorts.

That incident occurred on Diericx Drive around 12:40 p.m. on June 3 near Franklin Avenue in the Waverly Park neighborhood. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but could not find the man.

Police believe that the cases may be related because the descriptions of the suspect in both incidents -- an adult white man -- are similar, and the locations are similar in proximity, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

"We want to make sure we are investigating all avenues," she said.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

Posted by Adult white man
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

There aren't many adult white men around here so this must be the same guy.

Posted by Alex M
a resident of Willowgate
3 hours ago
Alex M is a registered user.

@Adult white man: Yeah, that really narrows it down, all right. :) The location, too - given that many locations in Mountain View are equally probable for flashing incidents, we can be sure this is the same guy!

Whatever happened to streaking? That was one short-lived pastime in the 1970s that had participants from all genders and other demographics.

Posted by Suspect
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Be on the lookout for an adult white man !

