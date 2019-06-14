News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 9:54 am

Supervisor Simitian brings 'sidewalk office hours' to local farmers markets

Palo Alto event this Saturday is one of four opportunities to speak with county leader this month

by Maya Homan / Palo Alto Weekly

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian will hold "sidewalk office hours" at farmers markets in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Saratoga this month.

Simitian has held sidewalk office hours two dozen times each year for nearly two decades in an effort to connect with his constituents and help them resolve issues they are facing.

"My experience is that people really do appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with their elected officials," Simitian said. "There's no filter, no screen, no appointment is necessary. I find that in this day and age, people too often feel disconnected from other levels of government, and they appreciate the opportunity to talk to me directly."

Community members can stop by the downtown Palo Alto farmers market from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, on Gilman Street between Hamilton and Forest avenues and talk to Simitian without an appointment.

Simitian will hold sidewalk office hours throughout the month of June at the following locations:

Mountain View Farmers Market

Mountain View Caltrain station, 600 W. Evelyn Ave. in Mountain View

Sunday, June 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

Saratoga Farmers Market

West Valley Community College, 14000 Fruitvale Ave. in Saratoga

Saturday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.

Mountain View Farmers Market

Mountain View Caltrain station, 600 W. Evelyn Ave. in Mountain View

Sunday, June 30, 10-11:30 a.m.

