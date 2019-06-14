News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 12:39 pm

City approves 2nd study for automated transit

$850,000 study to review potential routes for future system

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A far-off goal to build an automated transit line in Mountain View squeaked through the City Council to win funding for its next study phase. In a 4-3 vote, council members approved $850,000 to fund a second study for an automated guideway transit system, but several of them expressed skepticism that the project would ever get built.

"This is a lot of city resources and I'm concerned that it might not ever end up addressing anything related to transportation issues," said Mayor Lisa Matichak. "You have to be realistic of what's possible. It feels like we're looking at it, but it's not possible."

For more than five years, Mountain View leaders have been interested in studying some kind of speedy transit line to link the city's downtown to the growing, jobs-heavy North Bayshore area. City officials favored an approach that leaned on new technology such as podcars or self-driving vehicles to move about 8,500 people per day.

Last year, the city completed a $300,000 study on potential technologies, leading council members to throw their support behind so-called "autonomous transit," basically self-driving shuttles that usually have their own dedicated travel lanes but can also operate on city streets.

But there were still plenty of questions left unanswered about how this technology could be adapted for Mountain View. City staff suggested a second, $850,000 study to determine how this transit system could be planned out according to Mountain View's geography and land use. This step would map out routes and determine what kind of infrastructure and right-of-way would be needed to build it.

At best, the system would be built on an elevated guideway, meaning the city would only need small slivers of land to build the track foundation, said Dawn Cameron, assistant public works director. But in certain areas, it may make more sense to build the transit system at grade along city streets, or along the city's future reversible bus lanes on Shoreline Boulevard. If the project is canceled, then the city could repurpose the land to build something else, such as bike lanes, she suggested.

The biggest stumbling block for the city is the project's potential cost, which remains unclear. Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga said she had the sense the project cost could range from $500 million to $1 billion to build. As a cautionary tale, she pointed to the prolonged $2 billion effort to extend BART to San Jose, and she suggested the automated guideway project should be tabled for a year at least.

"I'm questioning the feasibility of being able to fund this," she said. "Honestly, I didn't get the sense that we're going to get $500 million on this."

Cameron agreed that the funding remained an open question, but she said that was one point that this new phase of study hoped to answer. The study would also track the development of newer technologies, and how they could be adapted for Mountain View, she said.

"We don't have any firm answers on how to raise $500 million to $1 billion," she said. "But when you define a project, then you create the opportunity to find that funding."

In fact, the project price depends largely on the scope specified in the second study, said project manager Jim Lightbody. He estimated the cost of an elevated track would be somewhere in the area of $70 million to $80 million per mile. He pointed out that a route between downtown and North Bayshore, where Google has its headquarters, would be only be 2 or 3 miles long.

The transit line idea was emphatically supported by Councilman John McAlister, who made the motion to approve the second study.

"If you say no, then we'll never have the answers," he said. "Next to housing, transportation is constantly brought up as the concern that we're constantly hearing."

Less enthusiastic but still supportive were council members Chris Clark, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei. Clark noted that federal funding was extremely unlikely under the current administration, but that could change in the years ahead so it would be useful to have the city's transit project ready to go.

Margaret Abe-Koga, Matichak and Lucas Ramirez voted against the study.

Mountain View is getting some significant help to pay for the $850,000 study. In a letter sent to the city, Google offered $250,000 to help pay the cost. In addition, the North Bayshore Transportation Management Association, a consortium of tech employers in the area north of Highway 101, agreed to kick in $100,000.

"We remain optimistic that an AGT system within Mountain View is both viable and logical," Google transportation director Brendon Harrington wrote. "Future transit solutions are coming our way, and this work is key to making a true determination of the viability of the project, either with AGT or a future alternative system."

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by MV Renter
a resident of Shoreline West
10 hours ago

The routes look both interesting and useful.

Although according to the routes, the idea to close Castro/Moffett at Central wouldn't work anymore. Which gladdens me. I've always thought that the grade should be separated for the train/roadway anyway. It'll be costly and inconvenient with a horribly noisy and dusty construction period, but I still think it's the right thing to do.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Henry fox
a resident of another community
9 hours ago

The best, least expensive to build and maintain, quick-to-put up elevated system is the aerial commute gondola--being built all over the world. The consultant hired to consider alternative transportation modes was unfamiliar with and completely misrepresented the gondola.

Time to take another look from someone who understands the system.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
9 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

This doesn't seem like an efficient use of city monies. Instead, how about providing incentives or even rewards to private firms to provide transportation alternatives.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Overkill
a resident of Shoreline West
9 hours ago
Overkill is a registered user.

I really don't want to see an elevated system of automated vehicles (on fixed rail or suspended) running through the center of Mountain View. This will create connectivity barriers (physical and psychological) in our community. Think about Central, ECR, 101. The city staff said the model for our project is Jacksonville Florida Skyway (Web Link) Yikes! Thats such bulky infrastructure. Let's make better use of the existing streets we have perhaps extending the reversible bus lane that is already in the works. The automated transit seems unrealistically ambitions. 850K could have really gone a long way with improving other infrastructure (paving our streets, creating better crosswalks, sidewalk, bike lanes, funding more frequent shuttle services).

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Rossta
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago
Rossta is a registered user.

Glad to see this moving forward to get more understanding of what it would take to build. We want more housing to balance out the jobs that have already been added (and the traffic). But we shouldn't be adding that housing without even a plan for how to increase our transportation capacity. This is the only option that requires small amounts of land to add significant capacity and allow that transit to operate efficiently - meaning faster than being in a car.
MAK seems to have made up the $500MM-$1B number, so no reason to use that to shy away from doing a proper investigation.
Remember that this idea actually started with a local private company working on the technology, though not offering to implement it with private funds.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Nationally renowned Indian restaurant expanding to Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,322 views

Summer travel: Is anything changing?
By Sherry Listgarten | 7 comments | 920 views

Premarital and Couples: "Our Deepest Fear" by Marianne Williamson
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 367 views

Cap On? Cap Off? Recycling Bottles is Confusing
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 356 views

View all local blogs
 