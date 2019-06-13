Letters to the editor: RV ban, SB 50 and Caltrain bike cars

RV ban is immoral

The proposed ban on parking RVs in Mountain View is immoral. It is not right to pass an ordinance that turns a group of people into criminals. It is unconscionable when the people in question are poor and faced with few options. Most of these people have jobs and are contributing members of society, but even if they weren't, we have no right to turn our backs on them. The solution is to provide more housing, and if the City Council and the voters aren't willing to do that, all in the name of "quality of life" or other euphemisms that are just thinly disguised NIMBY-isms, then it is a moral failure. Mountain View is a great city on balance; let's make it a great city for everyone.

Mark Ruzon

Allow more homes now

As a Democrat and someone who grew up in the Bay Area, I am very disappointed in my party, my city, and my state.

I have been doing grassroots housing advocacy since 2014. Recently my organization reached out to a Bay Area nonprofit affordable housing developer to look for advocacy opportunities for their new upcoming projects. They said they've put all new projects on hold because they can't hire staff to work on them.

Opposition to allowing us to shelter all of our population, which hides under the guise of anti-corporatism, is despicable coming from my neighbors who claim to care for others.

I am bewildered by Democrats who oppose SB 50 and call for caution in undoing the zoning mistakes of the past. We need to take action to allow more homes now! A year from tomorrow is too late.

David Watson

Caltrain can do better

I have been a Caltrain rider for over 40 years. I have seen Caltrain progress from not allowing any bicycles on trains to becoming one of the best transit agencies for allowing bikes on board. Being able to take a bicycle on the train is critical to using the train as a substitute for a car. It allows train riders to use multiple stations, run errands and meet clients during the day. Without the ability to have my bicycle with me, I could not do this. This is true for many other regular train riders as well.

For many people the train/bike combination is the only way to get to work, as they cannot afford a car. Caltrain passengers with bicycles are the only class of train riders that are denied boarding at the platform. For some people this can cause them to lose a job. All other Caltrain passengers are always allowed to board the train.

The current staff proposal for electric train layout reduces bicycle space and encourages bike theft. Having only two bike cars, rather than four, will increase dwell time, causing delays and forcing passengers with bikes to stand in the aisle, making it hard for people to restack bikes and move in and out of the train. Additionally, it will cut capacity from 77 to 72 bikes per train at a time when demand is growing. Caltrain can do better than the current staff proposal.

Bob Mack

Publisher, Cycle California! Magazine

Bike cars

I am a monthly Caltrain pass holder and cyclist who has utilized both forms of transportation to commute to work for well over a decade.

I was concerned to learn that the proposed car layout for Caltrain's new electrified cars will reduce bike capacity, fails to meet Caltrain's own board-mandated seats-to-bike space ratio, and will reduce the number of seats within view of bikes, which is critical to the reduction of bicycle theft.

Understanding that cyclists are commonly bumped today, the decision to reduce and not increase bike capacity going forward appears to be extremely shortsighted at best.

As a cyclist, I feel that we are the most dependable monthly pass holders for Caltrain and require the least amount of infrastructure by not requiring parking or shuttles to reach our final destination (e.g., work).

Just the other day, I stood in a full Caltrain bike car while looking toward a completely empty passenger car. I cannot understand why any business would intentionally inconvenience its most dependable customers and place their possessions at increased risk.

Barry Marchessault

Climate-change machine

From a popular old-timey kid's song, modified for today's issues:

O Dunderbeck o Dunderbeck how could you be so mean

to ever have invented the climate-change machine

Now all the rats and long-tailed cats (and millions of other species)

will never more be seen.

They've all been crushed by flood and drought from Dunderbeck

(actually Exxon Mobil's) climate-change machine.

Ed Taub

