Half-acre brush fire breaks out on Stevens Creek Trail

Mountain View fire fighters extinguished a grass fire that ignited along the southern end of Stevens Creek Trail Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Initial reports came from a bicyclist on the trail around 4:53 p.m. on June 11 who reported dark smoke and flames near the bottom of a PG&E transmission tower near the Sleeper Avenue bridge onto the trail, located in the Waverly Park neighborhood.

The fire was initially described as being 30 feet by 30 feet in size, but firefighters later reported it had grown to half an acre. Mountain View and Sunnyvale firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and remained in the area to ensure any smoldering vegetation did not reignite.

PG&E was called to the scene. There was no damage to any structures or property, according to a statement by the Mountain View Fire Department, despite the close proximity to PG&E towers and homes across the creek on Pastel Lane.

The precise cause of the fire is currently being investigated, according to the statement.