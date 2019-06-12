News

Wed, Jun 12, 2019, 9:32 am

Guest opinion: Council members respond to the Voice's editorial on housing

 

by Mayor Lisa Matichak and Vice Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga / Mountain View Voice

It is disappointing that the Voice chose to write an incomplete editorial, sensationally titled "A crisis of character" in the May 17 edition. It starts by saying "It isn't clear what Mountain View City Council plans to do about" the Bay Area housing crisis.

Let us take this opportunity to remind the Voice -- and its readers -- what we have already done since the Voice's 2014 editorial about jobs-housing imbalances. First, the council adopted an award-winning precise plan that transforms a suburban office park into complete neighborhoods, allowing up to 9,850 new housing units with 20% designated as affordable housing. And we are poised to adopt another plan for East Whisman, making 5,000 more units possible. We have approved 4,400 new housing units since 2014, and another 3,100 are currently under review.

The council updated the below market rate (BMR) ordinance to increase affordability requirements on new rental developments from 10% to 15%, and is expected to do the same for ownership units this month. In just the past three years, we have added 210 affordable units; 183 affordable units will open later this year for veterans and families; over 200 affordable units were approved just this month; and more than 600 additional affordable housing units are currently in various stages of planning.

We have made it a city priority to address displacement. It is also worth noting that Mountain View is one of only two cities in the county with a tenant relocation assistance ordinance (TRAO) for complexes under 50 units, and in May 2018 the council amended the TRAO to increase the amount of assistance provided.

Our city has probably done more than any other city of its size on the regional issue of homelessness. As of March, 116 Mountain View affiliated households have been placed in housing, with an additional 44 households on the path to more stable housing. We continue to combine both funding (nearly $2 million) and resources with the county and local nonprofits, such as CSA, Hope's Corner, the cold weather shelter at Trinity United Methodist Church, the Graduate House transitional shelter, and the Quetzal House youth shelter. We helped fund the nonprofit MOVE Mountain View to organize and operate a safe parking program, and have identified two city-controlled lots to expand local capacity to around 60 parking spaces -- giving Mountain View nearly 50% of all such locations operating in the county at this time. And we have implemented an affordable housing strategy that includes facilitating the development of 200 to 250 units of permanent supportive and rapid rehousing.

We believe the Mountain View City Council has shown incredible character, compassion, and leadership on these very complex regional issues. And we challenge you to find another city in the area that has done more, relative to our size, on housing and homelessness.

Lisa Matichak is the mayor of Mountain View and Margaret Abe-Koga is the vice mayor.

Comments

Posted by Fred
a resident of Cuesta Park
11 hours ago

Council members should know by now that the Voice, Lenny Siegel, Job Lopez and all the other outside activists group are one and the same. They have an agenda and they do not care about ALL of Mtn.View and ALL of it's residents.

It is never the Whole truth and nothing but the truth, but just a one sided spin to push their agenda.

We need the city council to allow it's residents to have an open forum on it's website so we can discuss issues within our city and not have the Voice BAN us, block us, and delete posts in which they do not agree with, even thou respectful and factual.

Posted by Love my city
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

I too commend our Mayor, Vice Mayor, Council and overworked Staff. The housing issue Mountain View faces is a REGIONAL crisis brought to you by the Tech Industry, their accomplices (out of town Developers) and the weak and out-gunned Council leadership, who approved office project after office project without considering the needs of housing, transit, schools and resources to support those workers.

The Voters, who now understand what the Tech Industry has created, voted out the Council members responsible for those bad decisions. Our current Council is working hard to find solutions for the mess Google, Facebook, Apple, etc have unleashed. It is time for these industry giants to be responsible to the communities they have forever altered. It is time for them to be GOOD Corporate Citizens . They have Billions of dollars to make this growth responsible and sustainable.

It’s time to write to our state legislators now! Ask them to negotiate with the Tech Industry. Play hardball if necessary. It is not Mountain View tax payer’s responsibility to house their workers, build their schools, build transit without the financial help from the Industry that brought them here. SB50 has stalled in Appropriations, for now. SB 330 is bulldozing through as we speak. The Tech Industry and Developers $$$$ would love these bills to pass. So help stop them!

If you don’t know how these bills will affect your home and Community you had better learn fast. It will change everything!

Thank you Mountain View Council and Staff for the countless hours spent in service to our wonderful city.

Posted by Vince Rondazzi
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

"It is not Mountain View tax payer’s responsibility to house their workers, build their schools, build transit"

I'm sorry, Love my city, but who built all of those things for you? Answer: the people who came before you, who used to believe in building communities for future generations, not just themselves. That was the way California operated before Boomers decided to pull the ladder up behind them.

Posted by Mountain View Conscience
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Vince,

Tech companies who bring in all these new people, and developers who build their offices, are shirking the other two critical parts to the equation: it's offices plus housing plus transit. And those people need schools, parks, and other infrastructure too.

New stuff costs way more than maintaining existing. What Love My City is saying is that if there is a massive new amount to build, and the City is apparently heading toward adding 50k new residents in the next few years, then Tech companies and developers need to pay for the new.

Boomers, and those before them, and those after them, paid for the new when they arrived, through developers fees paid through either rentals or purchased housing. And Companies paid too, through corporate taxes. But the growth was much slower.

But now, developers have whittled down the fees and companies don't pay taxes anymore. Grow fast and it gets exponentially more expensive. What that person is saying is: fast growth means Companies should spend some of their collective nearly $1 Trillion stashed in the Caymans -- where they didn't even pay taxes on that offshore cash -- on housing, transit, and schools, parks, etc.

The point is, MV residents for the past 150 years have paid taxes to maintain, and some extra for new infrastructure, through bonds, personal housing costs etc. But it's not MV residents, whether they are 80 or 60 or 40 or 20, responsibility to pay for all this new. They didn't ask for the new. Companies did.

Why? They won't accept remote workers. They aren't opening offices in Dubuque or Allentown. They want everyone here. Ok.. then pay for it. Otherwise put the jobs around the country.. where we have existing housing, schools and parks, transit, etc.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
To me it is very simple.

These people are counting Chickens before they are hatched. They said:

“First, the council adopted an award-winning precise plan that transforms a suburban office park into complete neighborhoods, allowing up to 9,850 new housing units with 20% designated as affordable housing. And we are poised to adopt another plan for East Whisman, making 5,000 more units possible. We have approved 4,400 new housing units since 2014, and another 3,100 are currently under review.”

That’s a plan, it hasn’t even gotten to the starting stage, and most likely never will. WHAT AWARD DID THIS PLAN GET? So far no ACTION. Please provide us proof of ACTION you went on to say:

“over 200 affordable units were approved just this month; and more than 600 additional affordable housing units are currently in various stages of planning.”

That’s planning, not completed building. Again no ACTION.

To me this is nothing but empty promises. Mayor Lisa Matichak and Vice Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga, you haven’t produced anything like your claims yet. We have to deal with what we have, which is still a serious housing problem in Mountain View.

Still no comment regarding the actual housing VERSUS the PLANNED housing?

The city governments ego makes promises the city cannot achieve.

The "Google" plan is still not done. It has not broken any ground.

To me, the city cannot get away with claiming to improve affordable housing by simply saying plans are approved or in the works.

NO MORE DELAYS AND NO MORE TALKING.

Either report the work being actuallly worked on only, or don't make any claims at all.

You know if you broke the vase or the window, you cannot claim you did anything special when you repaired or replaced it.

This is what the City Council of Mountain View is trying to get away with.

The City deserves better.

Posted by Vince Rondazzi
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

"Boomers, and those before them, and those after them, paid for the new when they arrived, through developers fees paid through either rentals or purchased housing. And Companies paid too, through corporate taxes. But the growth was much slower."

I'm sorry, that just doesn't reflect reality or add up. These were funded through property taxes, which the Boomers slashed and locked in low rates for themselves via Prop 13. Growth was far faster prior to that. Please check your facts before speculating.

Posted by Love my city
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

The Business Man,
I think your questions are best forwarded to Google, who has back- pedaled on every promise for housing and schools. And while you’re at it, check in with Developers, who delay projects continually trying not to uphold our affordable housing percentages and building standards. They can’t make it “Pencil Out”. meaning they can’t make as much money as they want $$$! That’s what holds up building housing.

Posted by Vince Rondazzi
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

"Mountain View Conscience", I'll show you exactly where your attitude leads, over in the article discussing the ban on vehicle dwellers:

"There are 21 homeless (though they live in a mobile HOME) students in schools? What part of property taxes are these families paying directly or through rent? It's not the kids fault, sure, but what kind of irresponsible freeloading adults are we enabling? This is ridiculous! That's over $200k a year in flat out stealing of resources that could be allocated to kids whose parents are not burdens to the community."

What we used to do was pay for all these things together because they are important and reflect our values. Now, as you say, "it's not MV residents [...] responsibility to pay for all this new".

Posted by Mountain View Conscience
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Mountain View Conscience is a registered user.

Vince, I'm looking at 150 years of history. You are fixated on 1977. Big picture, residents have always paid to maintain. More than just boomers voted in 1977 for prop 13. (That would put boomers at, avg age like 25? Seems remote that they really cared about property taxes at that moment). Many many from the depression era to the WWII era voters also voted for it. Some boomers may have benefited from prop 13. But big picture, new infrastructure was paid for by the bigger (over 30%) corporate taxes and developer fees for new housing.

Posted by Mountain View Conscience
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Mountain View Conscience is a registered user.

How do you get that I think we shouldn't be paying for RV dwellers, and many others, to get affordable housing? You have no idea what I think and you are taking on the wrong article.

But just so you know, I'm all for affordable housing, and I think we should take a couple hundred billion dollars of that un-taxed cash in the caymans, and build transit, schools, and frankly the 2m housing units we need in CA. Let's do it. Let's tax those guys at 33%. That would be close to $333 billion. Certainly enough to buy the 2m housing units and the transit and the schools we need.

Posted by Vince Rondazzi
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

That you can't draw the link between your attitude and the vehicle dweller ban is not surprising. As expected, you want to tax someone else rather than put any of your money where your mouth is. You don't think "we" should be paying for it, you think someone else should.

Since you're an Old Mountain View homeowner, you yourself are sitting on a large amount of untaxed wealth, which appreciated due to the big bad tech companies and none of your labor. You might even own more than one property and have even more untaxed wealth. You're near great public transit at the Caltrain station, which everyone in California funded, but you've limited access to it by barring anything but single-family homes from existing in your neighborhood.

I don't expect you to admit these things here, you'll probably just have an indignant "you don't know me" response while not actually denying any of it. But maybe it will lead to some internal self-reflection.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Love my city you said:

“I think your questions are best forwarded to Google, who has back- pedaled on every promise for housing and schools.”

Not really, if the City had been properly managing resources for more than 20 years we would not be in the mess we are in today. The City broke the vase that long ago. Ecpecting some miracle that it would fix itself, or somone like Google would rescue them. You said:

“And while you’re at it, check in with Developers, who delay projects continually trying not to uphold our affordable housing percentages and building standards.”

Again, if the City held off on the commercial development to balance out the housing, that would have been able to prevent the problem we are in today. Thus the “Developers” would not have the ability to extort the City into giving them endless money, or being bribed to build any luxury housing they want. You said:

“They can’t make it “Pencil Out”. meaning they can’t make as much money as they want $$$! That’s what holds up building housing.”

If the City did its job and prevented this serious crisis from becoming so severe, that claim would be greatly reduced. In effect, the City caused the problem and they have no clue how to fix it.

Posted by Love my city
a resident of Cuesta Park
28 minutes ago

The Business Man,
I think you agree with several of my points. Our past Council Leaders were essentially Googled out of valuable land and given false promises. They allowed too many offices to be built. This is why 2 members of Council were voted out. I guess they were afraid Google might leave if they pushed back. Now we knows Google will expand, but they are not going to leave Silicon Valley. Silicon Valley was and remains the Tech Mecca long before the likes of Google came along. Google has to remain headquartered here. So let’s make them play fair and honorably.

I think you agree that this is a regional problem, meaning our Council cannot take on housing alone. All parties: All Bay Area City Leaders, Developers like Sobrano, Tech Companies like Google, Transit, school officials.etc. These are complex issues that touch the entire state, especially The Bay Area. It is not reasonable to expect our MV Council to solve this alone. What they can do is lead the vision.

I am hopeful that our Council will take a Leadership role in driving the kind of changes needed to solve these problems. They need our involvement. I don’t think we have the luxury of being cynical at this pinnacle moment. We must contact our Legislators and drive the change we need to happen. That’s all I’m saying.

