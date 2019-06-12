News

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 12, 2019, 10:06 am

Crime brief: San Jose man beats transient with cane at Mountain View bus stop

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A man was taken to a hospital with injuries last week after a San Jose man assaulted him with a cane near a bus stop in the San Antonio shopping center area, according to police.

The 57-year-old man allegedly hit the victim, a 32-year-old transient, with a cane several times on Showers Drive close to El Camino Real around 11:30 p.m. on June 4. The two had gotten into an argument after the victim looked at the San Jose man, which he apparently "did not like," according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for lacerations and bruising.

The San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into Santa Clara County jail. He remained in custody as of June 12 at the Elmwood Correctional Facility with a bail set at $95,000, and a court appearance scheduled on June 20.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Chick-fil-A is opening in Redwood City. Will protesters drive the controversial chain away?
By Elena Kadvany | 29 comments | 2,598 views

Couples: Increase in Parental Romance = Happier Kids, Too
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,616 views

The Grid Next Door
By Sherry Listgarten | 11 comments | 1,447 views

UC Application Redesign
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,301 views

Local Flavor – Berries and the Riviera
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,035 views

View all local blogs
 