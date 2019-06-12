Crime brief: San Jose man beats transient with cane at Mountain View bus stop

A man was taken to a hospital with injuries last week after a San Jose man assaulted him with a cane near a bus stop in the San Antonio shopping center area, according to police.

The 57-year-old man allegedly hit the victim, a 32-year-old transient, with a cane several times on Showers Drive close to El Camino Real around 11:30 p.m. on June 4. The two had gotten into an argument after the victim looked at the San Jose man, which he apparently "did not like," according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for lacerations and bruising.

The San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into Santa Clara County jail. He remained in custody as of June 12 at the Elmwood Correctional Facility with a bail set at $95,000, and a court appearance scheduled on June 20.