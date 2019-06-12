News

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 12, 2019, 5:21 pm

Council moves ahead with milder RV ban

Vehicle-dwelling homeless face a series of parking restrictions

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council held off on enacting an immediate citywide parking ban on oversized vehicles, which was largely seen as a way to kick out the city's homeless living in motor homes and trailers. Instead, at the Tuesday, June 11, meeting, the council voted for a complicated muddle of measures to take one of the city's most intractable issues and kick the can down the road.

Described by one councilman as "sausage-making at its best," city leaders ended up crafting a complex compromise in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as they were clearly fatigued. The final deal involved a gradual ramp-up of restrictions on large vehicles as city staff continues to study extra enforcement measures.

As part of that compromise, council members agreed to soften a proposed citywide parking ban on so-called oversized vehicles, defined as any vehicle over 7 feet high, 7 feet wide or 22 feet in length. Back in March, five council members came out in support of the idea of a citywide ban, describing it as necessary in order to ensure drivers and cyclists have a clear line of sight on city streets. Those traffic safety concerns were called a pretext by opponents, who alleged it was masking the city's real intent to close off the city's neighborhoods to the growing population of people living in vehicles parked on the street.

Under the deal, council members threw their support behind a modified ban to restrict overnight parking for large motor homes and trailers throughout the city from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. every night of the week, starting on Jan. 1, 2020. In a related step, the city would also explore an all-hours ban for oversized vehicles in certain areas, including residential neighborhoods, city parks and street sections where they are determined to be safety hazards. Sometime in the fall, city staff members say they will return with a new parking ban ordinance, including a map of proposed areas to restrict parking. In addition, the city will also still consider a citywide ban at a future meeting next year.

The modified parking ban was approved in a 6-1 vote. Mayor Lisa Matichak, who was opposed, said the nighttime ban would do nothing to address the road hazards caused by large motor homes and trailers.

In the end, the city's scaled-back restrictions on RVs were seen as a letdown for a large contingent of housing advocates, attorneys and vehicle residents who stayed until the meeting ended near 3:30 a.m. to urge restraint. In a rare step, many apolitical groups waded into the thorny issue to plead for the city not to punish the city's most impoverished residents.

Pastor Brian Leong of the Lord's Grace Christian Church, who launched the city's safe parking program four years ago, said he was "appalled" that the city was now reneging on its compassionate approach. Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Rudoph Ayende urged the city to think of the 21 homeless students in his district who were living out of vehicles. Rev. Lisa McIndoo of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church described a couple, both in their 60s, who lost their home after a series of medical emergencies. Just like that, McIndoo said, snapping her fingers, a couple who lived in the area for 35 years were now resorting to sleeping in their car at a church parking lot.

Nonprofit leaders depicted the parking ban as a surefire way to make a hostile housing situation even worse.

"A ban, especially an immediate ban, would have have devastating consequences on some of our most vulnerable people," said Tom Myers, executive director of the Community Services Agency of Mountain View and Los Altos. "It's a myth to believe that all people living in RVs are here by choice."

In the weeks leading up to the meeting, the city's proposed parking ban prompted warnings from the ACLU and civil rights attorneys, who argued it would be unconstitutional because it would essentially criminalize the cityâ€™s homeless population. While the city softened some aspects, Law Foundation of Silicon Valley attorney Michael Trujillo said his chief concerns were unresolved. He said his clients, a group known as the Mountain View Vehicle Residents, would consider next steps, including whether to pursue a legal challenge.

"We're really disappointed to see the council move forward with the ban after so much overwhelming public comment against the measure," Trujillo said. "Our constitutional concerns with the city's original ban haven't changed in our analysis."

It was a dilemma for Mountain View council members, who have faced intense pressure from the city's suburban homeowners to do something about the car encampments scattered across town. Through hours of debate, City Council members made series of attempts to craft an ordinance to restrict parking, but most ideas fell short of a majority. Ahead of the meeting, Councilman Lucas Ramirez had drafted his own seven-step proposal as an alternative to an immediate vehicle ban. Among his suggestions was to ban oversized vehicles only during early-morning hours and in residential zones -- a system that he acknowledged would push the city's homeless into the industrial areas of town. Mountain View should enforce all large vehicles only in the event that a citywide shelter emergency was lifted, he proposed.

"I don't think the status quo is sustainable, so whatever action we take we should be thinking of ways to wind down the status quo," Ramirez said. "I don't believe the solution to the housing crisis is people living in spaces in perpetuity."

Borrowing some ideas from that template, Mayor Matichak made a motion for 24-hour-a-day ban on oversized vehicles, which would take effect starting in November, but the proposal failed in a 3-4 vote, with support from council members Ellen Kamei and Margaret Abe-Koga.

Councilman John McAlister made a competing motion to try an overnight parking ban starting in November, but that motion also failed in a 2-5 vote, only winning support from Kamei.

Councilman Chris Clark, who crafted the final motion, said he wanted to step up enforcement, but in a manner that avoided using "the most blunt tool possible." He proposed holding off on any enforcement until the city had first studied how to restrict parking in residential neighborhoods.

"I value the livelihood of the most vulnerable folks in our community over the convenience of (the critics)," Clark said. "Frankly, most of those who are complaining are people sitting in seven-figure homes or can afford $3,000-a-month rents."

Clark admitted his motion was delaying some of the difficult decisions, but it would at least provide time to study the impacts. Under his proposal, the city potentially could have three stages of parking prohibitions: a residential ban, an overnight ban and an all-hours ban if the council lifted a citywide shelter emergency around mid-2020.

This could be a huge problem for enforcement, City Manager Dan Rich said. The city could only prohibit parking in areas with street signs that clearly spell out these rules. City staff estimated it would take about 12 weeks to order, fabricate and install the signs.

"There's a strong likelihood we'd have to re-sign twice at least in some (neighborhoods)," Rich said. "We can't enforce anything until it's signed, and if you change the rules in a substantial way, then the signage has to reflect that."

Another problem is the city's safe parking program is certain to be incapable of handling an exodus of vehicle dwellers who need to stop parking along the curb. Currently, Mountain View has space for only eight vehicles. By November, city staff expect to open up as many as 60 spaces, including 20 at a Shoreline Amphitheatre parking lot, and another 20 at a former light-rail station parking lot.

In a separate study session earlier in the evening, the council discussed ways to encourage more property owners to open up unused sites for safe parking. One favored idea was to put the city police department in charge of managing permits, allowing applicants to avoid going through a lengthy public review process.

Comments

Posted by Billy Bob
a resident of Bailey Park
4 hours ago

The City council clearly cant implement a simple RV ban they need to make things harder than they need to be .They have had 4 years to fix this problem and have gotten nowhere now they want to put it off even longer wow . They lack vision and have no clue plain and simple

Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

There are 21 homeless (though they live in a mobile HOME) students in schools? What part of property taxes are these families paying directly or through rent? It's not the kids fault, sure, but what kind of irresponsible freeloading adults are we enabling? This is ridiculous! That's over $200k a year in flat out stealing of resources that could be allocated to kids whose parents are not burdens to the community.

Posted by Nick
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

In the next election, vote for anyone willing to take an immediate stand and ban the RVs NOW. Anyone can see the situation is out of hand.

Posted by What a mess
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

This is what you get when you dont elect council members who are properly trained to understand the impact of their decisions. What a mess. The easiest thing they could have done is to get the police to enforce the 72 hour parking rule.

As far as a late night ban, this is useless. Behind in-n-out burger and Uno Mas (Grant road) there is already a ban on parking overnight. There are a couple of RV's parked all of the time on that side street. I've never seen the restriction enforced.

So what's the point? Pass more restrictions that will not be enforced?
What a disaster

Posted by Devon
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

FYI to all of the people pushing for immediate action on this ban:

I'm assuming you're all fans of the Constitution?

Then you all should know that the ACLU deemed this ban unconstitutional because the City didn't provide an adequate alternative for RV residents. Their safe parking lots initiative would've been enacted AFTER the immediate RV Ban. Meaning 200+ federal and state income taxpayers would've been displaced immediately, effectively making this a ban on poverty.

I rent out an apartment, but the only thing that separates me from these people, is that I haven't yet had an emergency that's made me unable to to pay my rent and kicked me onto the streets.

It might not be a common reality to many affluent folks in Mountain View, but to those of us who live paycheck to paycheck, this is a very scary and unsustainable reality.

Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

@Decvon

The ACLU is the ultimate over reaching organization. Maybe it is second the the NRA. Either way, the ACLU defended NAMBLA too. Common decency and societal standards are not the ACLU's concern. If you don't know NAMBLA, look it up and be disgusted.

Posted by Peter
a resident of Cuesta Park
51 minutes ago

Iâ€™m very disappointed in my City Council. Part of being in politics is making tough decisions, and you guys failed us by not enforcing the RV ban. NOW word is out that you can come from elsewhere and park your RV in Mountain View and you can get your kid(s) into our schools without paying any property taxes. Ugh! Enough is enough!

Posted by Jane
a resident of North Whisman
11 minutes ago

If RV street parking interferes with bike Lanes, it makes perfect logic to have RVs move from 2-6 am when we have peak bike lane usage. I was so excited to hear the ban had not been enacted, and then hearing that in January vehicles will have to move between 2 and 6 a.m. I realized what a sneaky back end way to confuse people about what's happening and to enact an RV ban without saying that it's an RV ban.

