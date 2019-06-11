Bay Area under third straight Spare the Air alert Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday since high temperatures and light winds are expected to persist in the region.

It's the third alert issued so far for excessive smog accumulation during the district's summer Spare the Air season that started in April. The first two were for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures approaching or exceeding 100 degrees have been reported through much of the Bay Area Sunday and Monday, and possible triple-digit temperatures are also being forecast for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

During the days when alerts are issued, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone and advises people to limit their outdoor activities because of the smog, or ozone, levels in the region.

Ozone pollution can cause throat and chest problems and is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory or heart conditions, according to the district.

There is no wood burning ban in place, as there is during Winter Spare the Air days, and no free transit will be offered in the region.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.