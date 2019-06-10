News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 10, 2019, 12:36 pm

Los Altos School District to pay $155M for land for new Mountain View school

School board members are scheduled to discuss the terms of the purchase at the Monday, June 10 board meeting

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

After a year of closed-door negotiations, the Los Altos School District announced Friday that it will purchase land for a new school in the San Antonio shopping center for a staggering $155 million.

The price tag is sure to break records as one of the most expensive school land transactions in the Bay Area. But most of the cost will be covered, thanks to help from the city of Mountain View and local developers. District officials estimate it will cost the district only $27.7 million.

Last year, the school district revealed its intent to buy the 11.65 acres of land at the corner of California Street and Showers Drive, a large portion of the San Antonio shopping center that includes the Kohl's department store and several other commercial tenants. The intent is to demolish the buildings and create a school and adjacent park space by 2024.

The negotiated price between the school district and the current property owner, Federal Realty, comes out to roughly $13.3 million per acre. Federal Realty will continue to own a large chunk of the shopping center to the south of the proposed school, including the Walmart.

The transaction relies on a complex combination of deals with the city and developers seeking to build more offices and housing elsewhere in Mountain View, known as a transfer of development rights. The school district will immediately sell two acres of the newly purchased land to the city of Mountain View for $20 million to become a city-owned park. Mountain View will also contribute $23 million in city park fees for joint use of green space and athletic facilities at the future school campus.

The school district is also agreeing not to fully develop the land to the maximum of its high-density zoning, and has been permitting to "sell" to developers the remaining 610,000 square feet of density rights. This transfer of development rights (TDRs) will generate $79.3 million to offset the cost of the land purchase.

Assuming the district spends the first few years planning for the future school, current shopping center tenants will continue to occupy the space and pay rent. Allowing the tenants to operate for three years would provide $7.5 million in net rental income, according to a district staff report.

School board members are scheduled to discuss the terms of the purchase at the Monday, June 10 board meeting, and are tentatively scheduled to vote on the real estate purchase on June 19.

For several years, Los Altso district administrators and school board members have been on the hunt for land to build a new school, with a clear preference for a school north of El Camino Real in Mountain View. While most of the district is projected to have flat or declining enrollment in the coming years, housing growth in the portion of the district that's in Mountain View is expected to create a growing need for a school to serve the area's children.

Critics have long argued that the school district's bid for expensive real estate is misguided, pointing to declining enrollment and opportunities to close, relocate or co-locate schools on existing district-owned land. But school board members maintain that the purchase is a prudent use of taxpayer funds and an important asset as Mountain View's population spikes in the coming decades.

With a purchase now close on the horizon, it's still an open question what kind of school will go there. One idea, put forth by trustees in April, calls for relocating Egan Junior High School to the new Mountain View site. The proposal was met with an icy reception from district residents, and a vote on displacing Egan was delayed until next year.

A district task force concluded that placing Bullis Charter School at the Mountain View site would be the best option, but that is likely an impossibility. Not only is the charter school planning to grow to between 1,100 and 1,200 students in the coming years -- making it a tight fit at a campus of less than 10 acres -- but the city of Mountain View imposed limitations on what kind of school can be placed at the San Antonio site.

As part of the agreement with the city, the Los Altos School District agreed that the school must serve neighborhood students. That means it could be a traditional elementary, middle or junior high school with boundaries encompassing Mountain View residents in the area, and Bullis Charter School could only be moved to the site if nearby families are given a preference in the charter school's enrollment lottery. Bullis' leadership has not agreed to such an arrangement.

Comments

Posted by Deja Vous
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

This is very reminiscent of Measure N when they floated a bond without stating what the money would be used for. Now theyâ€™re buying land (which they donâ€™t need) without any decision on what will be built there. The LASD board is really bad news but the community continues to elect them so I guess theyâ€™re getting what they deserve (unfortunately at taxpayer expense though). Rather than ousting them and replacing with a fiscally responsible board folks are busy trying to change charter school law. Which will only breed more divisiness amongst the community. They complain that BCS is diverting their funds (Iâ€™m not sure why that would be true since their funds are proportional to the kids they educate) but LASD BoT are not fiscally responsible. The best use of taxpayer funds is to move 6th grade to middle which could open up an entire existing campus (Covington) for BCS. No land purchase necessary and $150M available to be used for the badly needed renovations at the existing schools. I have no kids in school and was never part of the LASD/BCS feud. Iâ€™m just a disgruntled taxpayer tired of seeing my tax dollars squandered.

Posted by Waste
a resident of another community
46 minutes ago

Down the rabbit hole we go. Maybe Kohls and 24 Hour can stay and just pay rent to the trusty landlords, LASD Trustees indefinitely. Clearly, the Trustees are not able to make a decision of which school will actually go on this site. Meanwhile, all of the district schools need repairs and updates and there is still no answer for a permanent BCS location. No more money until they try to pass the next bond. This transaction will also break records for being the most ridiculous purchase of a site by a district but not really to use for a school.

Posted by Deja Vous
a resident of another community
10 minutes ago

@Waste - donâ€™t worry. It wonâ€™t be long before they come back to us for more money after theyâ€™ve depleted their $150M.

