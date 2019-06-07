News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 7, 2019, 12:44 pm

Citywide RV ban to be considered by council Tuesday

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday, June 11, will consider an oversized vehicle ban intended to restrict the number of people living out of motor homes and trailers on city streets. The proposed ordinance comes in spite of warnings from civil rights attorneys that the action would be unconstitutional because it would essentially criminalize the cityâ€™s homeless population.

Homelessness has surged across the Bay Area in recent years, and for Mountain View that trend has been marked by dense encampments of people living out of their vehicles. City officials believe more than 290 inhabited cars are parked on city streets, and that number is likely an undercount. Santa Clara County figures released last month show homelessness countywide has increased 31% in 2019, although new data specific to Mountain View is not yet available.

In response to ongoing complaints from residents, the Mountain View City Council in March voted to enact a citywide ban on large vehicles, although some of the planâ€™s specifics were left unclear. Many of those details are now fleshed out in a new city staff report prepared for the Tuesday meeting.

If elected leaders desired, the city could move to ban large vehicles as soon as this September, according to the report. Previously, council members had indicated they wanted a long runway before they enact the ban, possibly a year or longer, in order to give ample time for people living out of their vehicles to relocate.

Mountain View officials have focused the proposed ban on large vehicles over 7 feet high, 7 feet wide or 22 feet in length. These oversized vehicles are being singled out by city officials because they cause obstructions and safety hazards for drivers and cyclists. As proposed, the city ordinance would ban these large vehicles from parking along the street for all hours of the day.

Last month, attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley warned city officials that their proposed ban seemed to be tailored to push out the cityâ€™s poorest residents. Earlier this week, attorneys with the Stanford Community Law Clinic echoed similar concerns in their own letter to the city. The law groups warned the city that any ordinance that tries to penalize homelessness would be a civil rights violation because the city hasnâ€™t provided a viable alternative.

In light of that concern, Mountain View officials at the same Tuesday meeting are planning a significant expansion of the cityâ€™s safe parking program. The expansion would involve new safe parking sites at one parking lot at Shoreline Amphitheatre and a parking lot recently acquired from VTA. Together these sites could accommodate about 40 large vehicles starting this November.

Comments

Posted by They haven't sued other cities
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

The ACLU's letter was just that, a letter. If they truly cared about this issue they could have brought los altos or sunnyvale to court many years ago.
The ACLU seems to have no issue with those cities laws so lets just craft our similarly and we can all move on.

Posted by Mountain View is Different
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago
Mountain View is Different is a registered user.

Mountain View frequently makes the national news radar simply because we have Google headquartered here.

If the town that houses Google, one of the companies causing the problems of expensive rent/housing, wants to enact legislation banning vehicle dwelling, then that rightfully will shine the spotlight where it belongs. Mountain View deserves to be sued for this. I hope the City Council comes to their fiduciary senses and doesn't test the limits of the constitutionality of banning poverty.

19 people like this
Posted by Peter
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Iâ€™m glad that our City Council is finally doing something about this. Our City has become a destination for RVâ€™s, and has to stop. Not only are they a safety hazard but also a sanitary one. Enough is enough!

Posted by PeaceLove
a resident of Shoreline West
2 hours ago

Compassion in action. #MVCityCouncil

Posted by RoxieK
a resident of Slater
2 hours ago

THANK YOU city council members! Mountain View has a population of at least 74,000 residents with plans to expand by another 15 to 20,000. Those residents do and will pay their rent, their mortgage and property taxes and have a right to have THEIR rights looked after as well. If the city really wants people living in RVs, it should create a proper RV park and charge rent. Get them off the street.

Does anyone remember way back, oh gosh, 2 years ago when we were all rationing water because there wasn't enough. Menlo Park is considering a moratorium on commercial development if it hasn't done so already. Perhaps Mountain View should as well. It's time to slow down.

Posted by Member
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

Whatâ€™s to capitulate? Get the laws up and running ASAP. 60 days. This is not â€˜criminalizing povertyâ€™ this is democratic. We pay taxes and have city infrastructure expectations for public health and safety. The residents of Mt View are the victims here subject to sub health and safety standards. Plus if one doesnâ€™t make a lockable wage, why would anyone be in one of the most expensive cities in the area? Why even stay in California itâ€™s an expensive state. If one doesnâ€™t like the lifestyle here and canâ€™t maintain it there are a million places in USA to go. The ONLY thing they need to focus on is housing for Teachers / Educational and government support staff. RVs need to GO ASAP.

Posted by No Waffling
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago

I SINCERELY hope that Council acts upon what they've heard the past 1-2 years from residents, and are not swayed by what's likely to be a crowd of RV proponents in Council Chambers on Tuesday.

Mountain View residents VERY CLEARLY expressed their feelings in last Fall's election. Those folks likely will not be coming to the meeting...but their passion on this issue has not changed. They've already made their views known, and expect council members to have a memory and stand by their words. Moreover, if those residents are following the news (and aren't blindsided by a reversal next week), they don't feel compelled to attend.

We need a council that stands strong...recognizes the will of the majority, and can be trusted to stand by their words. Remember that a room of 100 speakers makes up about one tenth of one percent of Mountain View's population.

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
1 hour ago

It is about time this ban was enforced. There are already laws about parking more than 72 hours on a public street. The rights of the residents are being infringed upon.

The actual residents have rights here. The people in these vehicles are NOT residents. They don't pay taxes and they use city services that the actual residents pay for. It is time for them to move along. If the city cared about having appropriate resources for the people here, they would not have sold our water rights to Palo Alto, then continued to want to build. More residents and no more water = more money the city will charge because THEY make poor decisions.

If the ACLU think these folks have a right to squat on city streets, then I suggest that they supply us with their addresses so the RVs can go park in front of THEIR residences. I want the LAW enforced. Being poor doesn't give people special ability to break the law and it doesn't give anyone the right to set up camp in a public street. If you can't afford to live here, then you have to move to where you can afford to live. I had to work hard and save to afford to live here. If I didn't, I'd live elsewhere. If the city wants them here, then they need to figure out where they can go WITHOUT having the residents pay for it. We already pay enough taxes, more every year, and get fewer and fewer services all the time.

It's time that the residents were treated as something other than the cash cow that the city council uses for their social justice projects.

Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago
James Thurber is a registered user.

Dear Mountain View, Los Altos, and Palo Alto City Council Members:

There is an easy solution to this entire issue. Simply make being poor illegal.

If those families living in R.V.'s don't meet a certain level of wealth then simply arrest them. Mothers, fathers, children . . . all of them.

There are many places in both California and Nevada where a large encampment for these unwanted people can be placed. Manzanar might be a rather touchy subject but it was a very cheap way to corral a lot of folks on the cheap. We KNOW how to do this. We've done it before.

That being said . . .

. . . now it's time to speak the truth. These R.V. folks are members our community. The vast majority of them are employed, sometimes with multiple jobs. But because we're a capitalistic economy they simply do not make enough to afford even the least expensive housing.

Housing that would have been affordable a few years ago has, entirely due to greed, become so expensive that it has been forcing people, former tenants, (entire families in some cases) onto the street or into an R.V.

So until these capitalistic "whores" that raise rents to unheard of levels, justifying it by claiming "Market Forces," decide to change their focus NOTHING is going to get fixed.

City Councils can chat and fuss about rent control but in every single case those laws have proven to be a long term disaster for all concerned. What we need is for our landlords to THINK about our neighbors, TAKE CARE OF our neighbors and CARE about the entire community . . .

. . . and quit trying to glean the last bloody nickle our of their customers - their tenants. They are the reason that people are living in R.V.'s

Posted by No more
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 minutes ago

Thereâ€™s no reason for us to have any different set of rules than our neighbors. If you canâ€™t park RVs or live out of a van next door you certainly canâ€™t here either.

I vote in my beloved city and Iâ€™ll vote anyone out of office who drags their feet on this any more.

