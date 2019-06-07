News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 7, 2019, 3:44 pm

Bay Area to see warm weather and gusty, dry winds this weekend

Hottest days will likely be on Sunday and Monday in the South Bay

A widespread warming trend will envelop the Bay Area starting Saturday, with hot temperatures luring people to beaches and dry, gusty winds increasing fire risks.

According to the National Weather Service, the North Bay, interior East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains will likely see the hottest days on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures hitting the 90s and 100s in some places as the weather pattern rapidly shifts from unseasonably cool.

An offshore flow will kick off Friday night and continue throughout the day Saturday, resulting in lowered humidity, and rapid temperature changes will likely initiate hot, dry, gusty winds that could increase fire risks, weather service officials said.

Coastal areas can expect highs in the mid-60s to low 80s, depending on the strength of offshore breezes over the next couple of days, and some shoreline areas could experience widespread temperatures in the 80s and 90s by Sunday and Monday.

---

— Bay City News Service

