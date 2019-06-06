News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 6, 2019, 10:41 am

Milk Pail Market says 'goodbye' to Mountain View with a party on Saturday

Quirky, popular market set to close down at the end of June

Steve Rasmussen, owner of the Milk Pail Market, chats with Hilda Crady, a customer of 45 years, in the grocery store on June 4. "It's just such a nice place to come to," said Crady. "I don't know where I'm going to get my chocolate now. I'm really sad." Photo by Magali Gauthier

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Amid plans to shut down permanently, the popular Milk Pail Market is throwing a farewell party for its loyal customers and community. The free event set for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, will feature music, activities and plenty of cheese samples.

For 45 years, the Mountain View grocery has been a local institution and a relic of the city's agricultural past. The former dairy-barn-turned-grocery became a beloved small business that persevered even as the area transformed into a tech hub. For years, Milk Pail owner Steve Rasmussen resisted calls to close down even as the neighboring properties at the San Antonio shopping center were rebuilt into towering office projects.

After holding out for so long, it was something of a shock when Rasmussen announced in March that he had accepted a buyout, saying it was becoming too difficult to stay in business. The goodbye party, he said, was one last opportunity for everyone to appreciate the Milk Pail.

"We've been a small business for so long, and key thing here is we want to give the community a chance to say goodbye," he said. "My family thought it was only right for the Milk Pail that we do the best we can, and give ourselves one last party."

No firm date has been set yet for when the Milk Pail will close, but Rasmussen estimated it would be in late June.

The Saturday party will feature local music acts and a variety of family-oriented activities, including face-painting and raffles for various products. Food trucks will be stationed nearby with meals for sale, but Rasmussen said he also plans to serve free snacks and refreshments. Most of the party's attractions will not be staged at the Milk Pail but rather at a nearby patio between a Facebook office building and the Hyatt Centric Hotel.

The Milk Pail Market is located at 2585 California St.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Milk Pail Customer
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

Thank you Milk Pail for all the great food, service, and for being a Mountain View institution for all these years. You will be missed!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by SharpenYourWriting Tutor/Coach
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Milk Pail Market and the Mountain View library are my two favorite community resources. It is a huge loss!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 12 comments | 6,194 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 1,738 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,409 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 15 comments | 1,307 views

UC Application Redesign
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 263 views

View all local blogs
 