News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 6, 2019, 1:56 pm

Major leadership changes on the way for Mountain View Whisman schools

Musical chairs for top staff amid turnover at schools and district office

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Whisman School District has selected three new principals, an assistant principal and a chief business officer amid staffing changes caused by turnover.

Similar to last year's administrative churn, the district office released a statement Wednesday with a long list of changes for the 2019-20 school year. Stevenson Elementary's principal, Rebecca Westover, will head to the district office as the new chief business officer, filling a position left vacant by Robert Clark in April.


Rebecca Westover

Ryan Santiago

Mariko Kobata

Vern Taylor

Miguel Espinoza
Westover led Stevenson, the district's parent participation choice program, for three years, and previously was assistant principal of Jordan Middle School in Palo Alto. She has a bachelor's degree with a minor in economics and a master's degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and received a doctorate in education at the University of La Verne.

Replacing Westover will be Ryan Santiago, currently an assistant principal at Graham Middle School last year. He was "reassigned" to the position by the board in March 2018 after working for three years as principal of Theuerkauf Elementary School. During his short stint at Graham, Santiago was responsible for leading the sixth grade class of students and was the primary contact for after-school programs, according to a statement by Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph.

Replacing Santiago in the assistant principal position at Graham will be Mariko Kobata, the district's special education coordinator. Her tenure in the district spans 17 years with roots as a special education teacher at Graham and Huff Elementary School.

Though not yet opened, the district's newest school -- Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary -- also experienced turnover. Last week, Vargas Principal Michael Jones announced he had to resign from the role, citing a need for more "flexibility" to travel from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates, where his family resides. He said completing his family's immigration into the U.S. is an ongoing process that will continue over the next year.

Replacing Jones will be Vern Taylor, also an assistant principal at Graham Middle School, who spent less than two years in the role before he was named the new principal of Vargas on May 31. Taylor had been a Castro Elementary School teacher and an instructional coach in the district before his promotion to assistant principal in October 2017.

Rudolph announced in April that Huff Elementary has a new principal in Miguel Espinoza, who will be moving to the Bay Area from Stanislaus County after working for three years as principal of Josephine Chrysler Elementary School. Espinoza does have Bay Area roots -- before moving to the Central Valley, Espinoza was the academic dean and assistant principal at the Ravenswood City School District, working with Spanish-language dual immersion students and schools with a high concentration of low-income students.

Espinoza replaces Geoff Chang, who has been the Huff principal since 2016 and plans to take a leave of absence for "personal reasons" starting on June 30. Espinoza was chosen for his "varied" experience and his community-building capabilities, which Rudolph said is particularly important with school attendance boundaries changing in the 2019-20 school year.

"With Huff undergoing a shift in enrollment, I think that this is an important attribute," Rudolph said. "I am confident that Miguel will continue the work of Mr. Chang, and help Huff soar to greater heights."

The district had a similar lengthy introduction to new school leadership around the same time last year. That announcement came after the school board voted to remove and reassign four principals at Graham Middle School and Huff, Theuerkauf and Landels elementary schools.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Rudolph Must Go!
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

As usual The Voice is missing a lot of between the lines analysis required of critical journalism. Since when does a leave of absence lead to a new external hire? A leave of absence for "personal reasons" is code for you're fired for not jelling with the Superintendent's ego and authoritarian style. It's also code that Huff will no longer be the white flight school. And since when does a PACT principal make a good CFO, particularly in light of all the financial chaos and mistakes in the last two years? This sounds like more an offer of something you can't refuse and a plan to punish Stevenson and the PACT program, all part of the larger plan to dismantle the choice programs. First they did it to Spanish Immersion at Mistral, by chasing away their principal to greener pastures and a real DI program in Palo Alto, and now they are going after PACT. Meanwhile, Santiago will become the heavy to squash the power elite parents just like Miller at Mistral. Let's not forget as well that these moves now leave Graham MS without any experienced VPs. Way to go. Campus leadership and experience at Graham is now one person, one year deep. Complete insanity. The only thing that has changed is that after last year's parent backlash to the purge, Rudolph and Ghysels have figured out even more underhanded means to enact their directionless, shoot-from the hip plans. Sooner or later the Board and community will have to realize that these two really don't know what they are doing and are only sitting around for a paycheck. In the meantime students will pay the price and the district will take years to recover.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 12 comments | 6,194 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 1,738 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,409 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 15 comments | 1,307 views

UC Application Redesign
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 263 views

View all local blogs
 