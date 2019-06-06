News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 6, 2019, 10:17 am

Her words about being sexually assaulted by Brock Turner caught the world's attention. Now, she's writing a memoir.

Viking Books editor-in-chef: 'Her story continues to be a testament to the power of words to heal and effect change'

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Her words captured the world's attention in June 2016.

And now, the young woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University student Brock Turner in 2015, known anonymously as Emily Doe, will be writing a memoir about her experience.

Viking Books announced that it would publish the book on Wednesday, according to media outlets. The memoir is set to come out Sept. 27. Viking Books is owned by Penguin Random House.

Doe's 7,390-word victim impact statement, which she read in a Palo Alto courtroom in June 2016, drew international attention. It became a manifesto of sorts, before the height of the #MeToo movement, for those who were outraged by Turnerâ€™s sentence and the prevalence of sexual violence more broadly.

â€¨Former Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who was recalled last year, sentenced Turner to six months in county jail and three years of probation for the sexual assault, which took place on the Stanford campus in 2015.

Turner was released from jail three months later and unsuccessfully tried to appeal his conviction.

In a press release, Viking Books editor-in-chef Andrea Schulz said that "Emily Doe's experience illuminates a culture built to protect perpetrators and a criminal justice system designed to fail the most vulnerable."

In the book, Doe will "share her experience in emotional, honest and eloquent detail," Schulz said. "Her story continues to be a testament to the power of words to heal and effect change."

Viking Books declined comment on whether she will use her real name in the memoir, according to the Associated Press.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by A memoir????
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

A memoir is an account of someoneâ€™s life. What could she possibly have to say that she has not already said.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 12 comments | 6,195 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 1,738 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,409 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 15 comments | 1,307 views

UC Application Redesign
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 263 views

View all local blogs
 