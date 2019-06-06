Her words about being sexually assaulted by Brock Turner caught the world's attention. Now, she's writing a memoir.

Her words captured the world's attention in June 2016.

And now, the young woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University student Brock Turner in 2015, known anonymously as Emily Doe, will be writing a memoir about her experience.

Viking Books announced that it would publish the book on Wednesday, according to media outlets. The memoir is set to come out Sept. 27. Viking Books is owned by Penguin Random House.

Doe's 7,390-word victim impact statement, which she read in a Palo Alto courtroom in June 2016, drew international attention. It became a manifesto of sorts, before the height of the #MeToo movement, for those who were outraged by Turnerâ€™s sentence and the prevalence of sexual violence more broadly.

â€¨Former Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who was recalled last year, sentenced Turner to six months in county jail and three years of probation for the sexual assault, which took place on the Stanford campus in 2015.

Turner was released from jail three months later and unsuccessfully tried to appeal his conviction.

In a press release, Viking Books editor-in-chef Andrea Schulz said that "Emily Doe's experience illuminates a culture built to protect perpetrators and a criminal justice system designed to fail the most vulnerable."

In the book, Doe will "share her experience in emotional, honest and eloquent detail," Schulz said. "Her story continues to be a testament to the power of words to heal and effect change."

Viking Books declined comment on whether she will use her real name in the memoir, according to the Associated Press.