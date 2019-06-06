City rejects injury claims from tripping on sidewalks

Mountain View has rejected a pair of claims filed by women who say they were injured after tripping on the city's poorly maintained sidewalks.

In two separate claims filed late last year, Geraldine Alexander and Carol Liu both alleged that they were severely injured after falling over crooked sidewalk slabs. Liu seeks $150,000 from the city for her injuries, including a broken ankle. Alexander is asking for $1.5 million, which she described as a "very conservative estimate" for what she deserves, although she did not specify her injuries. Both plaintiffs are being represented by attorneys in their claims against the city.

Both claims were discussed by the City Council last week in closed session. Following the meeting, the city attorney sent out letters to both plaintiff notifying them their claims had been rejected.