Uploaded: Thu, Jun 6, 2019, 9:13 am

City rejects injury claims from tripping on sidewalks

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View has rejected a pair of claims filed by women who say they were injured after tripping on the city's poorly maintained sidewalks.

In two separate claims filed late last year, Geraldine Alexander and Carol Liu both alleged that they were severely injured after falling over crooked sidewalk slabs. Liu seeks $150,000 from the city for her injuries, including a broken ankle. Alexander is asking for $1.5 million, which she described as a "very conservative estimate" for what she deserves, although she did not specify her injuries. Both plaintiffs are being represented by attorneys in their claims against the city.

Both claims were discussed by the City Council last week in closed session. Following the meeting, the city attorney sent out letters to both plaintiff notifying them their claims had been rejected.

Comments

Posted by Tripp
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Were the locations of these crooked sidewalks revealed? I'd like to avoid walking there, or at least know that they've been fixed, if the city is not going to pay for any potential injury.

That said..$1.5 million, LOL

Posted by Don Robers
a resident of Rengstorff Park
6 hours ago

I bike and walk everywhere. A couple years ago the maintenance was not the best, especially railroad tracks to El Camino from San Antonio Road to Castro. However, in the past year they fixed most of the issues. There is a sidewalk that is still not fixed at Ortega and at the Target out in the bike lane there's a 3 inch gap. Of course, I called seven years ago as well as emailed them at the Target location and it's still not done.

In a different state I fell while walking because it's a 2 inch lip and I had an AFO brace, and the AFO actually broke! They paid but they still didn't fix the uneven sidewalk and that's been four years ago......

Post a comment

