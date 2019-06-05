Six arrested at Shoreline Dead & Company concert

Police said they arrested six people and cited one man over the course of back-to-back performances by Dead & Company at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Most of the arrests were for suspected drug sales.

All the arrests took place on Saturday, June 1. One man, a 24-year-old Carmel Valley resident, was cited the day before for possession of dried peyote, a psychedelic drug, which was confiscated by police.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old transient man at the concert venue around 12:40 p.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of 100 doses of LSD and nearly one gram of psilocybin, better known as hallucinogenic mushrooms. He was arrested on suspicion of selling a controlled substance, possession of psilocybin and possession of narcotics for sale.

A little over an hour later, officers arrested a second transient man, 35, after he was allegedly found in possession of LSD. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale as well as failing to register as a sex offender.

Around 3 p.m., officers arrested a 46-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado, for possession of more than 10 grams of molly (MDMA). She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

The final drug arrests came at 6:45 p.m., when officers patrolling the concert arrested a 33-year-old woman from Lincoln, California, and a 32-year-old man from Oroville, California. Police said both were found in possession of LSD and arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

The only arrest not related to the sale of drugs preceded the Saturday concert, at 12:20 a.m. Officers at the venue found a 43-year-old woman from Auburn, California, sitting in a golf cart used by Shoreline Amphitheatre staff who refused to get out. Police said the woman showed objective signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of being being drunk in public.

All suspects were booked into Santa Clara County jail. Four of the arrestees, including the man who failed to register as a sex offender, remained in county jail as of Tuesday morning.

During concerts and festivals where drug use is commonplace, Mountain View police have prioritized enforcement efforts to curtail drug sales. While most concert attendees do not cause trouble, police say some bad actors use the large crowds as an opportunity to sell narcotics, even in the presence of children.

In past years, the department has arrested as many as nine people when Dead and Company performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Preventing the sale of psychedelic drugs, specifically LSD, is a top priority for enforcement, police said.