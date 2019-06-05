News

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 5, 2019, 8:54 am

Six arrested at Shoreline Dead & Company concert

Two-night show kicks off Shoreline Amphitheatre's summer concert season in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police said they arrested six people and cited one man over the course of back-to-back performances by Dead & Company at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Most of the arrests were for suspected drug sales.

All the arrests took place on Saturday, June 1. One man, a 24-year-old Carmel Valley resident, was cited the day before for possession of dried peyote, a psychedelic drug, which was confiscated by police.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old transient man at the concert venue around 12:40 p.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of 100 doses of LSD and nearly one gram of psilocybin, better known as hallucinogenic mushrooms. He was arrested on suspicion of selling a controlled substance, possession of psilocybin and possession of narcotics for sale.

A little over an hour later, officers arrested a second transient man, 35, after he was allegedly found in possession of LSD. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale as well as failing to register as a sex offender.

Around 3 p.m., officers arrested a 46-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado, for possession of more than 10 grams of molly (MDMA). She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

The final drug arrests came at 6:45 p.m., when officers patrolling the concert arrested a 33-year-old woman from Lincoln, California, and a 32-year-old man from Oroville, California. Police said both were found in possession of LSD and arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

The only arrest not related to the sale of drugs preceded the Saturday concert, at 12:20 a.m. Officers at the venue found a 43-year-old woman from Auburn, California, sitting in a golf cart used by Shoreline Amphitheatre staff who refused to get out. Police said the woman showed objective signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of being being drunk in public.

All suspects were booked into Santa Clara County jail. Four of the arrestees, including the man who failed to register as a sex offender, remained in county jail as of Tuesday morning.

During concerts and festivals where drug use is commonplace, Mountain View police have prioritized enforcement efforts to curtail drug sales. While most concert attendees do not cause trouble, police say some bad actors use the large crowds as an opportunity to sell narcotics, even in the presence of children.

In past years, the department has arrested as many as nine people when Dead and Company performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Preventing the sale of psychedelic drugs, specifically LSD, is a top priority for enforcement, police said.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 11 comments | 5,898 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 1,596 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,209 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 1,153 views

View all local blogs
 