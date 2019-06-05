Mountain View police reported hit-and-run, but witnesses say driver cooperated, didn't flee crash

A driver who hit two vehicles and struck a fire hydrant on Tyrella Avenue in Mountain View last week cooperated with police and was apparently suffering from food poisoning, contrary to a police report that he fled the scene.

Last week, the Voice and other news outlets reported that the hydrant, located on the 300 block of Tyrella Avenue, was struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Witnesses say the man driving the Volkswagon Atlas smashed the front of one vehicle in an apparent head-on collision and side-swiped another before striking the hydrant, causing a geyser of water to erupt. No one was injured in the incident.

The Mountain View Police Department initially reported that the driver fled the scene and was not located, and the road was shut down to turn off the water and clear the scene. But residents in the area told the Voice via email that police officers were questioning a man who appeared to be the driver, and conducted a field sobriety test before letting him go.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson, when presented with the witness information, then said the man reported he was suffering from food poisoning while driving, and that his illness was likely the reason for the collisions. She confirmed that he cooperated with the police investigation, and was not initially charged or cited for any crimes, Nelson said.

It's unknown whether a final collision report will suggest any citations or charges, Nelson said.