Crime brief: Police say threat against Mountain View High School not credible

Police are maintaining a more visible presence at Mountain View High School after rumors that someone had made threats against the school over social media.

Administrators at the school called the Mountain View Police Department on Monday to report a second-hand rumor, spread over Snapchat, that someone made an unspecified threat against the school, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The department found that there was no credible threat to students or staff, and did not conduct a lockdown of the school, Nelson said. Out of an abundance of caution, police will have a "high-visibility presence" at the school throughout the week, she said.

Although the threats were not considered credible, Nelson said the school's responsiveness and quick action to notify parents of the incident Monday was appreciated.