Uploaded: Tue, Jun 4, 2019, 12:45 pm

Crime brief: Police say threat against Mountain View High School not credible

Mountain View police will be maintaining a higher visibility presence after rumors of threat reported

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police are maintaining a more visible presence at Mountain View High School after rumors that someone had made threats against the school over social media.

Administrators at the school called the Mountain View Police Department on Monday to report a second-hand rumor, spread over Snapchat, that someone made an unspecified threat against the school, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The department found that there was no credible threat to students or staff, and did not conduct a lockdown of the school, Nelson said. Out of an abundance of caution, police will have a "high-visibility presence" at the school throughout the week, she said.

Although the threats were not considered credible, Nelson said the school's responsiveness and quick action to notify parents of the incident Monday was appreciated.

Comments

Posted by MVLAParent
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago
MVLAParent is a registered user.

How were parents notified? We didn't receive any messages from the school, and we're parents.

Posted by Parent of MVHS Student
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Regarding comment regarding no notification of parents, I received an email from the school - Subject: Online rumor and campus safety sent by the Principal under another MVLA staff person's email at 9:08 a.m. Monday

Posted by MVLAParent
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago
MVLAParent is a registered user.

I checked my inbox and junk folder and didn't receive anything from the school on Monday about it. Was this sent to a specific e-list? What staff member email sent it out?

