Crime brief: Police looking for man who tried to pull down Mountain View woman's shorts

A Mountain View woman told police that a man attempted to pull her shorts down while she was walking through the Waverly Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The man was not found.

The woman, 40, told police she was traveling east on Diericx Drive around 12:40 p.m. on June 3 when the man ran up from behind and tried to pull her shorts down, police said in a statement Tuesday. The victim said she screamed and saw the man run north towards Franklin Avenue. Officers conducted an "extensive search" of the area but could not find him.

He is described as a young white man between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a black baseball cap, a shirt with black-and-gray horizontal stripes, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Medina at 650-903-6189.