News

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 4, 2019, 1:52 pm

Crime brief: Police looking for man who tried to pull down Mountain View woman's shorts

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View woman told police that a man attempted to pull her shorts down while she was walking through the Waverly Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The man was not found.

The woman, 40, told police she was traveling east on Diericx Drive around 12:40 p.m. on June 3 when the man ran up from behind and tried to pull her shorts down, police said in a statement Tuesday. The victim said she screamed and saw the man run north towards Franklin Avenue. Officers conducted an "extensive search" of the area but could not find him.

He is described as a young white man between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a black baseball cap, a shirt with black-and-gray horizontal stripes, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Medina at 650-903-6189.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Check YouTube
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

There are a lot of prank videos out there where kids run up and pants some stranger. Sadly, it's a thing. I'm not sure that's what happened here though. If not, that's a lot more disturbing than just some idiot kids.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 11 comments | 5,733 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 8 comments | 1,482 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 1,081 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,073 views

View all local blogs
 