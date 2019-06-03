Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary principal resigns shortly before new school's grand opening

After spending a year leading a school that has yet to open, Vargas Elementary School's principal announced his resignation, effective June 30. The new school is set to open in less than three months.

Principal Michael Jones announced his resignation in an email sent to parents Friday, stating that he needed "flexibility" to travel from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates, where his family resides. He said completing his family's immigration into the U.S. is an ongoing process that will continue over the next year.



"Thank you for the opportunity to work as the instructional leader of what I know will be a learning institution of excellence," Jones said in the email. "Thank you for your trust and for our time working alongside each other as we prepared Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary for our children."

Jones, selected by district administrators in May 2018, previously held an executive position overseeing a cluster of schools in Abu Dhabi for three years. Before that, he worked for five years as a principal at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a school district in Charlotte, North Carolina.

District administrators hired Jones before the new school on the former Slater campus was named. Students in the northeast end of Mountain View have been divided between Theuerkauf, Huff and Landels elementary school campuses, and many of those children attend the district's choice programs in lieu of neighborhood schools.

In addition to planning for the opening of Vargas Elementary, Jones spent the early part of his brief stint in Mountain View Whisman as interim principal for Stevenson Elementary, filling in while its principal, Rebecca Westover, was out on personal leave, according to the district website. After that, he focused on "staffing and logistics" for Vargas.

"I am confident that the next leader of Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary will guide its successful opening," Jones said in his email to parents.