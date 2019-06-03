News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 3, 2019, 1:47 pm

Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary principal resigns shortly before new school's grand opening

Michael Jones cited the need to help his family with immigration process to U.S. in email to parents

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

After spending a year leading a school that has yet to open, Vargas Elementary School's principal announced his resignation, effective June 30. The new school is set to open in less than three months.

Principal Michael Jones announced his resignation in an email sent to parents Friday, stating that he needed "flexibility" to travel from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates, where his family resides. He said completing his family's immigration into the U.S. is an ongoing process that will continue over the next year.


Michael Jones
Jones described his departure as "bittersweet" and said he was grateful to work with the future school community in the Whisman and Slater neighborhoods of Mountain View.

"Thank you for the opportunity to work as the instructional leader of what I know will be a learning institution of excellence," Jones said in the email. "Thank you for your trust and for our time working alongside each other as we prepared Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary for our children."

Jones, selected by district administrators in May 2018, previously held an executive position overseeing a cluster of schools in Abu Dhabi for three years. Before that, he worked for five years as a principal at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a school district in Charlotte, North Carolina.

District administrators hired Jones before the new school on the former Slater campus was named. Students in the northeast end of Mountain View have been divided between Theuerkauf, Huff and Landels elementary school campuses, and many of those children attend the district's choice programs in lieu of neighborhood schools.

In addition to planning for the opening of Vargas Elementary, Jones spent the early part of his brief stint in Mountain View Whisman as interim principal for Stevenson Elementary, filling in while its principal, Rebecca Westover, was out on personal leave, according to the district website. After that, he focused on "staffing and logistics" for Vargas.

"I am confident that the next leader of Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary will guide its successful opening," Jones said in his email to parents.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

38 people like this
Posted by Great hire, Ayinde!
a resident of Rex Manor
10 hours ago

Just a thought, but maybe try someone local next? Someone whose family lives closer than Abu Dhabi -- might be an idea worth considering.

Hiring your friends from NC to be instruction leaders of nonexistent schools isn't working out so well. For Mtn. View anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

@Great Hire

That's an ignorant comment. Look around you in Rex Manor. How many of those people, who I assume are successful and good at what they do to afford homes in Rex Manor, have family overseas?

I'm not saying the hire was great, but the comment sure wasn't.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Greg Coladonato
a resident of Slater
9 hours ago
Greg Coladonato is a registered user.

Well that's disappointing. With summer about to begin, most educators have already had their jobs lined up for the fall for months. It's going to be a real scramble to find a great, experienced principal to fill this vacancy before school starts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Middle S Parent
a resident of Shoreline West
9 hours ago
Middle S Parent is a registered user.

Are ANY of the new hires working out?

Graham has certainly not benefited from Hermosillo. School communication is horrible. Any information provided to parents is given at the last minute and is often incomplete. The new elective selection "process" is a joke. There is no way to rank choices and the situation for kids in .2 math is never properly explained. See below.

Kids who selected French last year have been abandoned. They now have covered 1/2 of the high school beginning class. No one seems to care.

This NEVER would have happened with Kim Thompson!

So sad! Does our school board just not care or are they just not informed as to what is going on?

Web Link

Q: What is the difference between academic enrichment elective and general elective?
A: Electives are electives. All students will have access to the full catalog of electives, regardless of which category the class is in. The electives were organized in the catalog in two categories because we want to understand students’ interest in both academic and non-academic areas so that we can better schedule them. During the scheduling process, we’ll make sure each student gets core subjects, an RTI class (it may be intervention, .2 math or academic enrichment) and at least one choice elective.

Email Town Square Moderator      


28 people like this
Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
Ed is a registered user.

Perhaps the board would consider reappointing one of the great, experienced principals who were inexplicably demoted last year?

Email Town Square Moderator      


27 people like this
Posted by Community member
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Steve Chesley would make a fine principal. Just saying.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by WTF
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

is there some sort of an impeachment process for a sup?!

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Sad at Slater
a resident of Slater
8 hours ago

So much to speculate on with this article.

Immigration seems like a pretty well documented process. If Jones knew he’d have this issue why take the role? Was he ever intending to stay until Vargas opened?

Word has it that he has taken a leadership role at a tech company, which begs the question as to whether or not Jones used this role as a stepping stone to a bigger, better Silicon Valley salary.

Totally tired of rotating leadership in MVWDD. When will the focus be on training and retaining staff and leadership?

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by J.D.
a resident of Rengstorff Park
8 hours ago

Seems ironic that someone who's trying to help their family enter the country legally is employed by a school that's named after a person famous for having entered the country illegally. Yes, I know Mr. Vargas was a child when brought here, just saying

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by WTF
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

@JD
Yet he is flaunting his status... not a child anymore. Just saying!

I am sure immigration is just a pretext for leaving for a greener pasture though.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by KittyCatty
a resident of another community
1 hour ago
KittyCatty is a registered user.

What a shame that the students and teachers are yet again suffering for the decisions made by our District Office. We are cutting programs, we're cutting summer school, because we are so busy paying someone a 6 figure salary to run an empty school and then skip town when the kids are months from arriving?

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the company that they keep. Isn't this a personal friend of our Superintendent? Time for a clean sweep. What a travesty

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by neighbor
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
neighbor is a registered user.

There are no words for this. If I was on the school board, I would be embarrassed to have been so taken advantage of and manipulated by our SUP. He continues to hire his favorites, from either Charlotte-Mecklenburg or his loyalists from MVWSD into coveted positions. Vern gets the principal job at Vargas literally overnight! So he and Heidi, both assistant principals 1 year ago with scant experience, get Principal jobs 1 year later. I believe all the principals in the last year are new, except for Bubb principal Cyndee. Is that correct? If so, something must be wrong with the district leadership. It's not right that all those principals deserve to be fired, or are resigning because presumably they are miserable working for SUP. Something is fishy here. When is he going to leave? The writing is on the wall...

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Dig into pounds of crawfish at new Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 5,531 views

2019 Farmers Markets – Silicon Valley and San Jose
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 1,329 views

Calculate your EV mileage (custom for CA)
By Sherry Listgarten | 9 comments | 968 views

Premarital and Couples: Treat Your Partner Like Your Pet?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 927 views

View all local blogs
 