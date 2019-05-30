News

Uploaded: Thu, May 30, 2019, 10:29 am

Prosecutors to file hate crime charges against Sunnyvale crowd-ramming suspect

Isiah Peoples is accused of deliberately driving car into pedestrians, injuring eight

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, May 30, that it will file hate crime allegations against a man accused of deliberately ramming his car into a crowd of pedestrians in Sunnyvale last month.

Isaiah Peoples, 34, is set to return to court Thursday afternoon to face charges in the April 23 attack on El Camino Real that injured eight people, including a 13-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Prosecutors said they plan to file two hate crime allegations based on evidence that Peoples targeted two people in the crowd because he thought they were Muslim and/or Indian.

"â€œPrejudice is not harmless. Someoneâ€™s child is in critical conditiontoday because of someoneâ€™s ignorance and hatred. So today, we stand with her and herfamily, and all of our Muslim and Indian neighbors," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement.

Peoples' hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the 13-year-old girl had raised more than $623,000 as of Thursday morning.

— Bay City News Service

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Back Roads of California Wine Country
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 3,056 views

Premarital and Couples: How to Stop an Argument
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,197 views

Boba cafe headed to Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,145 views

Power Outages: Are You Ready?
By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 1,242 views

STEM and the Humanities
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 887 views

View all local blogs
 