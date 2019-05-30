Prosecutors to file hate crime charges against Sunnyvale crowd-ramming suspect

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, May 30, that it will file hate crime allegations against a man accused of deliberately ramming his car into a crowd of pedestrians in Sunnyvale last month.

Isaiah Peoples, 34, is set to return to court Thursday afternoon to face charges in the April 23 attack on El Camino Real that injured eight people, including a 13-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Prosecutors said they plan to file two hate crime allegations based on evidence that Peoples targeted two people in the crowd because he thought they were Muslim and/or Indian.

"â€œPrejudice is not harmless. Someoneâ€™s child is in critical conditiontoday because of someoneâ€™s ignorance and hatred. So today, we stand with her and herfamily, and all of our Muslim and Indian neighbors," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement.

Peoples' hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the 13-year-old girl had raised more than $623,000 as of Thursday morning.