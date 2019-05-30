Letters to the editor: RV ban and SB 50

RV ban won't accomplish anything

I was pleased to learn that the ACLU issued a warning against Mountain View's RV parking ban ("ACLU warns against Mountain View's RV parking ban," May 17). While finding lodging for residents is a complex problem, banning RV vehicles won't accomplish anything. Where are these people going to go?

Recently, news reports indicated that the average cost of renting in Mountain View is $3,200 per month. For vehicle dwellers -- many of whom have jobs -- their RVs are their homes. Not all Mountain View residents have lush, high-paying tech jobs. Yet all of us rely and depend on people (like those who live in RVs) who work in grocery stores, dry cleaners, restaurants, coffee shops, auto repair shops, drugstores and so on.

Why not think outside the box? San Jose has; so have Oakland and East Palo Alto. Some local churches have offered overnight parking. Why not negotiate with big-box stores such as Target? Give them a tax break or some other kind of incentive to entice them to offer overnight parking. Walmart has offered overnight parking for years. That approach could provide a safe environment for RV dwellers and move vehicles off of residential streets. My ideas may not fix the problem, but banning RV vehicles won't either.

Tim Orlando

Marilyn Drive

In support of SB 50

I fell in love with the Bay Area because of the opportunities, optimism, and inclusiveness it represents, but our community is failing to live up to its own values. Every time we use our zoning laws to deny people a chance to be our neighbors, exacerbating displacement and exclusion, we are sending the wrong message.

I'm asking state Senators Jerry Hill and Jim Beall to support SB 50, the More HOMES Act, which would mandate homes near jobs and transit, require affordable housing so that opportunities are shared equitably, and vigorously protect tenants.

This is our chance to decide if we're "full" or if we'll make our community a welcoming place we can all be proud to live in.

Jason Uhlenkott

Sunnyvale

Build homes, not walls

I'm writing to express my disappointment with mayor of Cupertino Steven Scharf's joke during his State of the City address about building a wall around Cupertino.

What we choose to laugh at reveals a lot about our true feelings. Mayor Scharf does not see the irony of poking fun at Trump's border wall while also doing little to reduce the high costs and barriers that discourage fellow Americans from moving to Cupertino.

Our housing shortage is keeping families apart. My immigrant in-laws would like to move closer to me and my wife, but I'm afraid that will never happen if these trends continue.

For decades, too many cities and neighborhoods have been able to exclude people through restrictive land use. The More HOMES Act will open up more communities to more people. I urge state Sen. Jerry Hill to vote for the More HOMES Act (SB 50).

Robert Benkeser

West El Camino Real