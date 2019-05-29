Police seek man who tried to lure 15-year-old girl into car

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of trying to get a 15-year-old girl into his car, asking her repeatedly to get inside as she tried to walk home from school.

The teen was walking home from a bus stop at El Camino Real and The Americana, near the border of Sunnyvale, on Tuesday afternoon when the man drove up to her and asked her to get in the vehicle, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The girl told police she did not know the man, and tried to cross the street to get away from him, police said. The man attempted to entice her into the vehicle several times over the course of 10 minutes.

During the incident, the girl called family members as a way to deter the man, but it did not work, police said. She was able to elude the man and make it home, and the family contacted police shortly after 5 p.m.

The man is described as white, between 35 and 40 years old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 140 pounds with a skinny build. He had brown hair and was mostly clean shaven, with some hair on his chin. He driving a clean and well-maintained beige four-door BMW with tinted windows that was "low to the ground," police said.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or the vehicle is asked to call the main police phone line at 650-903-6344 and ask to speak to Det. Pablo Donato, or email him at Pablo.donato@mountainview.gov.