News

Uploaded: Wed, May 29, 2019, 3:02 pm

Police seek man who tried to lure 15-year-old girl into car

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of trying to get a 15-year-old girl into his car, asking her repeatedly to get inside as she tried to walk home from school.

The teen was walking home from a bus stop at El Camino Real and The Americana, near the border of Sunnyvale, on Tuesday afternoon when the man drove up to her and asked her to get in the vehicle, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The girl told police she did not know the man, and tried to cross the street to get away from him, police said. The man attempted to entice her into the vehicle several times over the course of 10 minutes.

During the incident, the girl called family members as a way to deter the man, but it did not work, police said. She was able to elude the man and make it home, and the family contacted police shortly after 5 p.m.

The man is described as white, between 35 and 40 years old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 140 pounds with a skinny build. He had brown hair and was mostly clean shaven, with some hair on his chin. He driving a clean and well-maintained beige four-door BMW with tinted windows that was "low to the ground," police said.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or the vehicle is asked to call the main police phone line at 650-903-6344 and ask to speak to Det. Pablo Donato, or email him at Pablo.donato@mountainview.gov.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Shoot
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

I wish she would have called 911 and taken a picture of the car or person. Hard to think straight when you're scared though. That's a pretty stand-out car so he should be found soon if it went down as described.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Back Roads of California Wine Country
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 2,938 views

Premarital and Couples: How to Stop an Argument
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,060 views

Boba cafe headed to Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,037 views

Power Outages: Are You Ready?
By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 1,128 views

STEM and the Humanities
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 836 views

View all local blogs
 