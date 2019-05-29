News

Uploaded: Wed, May 29, 2019, 9:43 am

Mountain View seizes land for reversible bus lane on Shoreline Boulevard

Easing the way through traffic jams expected to lure more drivers to use transit

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View will be spending $4.3 million to acquire a series of parcels along Shoreline Boulevard that are needed to build a future reversible bus lane for the North Bayshore area.

At its May 23 meeting, the Mountain View City Council voted to use the city's eminent domain powers to seize portions of several Shoreline properties mostly between Terra Bella Avenue and Middlefield Road. That land will eventually be used to widen the street for protected bike lanes on both sides of the road as well as a new traffic lane running down the center exclusively for buses and shuttles.

City staffers identified nine separate properties that they needed to seize, including the sidewalk frontage of three gas stations and a Taco Bell. The city's transit project needs just a narrow sliver of the properties, 2 to 7 feet in width, said city real estate manager Dennis Dremman. He gave assurances the structures and businesses would be unaffected.

"The practical effect of this project is the existing sidewalks are going to be moved inland a couple of feet," he said. "This doesn't affect any of the uses of the properties."

Six of the nine property owners have shown a willingness to sell the land to the city. Owners of the other three parcels reportedly disputed the offered price, and the city could push to seize their property through eminent domain. If that happens, the case would be taken to court to determine a fair market price, Dremman said.

Widely considered to be among the most congested streets in the Mountain View, Shoreline Boulevard is often jammed with traffic from commuters heading into North Bayshore or during large events at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

For nearly five years, city engineers have recommended a reversible bus lane as a remedy for traffic jam. The transit lane would run from Middlefield Road to Plymouth Street in North Bayshore. When built, the reversible bus lane would allow buses and various shuttles to zip past traffic with a dedicated system of signals.

Similar to the daily lane transfers on the Golden Gate Bridge, the time of day will dictate the direction of the reversible bus lane. In the mornings, the bus lane would bring buses and shuttles into North Bayshore. Afternoons, the signals would be flipped, and the lane would to go in the other direction, bringing commuters out of North Bayshore. When built, the bus lane would be a traffic improvement unique to Mountain View, said Assistant Public Works Director Dawn Cameron

"I can't think of another city doing this kind of project," she said. "We're providing a special lane for getting through this congested corridor by making transit operate much more efficiently."

The reversible bus lane will be the best attempt to date by city officials to make mass transit a viable option for commuters heading into North Bayshore. For years, traffic patterns have shown that generally about half of commuters are driving solo. Barely one-third of commuters take corporate shuttles or other forms of mass transit, and about one in 50 ride a bike to work, according to the city's latest traffic analysis.

The city is also making other large infrastructure investments to encourage more people to bike to work. In the coming months, construction is set to begin on a $20 million bike and pedestrian bridge over Highway 101.

Building the reversible bus lanes is expected to cost about $18 million, including $3 million for the design. During the construction, city Public Works officials say they will also replace the water and sewer mains along Shoreline Boulevard, leading to a higher cost for the project.

The full project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Back Roads of California Wine Country
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 2,777 views

Boba cafe headed to Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,906 views

Premarital and Couples: How to Stop an Argument
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,885 views

Power Outages: Are You Ready?
By Sherry Listgarten | 11 comments | 915 views

STEM and the Humanities
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 689 views

View all local blogs
 